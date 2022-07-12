You are here

  • Home
  • Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
A police vehicle is parked outside a military court in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ygsur

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
  • The motive for the crime remains unknown
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: A woman in her forties has been charged with premeditated murder after allegedly stabbing her neighbor in Amman Jordan, the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court Judge Hussein Al-Khalaileh announced Monday.

According to Roya News, a source close to the case stated the woman was detained for 15 days pending investigations at the Juweideh Reform and Rehabilitation Center For Women.

The victim was stabbed through the heart.

He died before the Civil Defense teams could revive him, the source added.

The Public Prosecutor directed that the body be transported to the National Center for Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

The source confirmed that the motive for the crime remains unknown.

Topics: Amman #jordan murder

Related

Woman stabbed by husband in front of court in Jordan
Middle-East
Woman stabbed by husband in front of court in Jordan
Jordanian woman stabbed to death by husband in UAE
Middle-East
Jordanian woman stabbed to death by husband in UAE

UN agrees to extend cross-border Syria aid by six months

UN agrees to extend cross-border Syria aid by six months
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP

UN agrees to extend cross-border Syria aid by six months

UN agrees to extend cross-border Syria aid by six months
  • Syrian ally Russia on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution that would have prolonged the mechanism by one year, and Western powers then voted down Moscow’s competing resolution that proposed extending approval by just six months
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council has agreed to extend a vital system for cross-border aid to war-ravaged Syria by six months, the length of time wanted by Russia, diplomats told AFP Monday.
Western nations had demanded a year-long extension, but a vote by the 15 members on half that is expected either later in the day or Tuesday.
“Russia forced the hand of everyone. Either close the mechanism or only six months. We cannot let people die,” one ambassador told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The aid delivery mechanism across Turkey’s border into rebel-held Syria at the Bab Al-Hawa crossing is the only way United Nations assistance can reach civilians without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.
The system, in place since 2014, had expired on Sunday.
The agreement breaks an impasse that had threatened to derail the life-saving supplies for the more than 2.4 million people in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria, under the control of jihadists and rebels.
Syrian ally Russia on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution that would have prolonged the mechanism by one year, and Western powers then voted down Moscow’s competing resolution that proposed extending approval by just six months.
The previous draft by Ireland and Norway suggested the possibility of a halt to the mechanism in January next year if the Security Council so decided.
The new Irish-Norwegian text provides for a renewal in January 2023 for another six months, subject to the adoption of a new resolution.
It also requires a briefing every two months on the implementation of the system and calls for a special report on humanitarian needs in the region to the UN secretary-general by December 10.
Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanski said Moscow would adopt the resolution with “a minimal modification.”
An ambassador of an influential Security Council member said his country would adopt the resolution.
For resolutions to be adopted, at least nine of the 15 members must support it, with none of the permanent members wielding their veto.
Moscow has curtailed a number of Western-backed measures in recent years, using its veto 17 times in relation to Syria since the war’s outbreak in 2011.
More than 4,600 aid trucks, carrying mostly food, have crossed Bab Al-Hawa this year, helping some 2.4 million people, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The mechanism has been extended for only six months in the past, although this short period makes it difficult to plan delivery, aid workers say.
Dozens of NGOs and several senior UN officials had lobbied Security Council members for the year-long cross-border aid clearance.
UN expert Richard Gowan said the war in Ukraine has “complicated negotiations on Syria this year.”

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: McDonald's Russia Ukraine

Related

Syrian soldiers take part in a training session to remove and neutralise unexploded weapons, in Damascus, on June 19, 2022. (AFP photos
Middle-East
‘Faceless killer’: Syria land mines keep sowing death
After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance
Middle-East
After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance

Lebanon telecoms mark-up threatens migrants’ link to jobs and safety

A vendor assists customers inside a mobile shop in Dora, Lebanon July 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
A vendor assists customers inside a mobile shop in Dora, Lebanon July 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon telecoms mark-up threatens migrants’ link to jobs and safety

A vendor assists customers inside a mobile shop in Dora, Lebanon July 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 migrant workers primarily from sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, according to the UN
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Kenyan cleaner Noel Musanga survived Lebanon’s economic meltdown, waves of COVID-19 and Beirut’s port blast. But when her internet provider announced rates would double, she feared her last lifeline to family and work would snap.
The freelance migrant worker already barely earned enough to survive. Now, the higher telecoms bill means she will have to ration her calls to relatives and potential employers.
“It will be like (being) in a deep hole,” Musanga said in her ground-floor apartment in the densely populated Burj Hammoud neighborhood on the edge of Beirut.
Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 migrant workers primarily from sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, according to the UN.

