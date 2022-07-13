Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK

LONDON: Select Group, a Dubai-based developer, has acquired a luxury hotel in the United Kingdom, the Chester and District Standard reported on Wednesday.



The Mere Golf Resort and Spa in the English town of Knutsford has 81 guest bedrooms, an event capacity of up to 550 people, a golf course, and a spa and health club, a statement said. However, its value remains undisclosed.

The acquisition is an important part of Select Group's diversification and growth strategy.



“We truly believe that Mere Golf Resort and Spa has a high potential to become the best resort of its class in the northwest of England, and we are looking forward to achieving this goal by working closely together with the hotel team,” Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group, said.



Following the purchase, the property will be renovated in order to improve its position in the luxury market.



“The vision is to upgrade the rooms, the public spaces and facilities, add new rooms and expand the public areas, continuing to attract international and domestic corporate and leisure travellers,” the company said.



Select Group has a portfolio of premium residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the UAE and Europe.



The Residences at Marina Gate, the Torch, and Studio One are among its flagship projects in the UAE.



Select Group also has a number of successful partnerships with some of the industry's most prominent players, including IHG, Jumeirah Group, ACCOR, Six Senses, Radisson, and Melia.