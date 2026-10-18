Carved into the steep mountainsides of Fifa, the agricultural terraces of Jazan stand as a living record of generations who shaped the land to sustain their communities. Rising in graceful tiers between villages and mist-covered peaks, the terraces create one of Saudi Arabia’s most distinctive mountain landscapes. Long used to cultivate coffee, corn, millet and aromatic plants, they reflect traditional knowledge passed down through the centuries. Today, the layered fields and stone-built settlements remain an enduring symbol of residents’ connection to their environment, offering visitors a glimpse into a way of life rooted in the mountains and preserved by time.