Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial

Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial
Prosecutors had accused Sepp Blatter of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay Michel Platini two million Swiss francs in 2011. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial

Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial
  • Sepp Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday.
Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.
Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.
The two, once among the most powerful figures in global football, had denied the charges against them.
Prosecutors had accused Blatter, a Swiss who led global football body FIFA for 17 years, and Platini, of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay the Frenchman two million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) in 2011.
The case meant Blatter ended his reign as FIFA president in disgrace and it wrecked Platini’s hopes of succeeding him after he was banned from football when the affair came to light.
Blatter, 86, had said the two-million franc payment followed a “gentlemen’s agreement” between the pair when he asked Platini to be his technical adviser in 1998.
Platini, 67, worked as a consultant between 1998 and 2002 with an annual salary of 300,000 Swiss francs — the most FIFA could afford because of money troubles the organization had at the time, Blatter has told the court.
The rest of Platini’s one million per year salary was to be settled at a later date, Blatter said.
Motives for the payment were unclear, although the two men met in 2010 and discussed the upcoming elections for the FIFA presidency in 2011.
When Blatter approved the payment, he was campaigning for re-election against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar. Platini, then president of European football association UEFA, was seen as having sway with European members who could influence the vote.
The payment emerged following a huge investigation launched by the US Department of Justice into bribery, fraud and money-laundering at FIFA in 2015, which triggered Blatter’s resignation.
Both officials were banned in 2015 from football for eight years over the payment, although their bans were later reduced.
Platini, who also lost his job as UEFA president following the ban, said the affair was a deliberate attempt to thwart his attempt to become FIFA president in 2015.
Platini’s former general secretary at UEFA, Gianni Infantino, entered the FIFA race and won the election in 2016.

Topics: football FIFA Sepp Blatter Michel Platini

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AP

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another
  • It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday
  • Hamilton's Mercedes team struggled to adapt to the new F1 rules and “ground effect”
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton believes he is close to winning again while Carlos Sainz Jr. is hungry for another Formula One victory heading into this weekend’s Austrian Prix.
It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday, when Hamilton collected a second straight podium to underline how the Mercedes upgrades are paying off.
The seven-time F1 champion has won at least one race in each of the past 15 seasons in F1 and needs one more win to eclipse Michael Schumacher and set another record, to go with 103 wins and 103 pole positions. But Hamilton’s Mercedes team struggled to adapt to the new F1 rules and “ground effect” — where the floor generates aerodynamic grip and causes bouncing.
Back-to-back podiums make him confident a first win is approaching, after last winning 12 races ago at the penultimate race of 2021 in Saudi Arabia.
“With a little bit more digging and a little bit more hard work hopefully we can get a bit closer. I truly believe we can get a race win this year,” Hamilton said. “Earlier this year definitely I wasn’t sure we would ever get a win in this car.”
His pace at Silverstone, where a safety car thwarted possible victory, further underlined this. But he still feels Sainz’s Ferrari and the Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen are faster.
“Definitely at Silverstone there was potential to win the race, but with our current performance we’re not at exactly the same level as the two teams ahead,” he said. “We needed everything to align (at Silverstone) so we didn’t need that safety car at the end. I think things all happen for a reason. I think it was Carlos’ weekend, it was written he’d get his first win.”
Sainz’s father is Carlos Sainz Sr. — a two-time rally champion with 26 race wins.
Now his son knows how it feels to join the winners’ circle, and he wants more.
“This win has given me more and more hunger to do it again as soon as possible, and to keep fighting for wins,” the 27-year-old Sainz said. “It’s very personal and it’s difficult to describe what goes inside someone’s head. I can just tell you that it feels great, that it has sunk in little by little.”
SCHUMACHER’S FIRST
Schumacher’s son — Mick Schumacher — also got a first taste of success last weekend.
Well, of sorts, since it was the first time the 23-year-old German scored points in F1 after starting 31 races.
His eighth-place finish earned him four points and he almost overtook Verstappen at the end. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, a family friend, was cheering behind him in the final laps. Afterward, Schumacher’s sister interrupted her younger brother’s post-race interview and sprayed him with Champagne.
Schumacher said he’s been floating with “a nice and happy attitude” since then.
Little wonder.
It was a performance he really needed, after two DNF’s in the three previous races led to some observers questioning his F1 future, and even more impressive considering he started from 19th.
“At the end it made those points so much sweeter,” Schumacher said.
UNITED FERRARI?
Charles Leclerc left the British GP bitterly disappointed and struggling to contain his frustration.
He thought teammate Sainz had not moved aside quickly enough earlier in the race and later on, following a safety car, was baffled his team kept him out for track position rather than bring him in for faster tires.
Team principal Mattia Binotto even appeared to give him a talking to afterward, rather than consoling him.
It’s the second time this season Leclerc has been bemused by team calls, following the decision to pit him for new tires when he led in Monaco — the hardest track for overtaking — and ended up fourth at his home race.
Following a dinner with Binotto in Monaco this week, Leclerc insists there are no divisions within Ferrari.
“This is really untrue. And I wish I didn’t have to get (into this) because this is the exact question I’ve got everywhere else. We are extremely united,” Leclerc said. “There’s some kind of disappointment, too. But there’s not any kind of division inside the team, that’s for sure.”
Leclerc does think Ferrari needed to improve “the communication throughout the race” after what happened at Silverstone and in Monaco.
Silverstone was exasperating for Leclerc because Verstappen dropped points by finishing seventh and Leclerc could have better closed the gap — rather than being 43 points behind heading into Austria.
Leclerc won two of the first three races of the season to pull clear of Verstappen but he’s now third overall. His last podium was second in Miami and since then he’s had two DNF’s, placed fourth twice and fifth once.
“The last five races have been quite hard on me,” Leclerc said. “I just wanted to stay home (after Silverstone), disconnect a bit from everything.”
SPRINT FOR POINTS
Austria is the second race this season featuring a sprint race, where the winner collects eight extra points. Verstappen overtook Leclerc to win it in Imola then won the race with a fastest lap bonus for a maximum of 34 points overall.
The starting order for the sprint race was decided by a qualifying session later Friday after the traditional first practice session led by Verstappen. The finishing order of sprint races then sets the grid for Sunday’s GP.
FIRST PRACTICE
Verstappen, who has won four times at the Red Bull ring in Spielberg, topped the charts ahead of Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell.
Zhou Guanyu, the only Chinese driver in F1, finished 18th for Alfa Romeo, days after emerging unscathed from a crash at Silverstone.
The hour-long practice was twice briefly red-flagged — first when McLaren driver Lando Norris pulled over then after some debris was removed from the track.
The race weekend is sold out with 300,000 fans attending over the three days at the circuit nestled among the rolling hills of Styria.
Zhou’s teammate Valtteri Bottas will start from the back on Sunday after going over an allocated number of engine-part changes.
BUDGETS AND BOUNCING
Team budget caps of $140 million will be increased by a maximum 3.1 percent in 2023 to allow teams to cope with rising inflation, F1 said following a commission meeting.
The 2021 cap of $145 million was reduced again to help smaller teams better compete.
Also, the application of technical directives aimed at further addressing bouncing issues has been moved from the July 22-24 French GP to the Aug. 26-28 Belgian GP, following the summer break. F1 said this gives teams more time to make “updates to plank and skid assemblies.”

