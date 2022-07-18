You are here

UAE decentralized finance platform ZKX secures $4.5m in seed funding round
ZKX was founded in 2021 (ZKX)
RIYADH: UAE-based decentralized finance platform ZKX raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round 

The investors were StarkWare, Alameda Research, Amber Group, Huobi and Crypto.com.

The company offers a finance platform to increase transaction speed as well as keep gas fees low, Wamda reported.

Founded in 2021, ZKX will use the investment to grow its ecosystem and decentralized autonomous organization funding as well as further develop its open-source protocol.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.70 percent to $21,504.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,432.34 rising by 5.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Regulated digital currencies have benefits, say central bank chiefs

As long as the companies can be properly regulated, consumer-focused digital tokens issued by private companies could be better than central bank-issued tokens, the Australian central bank governor said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“If these tokens are going to be used widely by the community they are going to need to be backed by the state, or regulated just as we regulate bank deposits,” said Philip Lowe.

“I tend to think that the private solution is going to be better — if we can get the regulatory arrangements right — because the private sector is better than the central bank at innovating and designing features for these tokens, and there are also likely to be very significant costs for the central bank setting up a digital token system,” he said.

Around the world, many central banks are developing digital currencies, either retail tokens for use directly by consumers or wholesale tokens for use by banks.

This is a response to the development of stablecoins such as Tether and USDC, which are commonly used for payment and as a store of value.

Decentralized finance projects, part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, could also be mitigated by greater scrutiny of such tokens, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief who spoke at the G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue said more scrutiny of stablecoins could also help reduce risks from DeFi, which aims to replace financial intermediaries with computer code.

Celsius’ clients await news on their funds

After Celsius filed for bankruptcy in May, customers are anxiously waiting to find out about their money and whether they will ever get it back, according to Reuters.

In June, Celsius froze withdrawals citing extreme market conditions, triggering a $300 billion selloff in digital assets and severing the savings of legions of retail investors.

When Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York this week, it revealed a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Reuters spoke with six lawyers specializing in bankruptcy, restructuring, and cryptocurrency to determine what will happen to customers’ money.

Lawyers say the Chapter 11 process will be slow due to limited bankruptcy precedents, multiple lawsuits against Celsius, and the high complexity of any restructuring.

Daniel Gwen at Ropes & Grey law firm in New York said that “this could last for years.”

“It’s highly likely there’s going to be a lot of litigation,” he added.

NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts 20 percent of jobs

OpenSea, a New York-based marketplace for non-fungible tokens, has cut 20 percent of its workforce amid a prolonged slump in digital asset markets, Reuters reported.

As Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies rose in popularity in 2021, the company’s sales grew.

Due to rising inflation, central bank rate hikes, and recession fears, the nascent NFT market has slumped in recent months.

CEO Devin Finzer said: “The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of a crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn.”

In June, OpenSea’s NFT sales volume fell to $700 million, down from $2.6 billion in May and well below the peak of nearly $5 billion in January.

Digital files such as images and texts are represented by NFTs, which are blockchain-based assets.

As a result of the job cuts, Finzer said the company would be able to maintain growth at current volumes for the next five years.

With inputs from Reuters.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks gained some ground in early trading on Monday on expectations of a less aggressive US Federal Reserve hike in interest rates.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.13 percent to reach 11,307, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,605, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time

This was led by a 5.10 percent leap in the Saudi Chemanol, after it reported its first-half profit surged 116 percent.

Following this, Saudi retailer eXtra gained 2.64 percent as it reported strong results for the first half, with a 24 percent profit growth.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent and Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 1.19 percent.

The biggest faller on the list was Astra Industrial Group, which saw its share price fall by 3.40 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Al saw its share price rise by 0.62 percent in early trading.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $103.61 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $99.75 a barrel, as of 10:25 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and investors dialing down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,713.91 per ounce by 0453 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. 

US gold futures gained 0.5 percent to $1,712.70.

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $18.80 per ounce and platinum gained 1.1 percent to $859.50. 

Palladium climbed 2.7 percent to $1,878.29, having risen about 3 percent earlier. 

Wheat rebounds

Chicago wheat futures rose 2 percent on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains.

Corn gained more ground on concerns over hot weather threatening the US crop in its critical phase of pollination.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2 percent to $7.92-1/2 a bushel, by 0317 GMT, after dropping to its weakest since Feb. 10 at $7.66 a bushel in the last session.

