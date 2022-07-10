You are here

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims
Trained team members had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims
  • The female scouts are serving under the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association
Updated 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: In cooperation with Hajj authorities, more than 40 female scouts of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation are taking part in Hajj services for the first time.

The female scouts are serving under the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and represent part of the services that TVTC has been providing since this year’s Hajj began.

Abdullah Al-Duhailan, TVTC’s director-general for activities, said that the participation of these females reflected some of Saudi society’s moral principles in serving the pilgrims and promoting the values of tolerance.

Sarah Al-Jasser, TVTC’s supervisor for women’s technical scouting activities, said that the role of the female scouts was no less important than that of their male counterparts. 

“The TVTC girl scouts, who are present here in the holy sites for the first time, are playing a major role in assisting and supporting the medical servants at the Makkah-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital, who are exerting their utmost efforts in providing the best possible medical services to the pilgrims,” she said.

Al-Jasser said that the female scouts were also contributing to organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them round the clock through their volunteer work.

The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has also qualified more than 400 male scouts to support the work of the Ministry of Health, such as organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving hospitals and health centers.

Scout group leader, Abdullah Al-Saharan, said that trained team members, including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Hajj 2022

Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
ARAFAT: As pilgrims made their way toward Mount Arafat and the Namirah Mosque under the scorching sun, a group of young men and women volunteered to provide the faithful with cold water to help them avoid dehydration.

Scores of volunteers from different backgrounds who came to serve the pilgrims said they felt humbled and honored to help.

Makkah-based Mansour Murtadha, 27, volunteered to distribute cold water to pilgrims with Al Birr Charity Association. “I came with the association, and I am here distributing water to the pilgrims and helping them with all of their needs and questions,” Mansour told Arab News.

“I did this work as a good deed, and I just hope that their pilgrimage will be completed and accepted,” he said.

Omar Al-Zahrani, a member of the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association in Arafat, said that his team distributed orange juice and cold water.

Indian couple Abdul Qadeer Pasha and Ayesha Afsar volunteered alongside the Indian Pilgrims Welfare Forum under the Indian Hajj Pilgrims office in the Consulate General of India.

“I am a volunteer, and as a volunteer, we need to direct the pilgrims, we need to serve them and we need to guide them,” Afsar said. “We are lucky to serve the people of Allah. We are giving away juices, such as apple juice, orange juice, and laban.”

Afsar added that no fixed hours were dedicated for volunteering; the time put in depended entirely on the volunteers’ availability. She arrived in Arafat with her husband and the other volunteers before Fajr prayers to prepare for the arrival of pilgrims.

“I am very happy because I am doing the work for the sake of Allah in the Consulate of India,” said Pasha. “We were also supplying wheelchairs to pilgrims.”

He added: “We are all doing our work for the sake of Allah. They are the guests of Allah, and we are both very happy, my wife and I, to be able to do this service for Allah.”

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance distributed around 150,000 bottles of cold water to pilgrims.

Police officers also gave out water bottles to the pilgrims, in addition to assisting and guiding them.

The Makkah Region Development Authority equipped the area with over 600 water coolers so pilgrims could use them while walking.

A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims, reduce heat, and refresh the air.

Samaher Awadh, a pilgrim from Cairo who came to the Kingdom to perform her first Hajj, was impressed by the sprinklers, which she spoke of to her family in Egypt on a video call. “I really like these huge sprinklers. They helped us cool down in the heat.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 arafat Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Medical staff in Makkah were able to save the life of a German pilgrim who suffered a heart attack, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Staff at King Abdullah Medical City’s Cardiac Center were able to implant a capsule endoscopy to regulate the heartbeat.

The Ministry of Health said KAMC had begun providing the capsule in recent years to treat heart conditions requiring its installation.

It said the center’s cardiac catheterization and pacemaker team inserted the small wireless capsule intravenously using a cardiac catheter.

The capsule endoscopy works to regulate the heartbeat and avoid a slowing of the heartbeat and cardiac arrest.