Topics: F1 Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Jr. Austrian Prix

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success
  • On the streets of the capital Tunis, people said her achievements had given them a new love of tennis
  • Jabeur's success on court has at least given many Tunisians some respite from bad news
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: The success of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in reaching Saturday’s Wimbledon singles final has prompted immense excitement in her home country for a woman nicknamed the “Minister of Happiness.”
On the streets of the capital Tunis, people said her achievements had given them a new love of tennis, while Sports Minister Kamel Deguich said there would be a huge official reception for her when she comes back home.
“Tunisians have forgotten their problems, all are proud of Ons... She is really the Minister of Happiness,” Deguich said of the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final, adding he would travel to London to watch Saturday’s match.
The 27-year-old third seed also became the first African woman to reach the showpiece match at the All England Club after her 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over close friend Tatjana Maria on Thursday.
Tunisians are suffering from a bad economic situation, while public finances are about to collapse, amid a severe political crisis since President Kais Saied seized control of the executive power and then dissolved the parliament.
But Jabeur’s success on court has at least given many Tunisians some respite from bad news.
“She made us happy even in the economic conditions we have now,” said Mounir Karoui, 47, adding that Jabeur had “shown a beautiful image of Tunisia to the world.”
Jabeur has been a trailblazer throughout her career, last year becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA title, the first to crack the top 10 in the world rankings and the first to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
“I never had a special love for this game, but since Ons Jabeur started playing, I watch it all the time. She made us love tennis,” said Khalifa Hajj Belgacem, 38.
Jabeur has moved up a level this year and said that Wimbledon was a particular focus for her, surprising given that as a child learning the game she never even saw a grass court and her ambition was to win the French Open.
“She sends a message to young people that when you trust yourself and set a goal in your life, you can reach it,” said Marwen Nouri, 32.

