Egyptian minister, ISESCO chief hold talks

Egypt’s minister for higher education and scientific research meets with the director-general of ISESCO in Cairo. (@Mohesregypt) 
Updated 17 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s minister for higher education and scientific research, met with Salim Mohammed Al-Malik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, at the ministry’s headquarters in Cairo.

They discussed aspects of cooperation between the ministry and ISESCO. Abdel Ghaffar praised ISESCO’s role in spreading science and culture, and stressed Egypt’s readiness to provide all necessary support for the organization.

The two sides also discussed the most important programs and activities that will be implemented in partnership between Egypt and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation this year.

Topics: Egypt ISESCO

Yemen’s Houthis ‘will not extend UN-brokered truce’

Yemen’s Houthis ‘will not extend UN-brokered truce’
Updated 38 min 27 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis said that they would not renew the UN-brokered truce in Yemen, slamming international calls, mainly from US President Joe Biden, to the movement to adhere to the truce and open roads in the besieged city of Taiz.

The movement’s Supreme Political Council blasted the outcomes of Biden’s visit to the region that called them to strengthen the truce, claiming that the calls “affect the sovereignty, security and stability of Yemen,” and pledged not to extend the truce.

“The SPC deplored the talk about understandings about extending the truce, stressing that the truce, which the side of the aggression did not abide by the implementation of its terms, represented a shocking and disappointing experience that cannot be repeated in the future,” the movement said in a statement carried by their official media. 

The joint Saudi and American statement that came out on Saturday after the US president’s meeting with Saudi officials called on the Houthis to implement all of the truce’s terms, including ending their siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, stressing that the truce has achieved “the longest period of peace in Yemen in six years.”

Other American officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also asked the Houthis to respect the truce and open roads in Taiz and the other provinces.

In addition to saying they were not going to extend the truce, the Houthis responded to the calls by threatening to launch deadly attacks across Yemen, mainly in the central province of Marib, to break what they call “the blockade” and seize control of oil, gas and electricity facilities in Marib.

“To Biden, our country will not be left under siege and occupation. Our oil and gas resources will not be left in the hands of thieves and corrupt people,” Hussein Al-Ezzi, a Houthi leader, said on Twitter. 

The UN-brokered truce came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for another two months in June.

The truce has led to a significant reduction in violence and allowed the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and fuel ships to Hodeidah port.

The truce suffered a major blow after the Houthis refused to open main roads in Taiz and alternately suggested opening a small and old road into the city, a proposal that was rejected by the Yemeni government.

Yemen army generals believe that sporadic attacks by the Houthis and their repositioning and mobilization of forces and military equipment outside key cities such as Marib and Taiz show that they are preparing for new military operations when the truce expires.

Yemen’s army has said that eight soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in Houthi attacks, accusing the Houthis of committing 188 violations during the past three days in Hodeidah, Taiz, Marib and Hajjah.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said that he discussed with the US Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking on Sunday achieving peace in Yemen and ending the Houthi siege on the city of Taiz.

“I reiterated the centrality of the besieged #Taiz issue. I explained that Taiz can’t be left behind and the #Houthis must end their atrocities against the populated city,” the Yemeni minister tweeted.

Topics: Yemen Houthis UN truce Taiz

El-Sisi, Biden renew commitment to Egypt-US strategic dialogue

Updated 17 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

El-Sisi, Biden renew commitment to Egypt-US strategic dialogue

CAIRO: The Egyptian and US presidents reiterated, in the Saudi city of Jeddah, their commitment to the strategic dialogue that is co-chaired by Egypt’s foreign minister and his American counterpart.

In a joint statement, the two sides affirmed the continuation of consultations on a wide range of global and regional security challenges. They also discussed strengthening bilateral relations.

Presidents Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Joe Biden expressed their intention to meet again in the near future to enhance the multifaceted bilateral partnership, in light of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between their countries.

They also agreed to continue defense cooperation as a pillar of regional stability and in the interests of both countries.

Biden stressed Washington’s intention to continue supporting Egypt to defend itself, including by continuing to provide security assistance in consultation with the US Congress.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to cooperating in the fight against terrorism, and welcomed the achievements of the international coalition against Daesh.

They also indicated their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, including by increasing trade and private sector investments, as well as cooperation in the field of clean energy and climate technology. They committed to launching a high-level joint economic committee.

The statement said Egypt and the US share concerns over the global consequences of the war in Ukraine, including on supply chains and energy and commodity prices.

It added that Egypt and the US are cooperating closely in terms of mediating regional conflicts and promoting peace.

El-Sisi and Biden stressed that the two-state solution remains the only viable way to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as a secure, prosperous and dignified future for both peoples.

The two leaders stressed the need to hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible in Libya.

Biden thanked El-Sisi for Cairo’s role in helping to establish the armistice in Yemen, and congratulated him on Egypt’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November. He reaffirmed the US commitment to the success of the conference.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Egypt US

Australia wrongly stripped man on death row in Iraq of citizenship: Family

Arab News

Australia wrongly stripped man on death row in Iraq of citizenship: Family

LONDON: Australia has been accused of wrongly canceling the citizenship of a man from Sydney after he was sentenced to death in Iraq.

Ahmad Merhi, 30, was convicted of terrorism charges in connection with Daesh and sentenced to death by hanging in 2018.

