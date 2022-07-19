Sri Lanka opposition leader withdraws from race for president

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew on Tuesday from the race to become president of the island nation, in order to support a rival candidate.
“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president,” Premadasa said on Twitter.
His party and “our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard toward making” Dullas Alahapperuma the winner, he added.
KYIV, Ukraine: As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harbored “collaborators and traitors.”
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.
“Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work,” Zelensky said.
On Sunday, he had fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. Zelensky, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.
“Six months into the war, we continue to uncover loads of these people in each of these agencies,” said Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.
Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelensky’s control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
“In the conditions of a war, Zelensky needs leaders that are capable of tackling several tasks at the same time — to resist Russia’s intrigues within the country to create a fifth column, to be in contact and coordination with international experts, to do their actual job effectively,” Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst with the Penta Center think tank, told The Associated Press.
Bakanov is a childhood friend and former business partner of Zelensky, who appointed him to head the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism over security breaches since the war began.
Venediktova won international praise for her drive to gather war-crimes evidence against Russian military commanders and officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the destruction of Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking to reporters in Washington, said when asked about the personnel changes that the two governments were in close contact.
“The fact is that in all of our relationships, and including in this relationship, we invest not in personalities. We invest in institutions and, of course, President Zelensky has spoken to his rationale for making these personnel shifts,” Price said.
He said Washington would continue to work with Kyiv on war-crimes investigations and information sharing. Intelligence, he said, is “an important element of the assistance that we are providing to our Ukrainian partners in an effort to help them defend themselves.”
Zelensky appointed the first deputy head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, to be acting head. Maliuk, 39, is known for efforts to fight corruption in the security agencies; his appointment was seen as part of Zelensky’s efforts to get rid of pro-Russian staffers in the SBU.
Fesenko said discontent with Bakanov and Venediktova had been brewing for a while, and it was possible that Ukraine’s Western partners pointed out the underperformance of the SBU and the prosecutor general’s office to Zelensky.
Meanwhile, Russia pressed forward with its missile and shelling attacks, which Ukrainian officials said were designed to intimidate the civilian population and create panic.
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, however, said his troops had “stabilized the situation” on the front, largely thanks to Western deliveries of technically advanced rocket systems.
“It is complex, tense, but completely controllable,” Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram after a phone call with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.
“An important factor contributing to our holding our defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS, delivering targeted strikes against enemy command posts, ammunition and fuel depots,” Zaluzhnyy said, referring to the light multiple-rocket launchers recently delivered from the US.
Ukraine’s Emergency Service said at least six people were killed by Russian shelling Monday targeting the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Toretsk was taken briefly in the Russian invasion of 2014, but Ukrainian forces ended up taking the city back.
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian shelling there is incessant. Four Russian strikes had been carried out on the city of Kramatorsk, he said, and he urged civilians to evacuate.
“We’re seeing that the Russians want to sow fear and panic,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “The front line is moving, so civilians must leave the region and evacuate.”
Nearly 1,000 civilians were evacuated to Ukraine on Monday from Russian-held territories in the northern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. About a third of the region remains in Russian hands after Moscow’s troops overran it in April.
In Kyiv on Monday, a funeral was held at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery for a Ukrainian solider killed when his car hit a land mine near Izium last week. His family couldn’t bury him in their hometown in eastern Ukraine because it remains under Russian occupation.
The cathedral was packed with mourners paying their last respects to Fanat, as the soldier was known. Whenever the priest paused, the voice of the soldier’s mother echoed in the church.
“We will love you forever and ever. We will miss you so much!” she cried, caressing the closed coffin. “Why do we need to live in this cursed war?”
In other developments Monday:
• Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected troops involved in the fighting in Ukraine and ordered the military to prioritize destruction of Ukraine’s long-range missiles and artillery, according to a ministry statement. It was not immediately clear when or where the inspection took place.
• UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said that “incrementally, there’s been a little bit more progress” on a proposed UN package deal that would enable millions of tons of Ukraine’s grain to be shipped from the Black Sea, and Russian grain and fertilizer to be sent to world markets without restrictions. Spokesman Farhan Haq said the UN chief spoke to Zelensky about the negotiations. A new round of talks could take place in Turkey later this week, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Some 22 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine because of the war.
• Ukraine says some Russian forces have been using topographical maps from 1969 as they fight in the country’s east. The Ukrainian military’s general staff, citing the country’s internal security service, said the maps were used by Russian troops fighting around the Kharkiv but did not have buildings built since the early 1970s.
• Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington. She is to meet with her US counterpart, Jill Biden, on Tuesday. Price said Blinken assured Zelenska of the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, and commended her for her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other damage from the war.
Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell
A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests
Updated 19 July 2022
AP
HONOLULU: Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend.
The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests.
Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
“It just was huge,” she said. ”I was filming it and then it just came over the wall and just completely annihilated all the tables and chairs.”
She said it happened about five minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to begin.
“It wasn’t like a life-threatening situation by any means whatsoever,” she said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh ... what are we going to do? Where are we going to put the tables?’”
She said they went ahead with the ceremony and cleaned up the mess after the newlyweds exchanged vows.
“We had the ceremony and it was beautiful, having all the (sea) spray,” she said. “The ocean was really wild. So it was great for the photos.”
