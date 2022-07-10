97,000 Hajj pilgrims receive health services at holy sites

MINA: The Ministry of Health said that the number of pilgrims who received treatment through hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina and Jamarat had reached 97,262 pilgrims up to Sunday.

During this Hajj season, the Ministry of Health prepared health facilities to provide treatment services to pilgrims, as the number of hospitals reached 23, supported by 147 health centers.

Clinical capacity increased to 4,654, while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 1,080.

About 25,000 health practitioners were qualified to serve the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, as part of the guest program of King Salman, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has paid great attention to pilgrims since their arrival in the Kingdom.

The ministry is taking care of visitors to ensure that they will be provided with all the services they need throughout their Hajj journey.

The ministry provides them with specialized medical clinics equipped with all therapeutic and preventive medicines as well as emergency and diagnostic equipment.

This year’s program enables representatives from the 41 countries working in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, along with relatives of those who have died and people injured in terrorist attacks, to perform their Hajj rituals.

The guest program provides other services to pilgrims, most notably securing travel tickets, obtaining visas, as well as providing round-the-clock buses from accommodation to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Other services include accommodation, transportation, meals and other services that they may need while performing their rituals.

The king’s gesture is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to serve pilgrims, build positive relations with other countries and open wider horizons for strengthening ties in the Muslim world.