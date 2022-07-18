You are here

Dubai Chamber of Commerce records 80% growth in membership in H1

The chamber's total membership grew to 308,000. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Dubai Chamber of Commerce witnessed a 80 percent growth in membership during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to a press release issued by the Dubai Media office. 

The chamber's total membership grew to 308,000 as more than 21,000 companies joined the organization during the first six months of 2022.

The number of ATA Carnets, often referred to as ‘passport for goods’, issued during the period increased by 32 percent year on year to 2,236. The value of these ATA Carnets has reached 1.18 billion dirhams ($320 million).

The number of e-transactions increased 10 percent over the same period to reach over 378,000, the statement added.

“Following our record performance in the first half, we expect the positive momentum to continue and project new membership and total membership to reach 40,000 and 330,000 companies, respectively,” said Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

India In-Focus — Rupee strengthens; Shares up; Morgan Stanley trims GDP forecast

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Monday, tracking other Asian currencies and following slight gains in the domestic share market.

The rupee had weakened to a record low of 79.96 against the dollar last week, weighed down by broad gains as red-hot inflation data raised fears of more aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The partially convertible rupee rose to 79.73 per dollar at one point, compared with Friday’s close of 79.88. It was trading at 79.83, as of 0417 GMT.

Indian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost

Indian shares hit one-week highs on Monday, as investors snapped up the beaten-down information technology and metal stocks, while a bounce in global equities also aided broader investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.81 percent at 16,180, as of 0509 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76 percent to 54,192.08. Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11, after recording their first weekly loss in four on Friday.

The Nifty IT index, which is down more than 30 percent this year, gained 3.3 percent.

The metals index, which has fallen over 28 percent in the last two months, rose 1.7 percent. Industrial metal prices gained on Chinese regulators’ latest efforts to avert a potential crisis in the country’s real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Morgan Stanley trims India’s GDP forecast to 7.2 percent

Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for India’s annual growth to 7.2 percent for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade have pressured major economies around the world.

The brokerage’s forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6 percent, comes after India’s economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022 at 4.1 percent. The revised target is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s view.

For the next year, Morgan Stanley expects annual gross domestic product to touch 6.4 percent.

India’s annual consumer inflation, which touched multi-year highs in the past few months, eased marginally to 7.01 percent in June. The brokerage expects more respite ahead.

(With input from Reuters)

UAE decentralized finance platform ZKX secures $4.5m in seed funding round

Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based decentralized finance platform ZKX raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round 

The investors were StarkWare, Alameda Research, Amber Group, Huobi and Crypto.com.

The company offers a finance platform to increase transaction speed as well as keep gas fees low, Wamda reported.

Founded in 2021, ZKX will use the investment to grow its ecosystem and decentralized autonomous organization funding as well as further develop its open-source protocol.

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs

Dana Alomar

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.70 percent to $21,504.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,432.34 rising by 5.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Regulated digital currencies have benefits, say central bank chiefs

As long as the companies can be properly regulated, consumer-focused digital tokens issued by private companies could be better than central bank-issued tokens, the Australian central bank governor said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“If these tokens are going to be used widely by the community they are going to need to be backed by the state, or regulated just as we regulate bank deposits,” said Philip Lowe.

“I tend to think that the private solution is going to be better — if we can get the regulatory arrangements right — because the private sector is better than the central bank at innovating and designing features for these tokens, and there are also likely to be very significant costs for the central bank setting up a digital token system,” he said.

Around the world, many central banks are developing digital currencies, either retail tokens for use directly by consumers or wholesale tokens for use by banks.

This is a response to the development of stablecoins such as Tether and USDC, which are commonly used for payment and as a store of value.

Decentralized finance projects, part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, could also be mitigated by greater scrutiny of such tokens, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief who spoke at the G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue said more scrutiny of stablecoins could also help reduce risks from DeFi, which aims to replace financial intermediaries with computer code.

Celsius’ clients await news on their funds

After Celsius filed for bankruptcy in May, customers are anxiously waiting to find out about their money and whether they will ever get it back, according to Reuters.

In June, Celsius froze withdrawals citing extreme market conditions, triggering a $300 billion selloff in digital assets and severing the savings of legions of retail investors.

When Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York this week, it revealed a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Reuters spoke with six lawyers specializing in bankruptcy, restructuring, and cryptocurrency to determine what will happen to customers’ money.

Lawyers say the Chapter 11 process will be slow due to limited bankruptcy precedents, multiple lawsuits against Celsius, and the high complexity of any restructuring.

Daniel Gwen at Ropes & Grey law firm in New York said that “this could last for years.”

“It’s highly likely there’s going to be a lot of litigation,” he added.

NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts 20 percent of jobs

OpenSea, a New York-based marketplace for non-fungible tokens, has cut 20 percent of its workforce amid a prolonged slump in digital asset markets, Reuters reported.

As Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies rose in popularity in 2021, the company’s sales grew.

Due to rising inflation, central bank rate hikes, and recession fears, the nascent NFT market has slumped in recent months.

CEO Devin Finzer said: “The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of a crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn.”

In June, OpenSea’s NFT sales volume fell to $700 million, down from $2.6 billion in May and well below the peak of nearly $5 billion in January.

Digital files such as images and texts are represented by NFTs, which are blockchain-based assets.

As a result of the job cuts, Finzer said the company would be able to maintain growth at current volumes for the next five years.

With inputs from Reuters.

TASI gains some ground after investor concerns ease: Opening bell

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks gained some ground in early trading on Monday on expectations of a less aggressive US Federal Reserve hike in interest rates.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.13 percent to reach 11,307, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,605, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time

This was led by a 5.10 percent leap in the Saudi Chemanol, after it reported its first-half profit surged 116 percent.

Following this, Saudi retailer eXtra gained 2.64 percent as it reported strong results for the first half, with a 24 percent profit growth.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent and Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 1.19 percent.

The biggest faller on the list was Astra Industrial Group, which saw its share price fall by 3.40 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Al saw its share price rise by 0.62 percent in early trading.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $103.61 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $99.75 a barrel, as of 10:25 a.m. Saudi time.

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and investors dialing down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,713.91 per ounce by 0453 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. 

US gold futures gained 0.5 percent to $1,712.70.

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $18.80 per ounce and platinum gained 1.1 percent to $859.50. 

Palladium climbed 2.7 percent to $1,878.29, having risen about 3 percent earlier. 

Wheat rebounds

Chicago wheat futures rose 2 percent on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains.

Corn gained more ground on concerns over hot weather threatening the US crop in its critical phase of pollination.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2 percent to $7.92-1/2 a bushel, by 0317 GMT, after dropping to its weakest since Feb. 10 at $7.66 a bushel in the last session.

Corn added 0.5 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.1 percent at $13.57-1/2 a bushel.

Copper edges up

Copper rose on Monday on Chinese regulators’ latest effort to avert a potential crisis in the country’s real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $7,225.50 a ton by 0229 GMT, rebounding from its lowest since November 2020 of $6,955 a ton hit in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.9 percent to $8,233.64 a ton. Copper prices rebounded on Friday after touching 20-month lows after US data eased worries about high inflation and pushed the dollar lower.