HIGHLIGHT

Lebanon’s three-year financial downturn has only added to their woes, with employers abandoning domestic migrant workers in the streets as their monthly wages — between $150 and $400 — became too expensive

Their residence is usually subject to “kafala,” a sponsorship system that rights groups say gives employers excessive control over workers’ lives.
Lebanon’s three-year financial downturn has only added to their woes, with employers abandoning domestic migrant workers in the streets as their monthly wages — between $150 and $400 — became too expensive.

Kenyan migrant worker, Noel Musanga, uses her mobile phone during an interview with Reuters, in her apartment in Burj Hammoud, Lebanon July 1, 2022. (REUTERS)

Some went freelance, living on their own and taking on cleaning or nannying work to pay the bills.
But that has become harder by the day. Lebanon’s currency has lost 95 percent of its value while food and public transportation costs have risen roughly elevenfold. The internet is the next big challenge.
Until this month, Lebanon’s telecoms sector had continued to use the government’s old peg of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar to charge for phone calls, broadband and mobile internet.
With slim revenues, the state struggled to import enough fuel to run telecoms transmitter stations, leading to cuts in coverage throughout 2021.
To reverse that trend, Lebanon’s Cabinet said telecoms tariffs would be calculated based on the much weaker flexible currency rate set by the government’s Sayrafa platform.
Using the government’s formula, that would cause up to fourfold increases in customers’ bills.
Musanga, who also volunteers as a migrant rights advocate, said that mark-up will be life-changing for vulnerable workers. They would have to choose between paying for a home connection or a mobile one, which they would likely use less to conserve data packages.
It could also present a higher risk for workers seeking to escape abusive employers.
“All the time, I’m on the phone receiving complaints from the girls on contract who are in trouble ... So, I have to have the internet to reach them and solve all these problems,” Musanga said.
The higher cost of living all around also meant migrant workers had almost nothing left to send in remittances to their relatives back home.
“Now in Lebanon if you are here, you are wasting your time, wasting your energy ... Because everything is expensive, and you’ll have nothing to save for yourself or send to your family. So it’s better to go home,” she said.

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords
Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon decides to formally negotiate with Syria on refugee repatriation
Special Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions
Middle-East
Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
  • The US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.
Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. Sullivan noted that Iran has provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a cease-fire was reached earlier this year. 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Iran

Related

Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
World
Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West
World
Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers
  • The annual volunteering initiative provides a platform for businesses and employees to foster a culture of volunteerism within Dubai
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce's recent “Give & Gain 2022” initiative drew over 4,800 employee volunteers, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM reported).

Volunteers contributed 17,460 hours to projects that benefited over 147,000 people, according to a statement on Friday.

The event, which lasted a month, is part of the Chamber's ENGAGE Dubai corporate volunteering program.

95 different volunteer activities were carried out by 68 organizations, 42 corporate members, and 26 community partners.More than 24,100 kilograms of humanitarian aid were donated, including rice, stationery, and clothing. In addition, 47,900 meals were served to those in need.

Over 5,100 kilograms of e-waste and recyclable materials were gathered, and over 300 trees were planted.

According to Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director of the Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, this year's campaign saw a strong turnout from the business community in Dubai, with participants demonstrating a stronger interest and commitment among businesses to engage in corporate volunteering efforts.

He added that the annual volunteering initiative is an ideal platform for businesses and their employees to implement and foster a culture of volunteerism within Dubai's business community.

ENGAGE Dubai is a program launched in 2008 by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Center for Responsible Business that brings together businesses and community organizations in Dubai to increase the quality and quantity of employee community engagement in their local communities.

Topics: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) #dubai Volunteer

Related

UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
Dubai Chamber of Commerce reports 55% membership growth in April 2022
Business & Economy
Dubai Chamber of Commerce reports 55% membership growth in April 2022

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
Updated 12 July 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
  • Palestinian leadership to press the US president on his pledge to reopen consulate in Jerusalem, closed by Trump
  • PLO secretary-general warns Palestinian leadership could be ‘forced into options it does not wish’ if talks fail to yield results
Updated 12 July 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN, Jordan: The status of Jerusalem will be high on the agenda when US President Joe Biden meets officials from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank this week, according to Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee.

“When it comes to the issue of Jerusalem, we have a number of important aspects that we need to discuss with the US administration,” he told Arab News ahead of Biden’s high-profile trip. The American president’s tour of Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16 will include a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

“We want to ensure respect for the status quo of all Christian and Muslim holy sites in the city of Jerusalem,” said Al-Sheikh, who was appointed secretary-general of the PLO in May.

