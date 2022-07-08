You are here

Norway rout Northern Ireland 4-1 at women’s Euros
Norway’s Guro Reiten scores her side’s fourth goal on a free kick during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match against Northern Ireland, at the St.Mary’s stadium, in Southampton, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Norway rout Northern Ireland 4-1 at women’s Euros
  • A difficult evening for Kenny Shiels’ team was compounded by forward Simone Magill leaving the field in tears late on with an injury
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Northern Ireland were outclassed in their major tournament debut as Norway earned a comprehensive 4-1 victory in their group-stage opener at the women’s European Championship.

First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a penalty by Caroline Graham Hansen, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine win to dampen the occasion for their opponents.

Defender Julie Nelson — Northern Ireland’s most-capped female player — gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval.

But Guro Reiten’s free kick sealed the win for Martin Sjogren’s side to move it level on three points with host England at the top of Group A.

A difficult evening for Kenny Shiels’ team was compounded by forward Simone Magill leaving the field in tears late on with an injury.

Following Wednesday’s record-breaking Old Trafford attendance of 68,871 for the championship opener, a more modest crowd of 9,146 turned out in the sunshine at St. Mary’s, with a sizeable contingent from each nation.

Blakstad, a Manchester City midfielder, scored the 10th-minute opener by beating goalkeeper Jackie Burns at her near post with a low, left-footed drive after right-back Abbie Magee was caught well out of position.

Maanum swiftly doubled the advantage after she dispossessed Chloe McCarron just outside the Northern Ireland 18-yard box following a poorly executed goal kick and was then left with a simple finish into an unguarded net after receiving the ball back from the unselfish Ada Hegerberg.

While Shiels’ team showed spurts of enterprise on the break, the one-way traffic continued.

Northern Ireland were regularly being carved open and once again contributed to its own downfall as the game was effectively decided in the 31st minute.

VAR intervened after Nadene Caldwell inexplicably handled the ball in her own box following an inswinging corner, allowing Hansen to confidently dispatch the resultant spot kick beyond the fingertips of the diving Burns.

Shiels, whose squad contains 13 part-time players, responded to a difficult opening period by bringing on veteran captain Marissa Callaghan for her first appearance since suffering a toe injury in May.

The alteration helped spark an immediate response.

Rachel Furness smashed the ball back across the box after Norway made a mess of clearing a corner and 37-year-old center-back Nelson nodded over the line, despite the best efforts of keeper Guro Pettersen.

But thoughts of an improbable fightback were quickly extinguished as Reiten restored the three-goal advantage by catching out Burns with a low, 20-yard free-kick.

Northern Ireland will look to bounce back on Monday against Austria, while Norway play England in Brighton.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Norway Women’s European Championship

Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini

Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Reuters

Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
  • The case meant Blatter ended his reign as FIFA president in disgrace and it wrecked Platini’s hopes of succeeding him after he was banned from football when the affair came to light
Reuters

BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Swiss judges are set to rule on Friday in the corruption trial of ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and France’s former football hero Michel Platini, once among soccer’s most powerful figures.

Prosecutors accuse Blatter, a Swiss who led global soccer body FIFA for 17 years, and Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay the Frenchman 2 million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) in 2011.

Both deny the allegations.

Prosecutors have asked the court to impose suspended 20-month prison sentences on both men, and to compel them to repay Zurich-based FIFA 2.23 million Swiss francs.

The verdict is due around 0800 GMT.

The case meant Blatter ended his reign as FIFA president in disgrace and it wrecked Platini’s hopes of succeeding him after he was banned from football when the affair came to light.

Blatter, 86, had said the 2-million franc payment followed a “gentlemen’s agreement” between the pair when he asked Platini to be his technical adviser in 1998.

Platini, 67, worked as a consultant between 1998 and 2002 with an annual salary of 300,000 Swiss francs — the most FIFA could afford because of money troubles the organization had at the time, Blatter has told the court.

The rest of Platini’s 1 million per year salary was to be settled at a later date, Blatter said.

Motives for the payment are unclear, although the two men met in 2010 and discussed the upcoming elections for the FIFA presidency in 2011.

