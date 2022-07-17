You are here

GCCIA signs a contract to interconnect GCC grids with Iraq

The new lines that are likely to be constructed in 24 months will have a total transmission capacity of 1800 MW. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity of Iraq to interconnect GCC grids with the electricity network of Southern Iraq on the sidelines of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. 

The contract involves establishing electrical interconnection lines from the authority's substations in Kuwait to the Al-Faw station in the south of Iraq to supply about 500 megawatts of energy from the GCC countries.

The new lines that are likely to be constructed in 24 months will have a total transmission capacity of 1800 MW.

TASI rebounds after hitting lowest level since late-December: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi main index bounced back from last week's losses as it hit its lowest level since late December to close Thursday at 11,163.

TASI started Sunday at 1.3 percent higher reaching 11,307, while Nomu opened flat at 20,577, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Arab Sea Information System Co. gained 4.03 percent, leading the market gainers; Fitaihi Holding Group fell 1.73 percent, leading the laggards.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 2.07 percent.

Almarai Co. rose 0.19 percent after it recorded an 8.4 percent increase in profit to SR941 million ($251 million) for the first half of 2022.

Jarir Marketing Co. rose 0.66 percent, after it recorded SR429 million in profit for the first half of 2022, down 6 percent from the same period last year.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 2.49 percent, while Arab National Bank edged up 0.17 percent.

Alinma Bank climbed 2.66 percent, after announcing it will distribute dividends of SR0.45 per share for the first half of 2022.

In energy markets, Brent crude settled 2 percent higher at $101.16 a barrel on Friday, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $97.59 a barrel.

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares climb despite profits fall to $114m in H1 

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, climbed 0.26 percent during early trading on Sunday, despite posting a decline in first-half profits.

The share price reached SR151.8 ($40) at 10:50 a.m. Saudi time, compared with SR151.2 at Thursday’s close.

The retail giant saw its profits drop by 6 percent during the first half of 2022, on the back of lower sales.

The company’s net profit dropped to SR428.5 million ($114 million), compared to SR456.9 million in the previous year, according to bourse filings.

This decline was caused by a 5.5 percent drop in sales compared to the same period last year along with higher marketing and sales expenses.

 

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed the previous week at one of its lowest levels in years on the back of rising recession fears.

TASI, the main index, ended Thursday’s session 1.1 percent lower at 11,163 points, after closing at 11,417 prior to the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Oman advanced by 0.9, 1.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively, on Thursday.

Bahrain’s BAX lost 1.2 percent, while stock exchanges of Kuwait and Qatar recorded a slight drop.

UAE bourses extended gains on Friday, as oil prices rose in response to reports that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected.

Brent crude settled 2 percent higher at $101.16 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $97.59 a barrel.

Stock news

The Saudi Exchange announced the launch of its first Shariah-compliant index, the TASI Islamic Index.

Zain KSA, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, posted a 157 percent increase in profit to SR214 million ($57 million) for the first half of 2022

Almarai Co. reported SR941 million in profit for the first half of the year, up from SR868 million in the same period a year ago

Arabian Pipes Co.’s board proposed a capital increase of SR150 million to support working capital and strengthen the company’s financial position

Jarir Marketing Co. recorded SR429 million in profit for the first half of 2022, down 6 percent from the same period last year

Naqi Water Co. set its initial public offering price range at SR65-69 per share and will run the book-building period from July 17 to July 21

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s rump offering was 330 percent covered, generating proceeds of SR90 million

Alinma Bank will distribute dividends of SR0.45 per share for the first half of 2022

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. appointed Metab Al-Shahrani as CEO effective July 24

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. attained the licensing solution provider agreement with Microsoft to offer the latter’s solution to its customers

Methanol Chemicals Co. obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR695 million

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co.’s board approved selling all its shares in its investment arm to Al-Othaim Holding Co. for SR847 million

National Co. for Learning & Education signed a SR72 million deal to acquire Al-Salam Private Schools

Calendar

July 17, 2022

Keir International Co. to start trading on the parallel Nomu market

Start of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

July 21, 2022

End of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

Alinma Bank’s shares up 2.2% following dividend hike to $239m

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Alinma Bank saw its shares surge 2.2 percent on Sunday after announcing dividends of SR896 million ($239 million), representing SR0.45 per share, for the first half of 2022.

The share price of the Saudi-listed bank reached SR32.7 as of 11:52 a.m. Riyadh time, amid trading of over 2 million shares.

As many as 1.99 billion shares are eligible for dividend distribution on Aug. 14, according to a bourse filing.

This follows a resolution by the bank’s board of directors to hike dividends, after proposing SR795 million in dividends for the second half of 2021. 

Saudi stocks exchange launches first Shariah-compliant index

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange announced the launch of its first Shariah-compliant index, the TASI Islamic Index.

The index will track the performance of Shariah-compliant companies listed on the Saudi Exchange under the supervision of an independent Shariah Advisory Committee, the exchange said.

Investors and market participants can use the Index to guide their decisions regarding Shariah-compliant investments, the statement said.

Asset managers can benchmark the performance of their Shariah-compliant investment portfolios. it added.