Topics: Tunis Ons Jabeur tennis Wimbledon

Pogba heading to Turin before Juventus return

Pogba heading to Turin before Juventus return
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

Pogba heading to Turin before Juventus return

Pogba heading to Turin before Juventus return
  • Pogba is set to sign a deal which will earn him a reported eight million euros
  • He will rejoin Juve after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last month
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

MILAN: Paul Pogba is traveling to Turin on Friday ahead of the France midfielder’s return as a free agent to Juventus, the Serie A club where he made his name.
The 29-year-old all-but announced his comeback on Friday when he posted on social media a video filmed on the airplane taking him to Italy from Miami, in which he said “see you soon” in Italian while wearing clothes in Juve’s colors of black and white.
Italian media report that he is expected to arrive in Turin at 1600 local time (1400 GMT).
World Cup winner Pogba is set to sign a deal which will earn him a reported eight million euros ($8.12 million) a season plus a potential further two million in bonuses.
He will rejoin Juve after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last month, marking the end of a largely disappointing six years in England.
Dysfunctional United are further away from the top of English football than they were when he joined, having not won a Premier League title in nine years.
The 2017 Europa League and the same season’s League Cup is a poor haul for Pogba at one of the world’s biggest clubs, especially as they both came under Jose Mourinho when he said he suffered from depression.
Pogba is expected to inherit the number 10 jersey left vacant by Paulo Dybala, who could join Juve’s fiercest rivals Inter Milan after the Argentina forward was let go by the Turin giants.
Pogba had worn that jersey in his final season at Juve before joining United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89 million, joining a list of iconic playmakers like Roberto Baggio, Alessandro del Piero, Michele Platini and Liam Brady to wear the shirt.
He had moved to Juve from United four years previously while still a teenager and made a huge impression in a slick midfield featuring the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal.
Pogba blossomed under coach Massimiliano Allegri when he replaced Antonio Conte in 2014, and drove a powerful team to the following year’s Champions league final, losing to Barcelona.
He won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons at the Old Lady of Italian football and retained affection for Juve, being linked with a return to the club on several occasions during his time at United.
Allegri will be hoping that Pogba can help Juve return to their former glories after a tricky campaign left them fourth, some 16 points behind champions AC Milan.
Juve are also set to complete the signing of Argentina winger Angel Di Maria after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain.

Topics: Juventus Manchester United Paul Pogba

Tringale starts Scottish Open with stunning 61

Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

Tringale starts Scottish Open with stunning 61

Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
  • Tringale narrowly missed just the second 59 in the history of the DP World Tour, as the world No. 55 missed from 12 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th and parred the last two holes to return a 61, equalling the course record set by Bernd Wiesberger in 2019
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Cameron Tringale shot a spectacular 61 in the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener had set the early pace thanks to a 69 at North Berwick before three-time major champion Jordan Spieth continued his preparations for next week’s British Open at St. Andrews with a round of 68, only for South Africa’s Justin Harding to shoot 65.

But these scores were eclipsed, however, by Tringale’s surge to the top of the leaderboard.

The American, yet to win a professional event in his own right, started the back nine with six successive birdies to reach 9 under par.

That meant he needed to play the last three holes in 2 under to shoot just the second 59 in the history of the DP World Tour, as the European Tour is now known.

However, the world No. 55 missed from 12 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th and parred the last two holes to return a 61, equalling the course record set by Bernd Wiesberger in 2019.

“I’ve had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple months but this was a special day for sure,” Tringale said. “It would mean a whole lot (to win).

“I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special. Everyone here has appreciation for the game,” added the 34-year-old, now two shots ahead of compatriot Gary Woodland.

Harding might not even been playing at North Berwick this week had a ban on DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV Golf event last month been upheld.

But the suspensions imposed on Harding, Ian Poulter — who slumped to an eight-over par 78 on the east coast of Scotland on Thursday — and Adrian Otaegui were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) this week.

Billy Horschel accused some of the rebels of being “hypocrites and liars” in his pre-tournament press conference, with Harding saying after his first round: “I am by no means a fighter. I’m not confrontational so it’s an awkward situation to be in.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky but didn’t realize it was going to be blown up as much as this.”

The 36-year-old added: “I was a little upset I was told I could not play. I have supported the European Tour for a long period and I’m happy to continue to do so. I’ve not had too many issues (with other players). There’s times when it’s a little uncomfortable but we have to look after ourselves.

Harding has earned more than $1 million from the individual element of the two LIV Golf events to date, finishing in a tie for 10th in the inaugural tournament at the Centurion Club, north of London.

“It was an invitational, it was worth a bucket-load of money and I felt I could play in it,” he said.