When Blatter approved the payment, he was campaigning for re-election against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar. Platini, then president of European soccer association UEFA, was seen as having sway with European members who could influence the vote.

Prosecutors have said that the oral agreement between the two men for Platini to be paid 2 million francs later for his consultancy work never existed, and described it as an “invention.”

The payment emerged following a huge investigation launched by the US Department of Justice into bribery, fraud and money-laundering at FIFA in 2015, which triggered Blatter’s resignation.

Both officials were banned in 2015 from soccer for eight years over the payment, although their bans were later reduced. 

Platini, who also lost his job as UEFA president following the ban, said the affair was a deliberate attempt to thwart his attempt to become FIFA president in 2015.

Platini’s former general secretary at UEFA, Gianni Infantino, entered the FIFA race and won the election in 2016. 

Topics: FIFA corruption Sepp Blatter Michel Platini

Tringale starts Scottish Open with stunning 61

Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
AFP

Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
  • Tringale narrowly missed just the second 59 in the history of the DP World Tour, as the world No. 55 missed from 12 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th and parred the last two holes to return a 61, equalling the course record set by Bernd Wiesberger in 2019
AFP

LONDON: Cameron Tringale shot a spectacular 61 in the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener had set the early pace thanks to a 69 at North Berwick before three-time major champion Jordan Spieth continued his preparations for next week’s British Open at St. Andrews with a round of 68, only for South Africa’s Justin Harding to shoot 65.

But these scores were eclipsed, however, by Tringale’s surge to the top of the leaderboard.

The American, yet to win a professional event in his own right, started the back nine with six successive birdies to reach 9 under par.

That meant he needed to play the last three holes in 2 under to shoot just the second 59 in the history of the DP World Tour, as the European Tour is now known.

However, the world No. 55 missed from 12 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th and parred the last two holes to return a 61, equalling the course record set by Bernd Wiesberger in 2019.

“I’ve had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple months but this was a special day for sure,” Tringale said. “It would mean a whole lot (to win).

“I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special. Everyone here has appreciation for the game,” added the 34-year-old, now two shots ahead of compatriot Gary Woodland.

Harding might not even been playing at North Berwick this week had a ban on DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV Golf event last month been upheld.

But the suspensions imposed on Harding, Ian Poulter — who slumped to an eight-over par 78 on the east coast of Scotland on Thursday — and Adrian Otaegui were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) this week.

Billy Horschel accused some of the rebels of being “hypocrites and liars” in his pre-tournament press conference, with Harding saying after his first round: “I am by no means a fighter. I’m not confrontational so it’s an awkward situation to be in.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky but didn’t realize it was going to be blown up as much as this.”

The 36-year-old added: “I was a little upset I was told I could not play. I have supported the European Tour for a long period and I’m happy to continue to do so. I’ve not had too many issues (with other players). There’s times when it’s a little uncomfortable but we have to look after ourselves.

Harding has earned more than $1 million from the individual element of the two LIV Golf events to date, finishing in a tie for 10th in the inaugural tournament at the Centurion Club, north of London.

“It was an invitational, it was worth a bucket-load of money and I felt I could play in it,” he said.

US women crush Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship

US women crush Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship
AP

US women crush Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship
  • Smith scored her first in the fifth minute, then added another goal in the eighth
AP

MONTERREY, Mexico: Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the US women's national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship.

With two victories at the W Championship, the US lead  their group and are in position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Americans could wrap it up later Thursday with a win or draw for Haiti against Mexico.

The US have played in every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall.

Smith scored her first in the fifth minute, then added another goal in the eighth. She has eight career international goals.

Rose Lavelle scored in the 59th minute and Kristie Mewis added a goal in the 83rd. Some three minutes later Trinity Rodman, daughter for former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored her second international goal.

Megan Rapinoe was not available for the match because she was at the White House on Thursday to receive the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The US defeated Haiti 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament, while Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0. The Americans will face Mexico and the Reggae Girlz will face Haiti in their final group matches on Monday.

Eight teams were playing in the W Championship, divided into two groups. The top two teams in each group qualify for the World Cup. The two third-place teams will advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in the other group.