Corn added 0.5 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.1 percent at $13.57-1/2 a bushel.

Copper edges up

Copper rose on Monday on Chinese regulators’ latest effort to avert a potential crisis in the country’s real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $7,225.50 a ton by 0229 GMT, rebounding from its lowest since November 2020 of $6,955 a ton hit in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.9 percent to $8,233.64 a ton. Copper prices rebounded on Friday after touching 20-month lows after US data eased worries about high inflation and pushed the dollar lower.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market recovered slightly on Sunday after hitting its lowest level in more than six months on Thursday.

The main index TASI advanced 1.2 percent to 11,292, rising from 11,163 points in the prior session, while the parallel Nomu market was up 0.2 percent to 20,611.

The improved performance was supported by Friday’s oil gains in response to reports that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt added between 0.1 and 0.9 percent.

The Bahraini index ended 0.3 percent lower, while Oman’s bourse was almost flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude extended gains to $102.6 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $98.75 a barrel by 9:21 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, recorded a 24 percent profit increase to SR225 million ($59.93 million) for the first half of 2022

Maharah Human Resources Co.’s unit Growth Avenue Investment Co. extended the memorandum of understanding to fully acquire Care Shield Holding Co. until Aug. 1

Methanol Chemicals Co.’s profit surged 116 percent to SR195 million in the first half of 2022 on the back of higher sales

Naseej for Technology Co. closed a SR14.5 million deal to implement a project in the field of e-education with the National eLearning Center

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 20-percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market

Calendar

July 18, 2022

Academy of Learning Co. to start trading on Nomu

July 21, 2022

End of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

RIYADH: Rising inflation and the recent Ukrainian invasion by Russia are prompting investors in the Middle East to reexamine their asset allocation, according to the latest Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study report.

According to the report, 55 percent of the sovereigns in the Middle East region have repositioned their portfolios in anticipation of further rate rises, though the sharp correction in equities and failure of bonds to shelter portfolios have presented difficult choices.

“Inflation is surging, global growth is slowing and geopolitical tensions are rising. The macro environment is now more uncertain, sending sovereigns to rethink how to position their portfolios as they look ahead,” said Zainab Faisal Kufaishi, head of the Middle East and Africa and senior executive at Invesco.

The study report, which detailed the views of 139 chief investment officers, suggested that global sovereigns’ fixed income allocations have declined steadily in recent years as most of them are going to private market alternatives, notably real estate, private equity and infrastructure.

Some 82 percent of the respondents said that real estate assets are effective hedges against inflation and higher yields.

According to the report, interest in private assets continues with 50 percent of sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, citing an intention to increase allocations to private equity, 20 percent to real estate and 20 percent to infrastructure over the next 12 months.

The report further noted that private assets now constitute, on average, 22 percent of sovereigns’ portfolios globally. Invesco added that sovereign investors now own $719 billion in private assets, up from $205 billion in 2011.

“While many are looking to private markets for solutions, we should not overstate the pace of this shift. As long-term investors, sovereigns are treading very carefully, and many are making only incremental changes to their portfolios, adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach,” said Rod Ringrow, head of official institutions at Invesco.

Following the Ukrainian invasion, most of the sovereigns in the Middle East have lost their affinity toward Europe.

According to the study report, 40 percent of Middle East sovereigns plan to reduce allocations to developed Europe and 30 percent to Emerging Europe over the next 12 months.

The report added that these respondents are most likely to increase their exposure to North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

According to 52 percent of the investors, China has become a challenging place to invest this year due to regulatory risks and government interventions.

The report added that sovereign funds do not see digital assets as investable, as just 20 percent of these respondents believe that digital assets have a role in asset allocation as a diversifier.

According to the report, only 7 percent of global sovereign investors have any exposure to digital assets through investments in underlying blockchain companies.

Some 70 percent of Middle East sovereigns have more interest in investing in companies involved in the infrastructure behind digital assets than investing in digital assets themselves.

Research on digital assets, however, is improving. In 2018, 12 percent of the global sovereigns were conducting research in the digital assets sector, and in 2022, it has grown to 41 percent, including 40 percent of sovereigns from the Middle East.

According to the report, 71 percent of the Middle East central banks are either researching Central Bank Digital Currencies or considering launching one themselves.