In addition, he said, the Palestinian leadership will press Biden on his pledge to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, which for decades functioned as a de facto US embassy for the Palestinians.

“Mr. Biden made the promise during his election campaign and that promise was repeated numerous times to us,” said Al-Sheikh. “It is high time that the US carry out their promise.”

In a recent interview with a Palestinian newspaper, Al-Sheikh said the US had also offered to open a consulate in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the West Bank, and even suggested the appointment of a special US envoy to focus on the Palestinian issue. However, the Palestinian leadership turned down the offer, he said, and instead reiterated the need to reopen the consulate in Jerusalem.

The Trump administration closed the consulate in one of a series of controversial decisions that included official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US Embassy to the holy city from Tel Aviv.

Under Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly promised to reopen the Jerusalem consulate, which was established in 1844, long before the creation of the state of Israel. The Biden administration has already taken steps to improve ties with the Palestinians, in part by restoring US assistance to the Palestinian Authority and funding for the UN agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, which was cut by Trump. It has also looked into reopening the Palestinian mission to Washington, also closed under Trump, although there are congressional hurdles that need to be overcome.

In the meantime, US authorities recently announced the restoration of a line of communication that was blocked by the Trump administration. It means that Palestinians can deal directly with the US State Department in Washington rather than first having to go through the American ambassador to Israel.

However, this falls far short of Biden’s pledges — and Palestinian demands — for the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem. And as the US strives to boost defense ties and promote the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states, Palestinians hold out little hope of a breakthrough in the peace process or any significant changes of policy in Washington.

Al-Sheikh said the US had promised to remove the PLO from its list of foreign terrorist organizations and to open a regular diplomatic mission in Washington. However, these promises also appear to have fallen by the wayside.

Biden will meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials during his regional tour but, according to Al-Sheikh, there is currently no dialogue taking place between Israeli and Palestinian authorities, in part because of the current Israeli political deadlock.

“Relations with the occupation leaders on political issues are almost nonexistent because at present there is no Israeli partner that is willing to discuss the execution of signed agreements and the two-state solution,” he said.

“There is no political horizon for Palestinians, even though the Biden administration talks regularly about finding ways to move the political process (forward), based on the two-state solution. This is important, to give the people of Palestine a ray of hope that things are moving in this process in accordance with international law.

“Israel must be held accountable and there must be a serious international effort to force Israel to abide by international law when it comes to the Palestinian cause.”

If Biden fails to keep his promises and the peace process remains stalled, Al-Sheikh predicted the situation could deteriorate further.

“If there are no concrete results from Biden’s visit regarding the need for a political horizon, that will mean that the visit will be considered a failure and we will all be forced to go into uncharted and uncomfortable territory,” he said.

“I hope we will not have to go there. We desperately need and want a serious breakthrough. But if that fails, I cannot exclude the possibility that the Palestinian leadership will be forced into options it does not wish to move into.

“The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, warned last fall at the UN that some tough decisions will have to be made within a year if there is no process to end the occupation. The Palestinian leadership had taken a number of decisions that have been put on hold, based on a request from friends and awaiting the results of the Biden visit.”

Pressed by Arab News, Al-Sheikh would not rule out the possibility that a decision regarding withdrawal of the recognition of Israel could be on the table.

“The Palestinian people yearn for freedom and independence and a halt to this settlement enterprise and the violations of our sovereignty,” he said. “Ultimately, Palestinians want an end to the occupation.”

He insisted the Palestinians are primarily concerned with political goals, not economic partnerships.

“The Palestinian cause is a political one that requires a political horizon,” he said. “We need political solutions and not an economic peace by way of economic projects.”

Whatever the outcome of Biden’s visit, Al-Sheikh said all sides must proceed with steadfastness and patience, because the situation is extremely sensitive.

“This is not the time for speeches and slogans,” he said. “The coming period will be exceedingly difficult and we need to insist on our political goals and provide our people with their aspirations for an end to the Israeli occupation and the need to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with Jerusalem as its capital. 

“We hope to reach that goal in the shortest and least costly way.”

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

Topics: Editor’s Choice Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Joe Biden's Mideast Tour Mahmoud Abbas Pa;estinians

Related

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda
Middle-East
Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda
Palestinian president, Israeli leaders speak before Biden visit
Middle-East
Palestinian president, Israeli leaders speak before Biden visit
Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip
Middle-East
Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip
Saudi minister meets US investors ahead of Biden visit
Business & Economy
Saudi minister meets US investors ahead of Biden visit

Latest updates

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj
Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj
Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract
Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.