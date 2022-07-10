More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims

MINA: In cooperation with Hajj authorities, more than 40 female scouts of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation are taking part in Hajj services for the first time.
The female scouts are serving under the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and represent part of the services that TVTC has been providing since this year’s Hajj began.
Abdullah Al-Duhailan, TVTC’s director-general for activities, said that the participation of these females reflected some of Saudi society’s moral principles in serving the pilgrims and promoting the values of tolerance.
Sarah Al-Jasser, TVTC’s supervisor for women’s technical scouting activities, said that the role of the female scouts was no less important than that of their male counterparts.
“The TVTC girl scouts, who are present here in the holy sites for the first time, are playing a major role in assisting and supporting the medical servants at the Makkah-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital, who are exerting their utmost efforts in providing the best possible medical services to the pilgrims,” she said.
Al-Jasser said that the female scouts were also contributing to organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them round the clock through their volunteer work.
The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has also qualified more than 400 male scouts to support the work of the Ministry of Health, such as organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving hospitals and health centers.
Scout group leader, Abdullah Al-Saharan, said that trained team members, including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.