Topics: Sophia Smith CONCACAF W Championship

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
AP

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
  • Pogacar pulled away in the sprint finish on the crest of the Cote des Religieuses to take his first stage victory this year
AP

LONGWY, France: Tadej Pogacar is back in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. And it’s earlier than perhaps even he expected.

On the way to his wins in the 2020 and 2021 Tours, Pogacar took the yellow jersey in the mountains, but on Thursday all he needed was the modest Cote des Religieuses hill in the border town of Longwy.

Asked about the prospect of being back in yellow, which wasn’t confirmed when he was speaking, Pogacar said in televised comments that for now he was focused on the stage win and “anything else is just a bonus.”

After an imposing sixth stage of nearly 220 kilometers (137 miles) through Belgium and northern France — the longest of this year’s Tour — Pogacar pulled away in the sprint finish on the crest of the Cote des Religieuses to take his first stage victory this year ahead of David Gaudu and Michael Matthews on Thursday.

Pogacar now leads the Tour by four seconds ahead of American rider Neilson Powless, thanks to the bonus seconds based on stage placings.

“Every time I win it’s even better,” Pogacar said. “We rode the last two climbs really hard, it was above our thresholds. It was super hard for the final climb and hectic and everything. I guess I had good legs to push in the end.”

Wout Van Aert was the leader heading into the stage and was the focus of attention with a breakaway, but was caught with 11 kilometers remaining. Van Aert dropped off on the hilly final section of the stage and eventually lost more than seven minutes.

It’s the earliest that Pogacar has worn yellow on the Tour after taking the lead on the 20th stage in 2020 and the eighth stage last year.

Friday sees the Tour’s first mountain stage and a return to a place where the UAE Team Emirates rider made his name. The 176-kilometer seventh stage runs from Tomblaine to a summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles, where he surged to victory to take the yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the penultimate stage in 2020.

Despite the imposing length of the stage, the pace was relentlessly fast from the start.

Van Aert, Quinn Simmons and Jakob Fuglsang broke away and had a four-minute gap to the peloton at one stage, but were gradually reeled back in. Fuglsang dropped back and the advantage was down to two minutes with 50 kilometers to go. Simmons couldn’t keep up with Van Aert, who kept his lead stable at just over a minute with 25 kilometers remaining, but the Belgian didn’t have enough energy left to stay in front on the repeated climbs.

Pogacar said he had thought Van Aert could take the stage win on his own and credited his team’s “incredibly good job” getting him into position to fight for the stage win on the uphill finish of the Côte des Religieuses.

Van Aert had led since the second stage Saturday, with a series of impressive rides and a stage win along the way. The Belgian will now swap his yellow jersey for green as leader of the sprint classification.

“For sure the yellow jersey is nicer than the green one but I’ve enjoyed the yellow and I’ll enjoy the green as well,” he said. “At the end of the day, we were only three at the front, so I was well aware that it would be a mission to stay up there till the end. But I’ve wanted to honor the Maillot Jaune and share the moment with the crowd.”

Topics: tour de france Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win
AFP

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win
  • The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
AFP

LONDON: Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam singles final on Thursday when she defeated close friend Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semifinals.
The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face either 2019 champion Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s championship match.
“I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here,” said Jabeur, who was the first Arab player to make a Slam semifinal.
Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final.
“It’s a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice. I’m happy that’s paid off and I’ll continue for one more match,” said Jabeur.
“Physically, Tatjana is a beast, she doesn’t give up, I thought she would give up — her touch, her serve and everything on the court is impressive. I hope she’s continues this way. Let’s not play again I’m good for now.
“I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them.”
Jabeur coasted through the first set against mother-of-two Maria with breaks in the third and seventh games.
The Tunisian fired 15 winners to her opponent’s six in the first set while not facing a single break point.
However, Maria, described by Jabeur as her “barbecue buddy,” did manage to finally break through for 3-1 in the second set off the back of a series of delicate slices.
Jabeur’s 17 unforced errors in the second set compared to the six of the more accurate German, who levelled the contest.
But there was to be no upset win as the 103rd-ranked Maria’s challenge was quashed.
Jabeur secured a double break for a 5-0 advantage before securing her place in history on a second match point.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Ons Jabeur