Medical teams at KAMC also managed to save the life of a 54-year-old Syrian pilgrim who suffered a heart attack on Friday. He recovered and resumed his Hajj rituals after undergoing coronary angioplasty and stent insertion.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry confirmed that KAMC medical teams had saved the life of a Nigerian pilgrim in his thirties who was suffering from severe heart palpitations and a sharp drop in blood pressure that led to cardiac arrest in a rare and serious case.

He was resuscitated by emergency teams after his heart stopped beating, and an operation was performed to urgently treat his condition.

He was also able to go on and complete his Hajj.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia pilgrims King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) hajj

Saudi interior minister launches national platform for early warning in emergencies

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif launches the national platform for early warning in Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif launches the national platform for early warning in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2022
SPA

Saudi interior minister launches national platform for early warning in emergencies

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif launches the national platform for early warning in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif on Saturday inaugurated the national platform for early warning in emergency situations using a cellular broadcast service.
During the inauguration in Makkah, the Director-General of the Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, said that the platform will contribute to protecting lives and property and mitigating the effects resulting from risks.
He added that through the platform, warning messages with a distinctive and loud tone will be sent to phones connected to mobile communications networks.
The launch of the platform comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, to harness technology and keep pace with technical development in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif

Eid celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia

Almost 1 million pilgrims celebrated Eid on Saturday and will continue to perform the Hajj rites. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Almost 1 million pilgrims celebrated Eid on Saturday and will continue to perform the Hajj rites. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Updated 09 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Eid celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia

Almost 1 million pilgrims celebrated Eid on Saturday and will continue to perform the Hajj rites. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
  • People exchanged greetings on the pious occasion
Updated 09 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated across Saudi Arabia with Muslims performing prayers on Saturday morning at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and at all designated mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.

The event is celebrated in commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to show obedience to Allah, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead. The tradition of sacrificing an animal commemorates this gesture.
In Makkah, prayer in the Grand Mosque was led by Imam Dr. Abdullah bin Awwad Al-Juhani.
In Madinah, the Eid prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.
In Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, performed the prayer with the crowds of worshippers at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.
The Eid prayer was also performed in various other parts of the Kingdom. In their sermons, the imams at all the mosques called on Muslims to adhere to the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.
The police and security forces, meanwhile, provided high-tech devices and vehicles along rounds to ensure total safety for pilgrims, natives, residents and guests on their way to pray.
In Riyadh, men, women and children, attired especially for the occasion, congregated for the dawn prayers at the hundreds of mosques and special designated areas to mark the beginning of the weeklong occasion known for feasting and family gathering.
After the special prayer, people exchanged greetings, congratulating each other on the pious occasion, wishing them a blessed Eid Al-Adha.
Markets across the country have been doing a roaring trade, with people busy shopping for sacrificial animals, be they cows, sheep, goats or camels.
However, many expressed concern that the price of livestock is soaring as a result.
“Looking for affordable cattle to slaughter, buyers are thronging various sheep markets in the capital for sacrificial animals that suit their pockets best,” said Mohammed Shabbir, a buyer in Al-Azizia district in Riyadh, which has a big cattle market.

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2022

GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season

Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season

Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf has praised the efforts of the Saudi government in serving the holy sites and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Al-Hajraf also praised the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving the Two Holy Mosques. This was a tribute to the Kingdom’s endeavors to organize the Hajj season every year.

Almost 900,000 Muslims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which started on Wednesday, after two years of reduced numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretary-general said that serving the Two Holy Mosques was a great honor and responsibility that the Kingdom had been executing since the era of the late founder King Abdulaziz and his sons.

Al-Hajraf extended his greetings to the king and crown prince, and the Saudi government and people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began on Saturday and marks the end of Hajj.

He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on organizing a successful Hajj season, during which the Kingdom elevated the services provided to pilgrims in a way that created an ideal environment for them to carry out their rituals with ease.

Al-Hajraf praised the efforts of all workers in sectors overseeing the organization of this year’s Hajj, wishing the Arab and Islamic world a happy Eid Al-Adha.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage Nayef Al-Hajraf hajj