He denies the charges, saying he was coerced into confessing after he was captured in Syria in 2017, three years after flying to the country.

Merhi said he received a letter from the Australian government while on death row informing him that he had been stripped of his citizenship, and he had tried to forward the letter to his lawyer Mohammad Khan but he never received it.

Khan said he had received no clarity from the Australian government about under which laws Merhi’s citizenship had been stripped.

Merhi’s mother says she was informed of the decision in a telephone call but never received official confirmation.

Khan believes Merhi was wrongly stripped of his citizenship over a belief that he may have been a Lebanese dual national, when in fact he is only eligible for Lebanese citizenship but has never held it.

Australian law allows for the stripping of citizenship from people who have committed terrorist acts, but rendering a person stateless is illegal under international law. Khan is calling on the government to overturn the decision.

Questions have also been raised over the manner in which Merhi came to be moved from Syria to Iraq — by US forces as part of a controversial series of prisoner transfers — in the first place.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil was asked by The Guardian newspaper whether Merhi’s case had been “raised between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi … and whether she would assist the family in understanding whether Merhi’s transfer from Syria to Iraq was legal and authorized by the Australian government.”

O’Neil referred all questions to her government department. The Department of Home Affairs said it did not comment on individual cases.

Merhi, who lost a leg in an airstrike in Syria, is being held in Nasiriyah prison, where he has had little contact with Australian officials beyond learning his citizenship had been removed and he would lose legal funding, and has only rarely been allowed to speak to his family.

He was captured by Kurdish forces in late 2017 trying to cross into Turkey with his pregnant wife. 

He is thought to have been a member of Daesh’s health department, and is suspected of raising funds for the group and helping Shadi Mohammad, the sister of the man who killed Australian police worker Curtis Cheng in Sydney in 2015, to flee to Syria.

A relative of Merhi’s told The Guardian that he should face justice in Australia, and that the government needs to explain how his citizenship was stripped and how he came to be transferred from Syria to Iraq.

“There’s no transparency about what happened with Ahmad. There’s no answers,” she said. “How was he captured? How was he placed in Iraq? Where is he going to be from day to day?”

Topics: Austalia Iraq

Iran arrests several after protests at drying lake

AFP

Iran arrests several after protests at drying lake

TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested several people for disturbing security after they protested the drying up of a lake once regarded as the Middle East’s largest, official media said Sunday.
Lake Urmia, in the mountains of northwest Iran, began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought, and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Programme.
Urmia, one of the largest “hypersaline” — or super salty — lakes in the world, is located between the cities of Tabriz and Urmia, with more than six million people dependent on agriculture around its shores.
On Sunday, Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police chief of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, reported the arrests.
He described the suspects as “many evil and hostile elements, who had no other objective than to destroy public property and disturb the security of the population,” according to state news agency IRNA.
On Saturday, the Fars news agency reported that “dozens of people in the cities of Naghadeh and Urmia had protested against the authorities’ lack of attention to the drying up of Lake Urmia.”
Fars said protesters had shouted slogans in the provincial capital of Urmia warning the lake was shrinking.
“Lake Urmia is dying, parliament orders its killing,” some shouted, Fars reported, with others calling out that “Lake Urmia is thirsty.”
Largely arid Iran, like other nearby countries, has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, which are expected to worsen with the impacts of climate change.
In the last few months, thousands of people have demonstrated against the drying up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Lake Urmia is an important ecosystems, a key stopping point for migratory birds, and home to an endemic shrimp as well as other underwater species.

Topics: #iran Lake Urmia

Sudan troops deploy ahead of pro-democracy protests

AFP

Sudan troops deploy ahead of pro-democracy protests

KHARTOUM: Sudanese police and soldiers deployed in large numbers Sunday across the capital Khartoum, ahead of mass protests planned by pro-democracy groups against coup leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Security forces erected road blocks on bridges crossing the Nile river linking Khartoum to its suburbs, AFP reporters said.
Undeterred, protesters vowed to take to the streets in large numbers following a period of relative calm over the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha which ended early last week.
The demonstrators oppose Burhan’s October power-grab and are also highlighting heavy fighting in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Khartoum.
Sudan’s latest coup derailed a transition to civilian rule, sparking near-weekly protests and a crackdown by security forces that has left at least 114 killed, according to pro-democracy medics.
Nine were killed on June 30, the medics said, when tens of thousands had gathered and their deaths reinvigorated the movement.
On July 4, Burhan vowed in a surprise move to make way for a civilian government.
But the country’s main civilian umbrella group rejected the move as a “ruse.” Protesters have continued to press the army chief to resign.
They accuse the military leadership now in power and the ex-rebel leaders who signed a 2020 peace deal of exacerbating ethnic tensions for personal gain.
In Blue Nile on Sunday, witnesses reported troops deployed in the town of Al-Roseires, after at least 33 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in violence between rival ethnic groups, according to the health ministry.
Guerrillas in Blue Nile battled former strongman president Omar Al-Bashir during Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war, picking up weapons again in 2011.
Bashir was ousted in 2019. The following year, the transitional administration reached a peace deal with key rebel groups, including from Blue Nile as well as the war-ravaged western Darfur region.
The current violence in Blue Nile is between two local groups, the Berti and the Hausa.

Topics: Sudan