Chris Brenchley, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Honolulu, said several factors came together to create such huge waves.
“Waves over 12 or 15 feet (3.66 or 4.57 meters), those become extremely big and really rare to have,” he said. “It’s the largest it’s been in several decades.”
Brenchley said the swell was produced in the South Pacific, where it’s currently the winter season.
“They had a particularly strong winter storm where the winds were focused directly toward places like Samoa and then further on to the north into Hawaii,” he said.
Remnants of Hurricane Darby passed south of Hawaii but had no major impact on the surf, he said.
While singular events like this hard to pin directly to climate change, Brenchley said the warming planet is playing a role.
“The most direct type of impact that we can use with climate change is the sea level rise. Any time you add just even small amounts of water, you raise that sea level just a little bit,” he said. “And now those impacts will be exacerbated whenever we have a large storm event or a ... high, high tide.”
Most large summer swells that come from the south are no bigger than about 10 feet (3 meters), which would trigger a high surf advisory.
“We had some waves that were reaching 20 feet (6 meters), 20 feet-plus even,” Brenchley said. “That’s getting on the level of historic.”
Hawaii’s north shores, where professional surfers often compete, usually get much larger waves than other parts of the islands. The predominant swell hits the north shores in the winter and the south shores in the summer.
Lifeguards and rescue crews across the state had a busy weekend.
They conducted at least 1,960 rescues on the island of Oahu alone on Saturday and Sunday.
Honolulu officials reported one serious injury when a surfer suffered a laceration to the back of his head.
Mayor, police laud shopper who shot dead US mall attacker
Elisjsha Dicken shot dead Jonathan Sapirman, who was randomly shooting at shoppers at a mall in Greenwood city on Sunday evening
Updated 19 July 2022
AP
GREENWOOD, Indiana: A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday.
Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference.
Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.”
“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices identified the slain victims as a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis. A woman and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel were wounded in the attack, police said.
Although authorities said Dicken was legally armed, the mall prohibits people from carrying weapons on its property. The mall issued a statement Monday saying it grieves for the victims and praising Dicken’s “heroic actions.” It didn’t mention its no-weapons policy and its operator, the Simon Property Group, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
As of July 1, Indiana law allows anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for those prohibited for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order or having a dangerous mental illness as determined by a court. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature retained provisions in the law that allow private property owners to prohibit firearms.
The attack Sunday was the latest in a string of mass shootings in the US Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade near Chicago have all become killing grounds in recent months, though the country’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual killings that rarely make major headlines.
Authorities said Sunday that four of the victims were female and one was male, but they corrected that Monday to two males and three females.
Ison said Sapirman entered the mall and walked into a bathroom, where he spent about an hour before he emerged and opened fire. He said investigators believe Sapirman spent that time preparing and possibly assembling a disassembled rifle that he had brought in his backpack. He ended up firing 24 rounds within two minutes.
Ison said Sapirman used an AR-15-style rifle during the shooting and that investigators found another one in the bathroom. They also found a handgun on Sapirman, who was wearing a waistband holster and had several magazines that contained more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
Although police don’t know a motive for the attack, Sapirman’s relatives told investigators that he recently received notice that he was being evicted from his apartment, though Ison said authorities were still trying to confirm that. Relatives also said Sapirman resigned from a warehouse job in May, he said.
“Right now we have no motive. His family members that we spoke to, they were just as surprised as everyone else was. They said there were no indicators that he was violent or unstable,” Ison said.
The chief said Dicken fired 10 rounds from his handgun, and that as he fired, Sapirman “attempted to retreat back into the restroom and failed, and fell to the ground after being shot.”
“He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun and was very proficient in that, very tactically sound. And as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him,” Ison said of Dicken.
Sapirman had a juvenile record, including for a fight at school and an incident where he ran away from home, but he had no criminal record as an adult, the chief said.
He said relatives told investigators that Sapirman has been practicing shooting at a gun range, and that records obtained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed he had frequented the range and bought ammunition there over the past two years.
Ison said officers recovered a cellphone from a toilet in the mall bathroom that they believe Sapirman placed there. At Sapirman’s apartment, they found a laptop and can of butane inside the oven, which was on and set to a high temperature, the chief said without elaborating.
The cellphone and the laptop, which was damaged by the oven’s heat, will be analyzed by the FBI, and that “we are very curious to have those analyzed,” he said.
Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, a city of roughly 60,000 people just south of Indianapolis, said the grieving community is shocked to be the scene of a mass shooting.
“I don’t want to be among the mayors that has to share these statements. But sadly, I am,” he said. “I grieve for these senseless killings, and I ache for the scars that are left behind on the victims and on our community.”
Allies seek to follow US lead on Xinjiang forced labor ban — US official
Under the law, all goods entering US borders from Xinjiang are presumed to be made with forced labor and barred from import, unless it can be proven otherwise
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US allies appear committed to following Washington’s lead banning forced labor goods from China’s Xinjiang region, a senior US official told Reuters on Monday, warning companies they could not maintain “deliberate ignorance” about their supply chains.
The United States’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) took effect last month to cut US imports of products from Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims, and herding them into camps.
Beijing denies abuses in Xinjiang, but says it had established “vocational training centers” to curb terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism.
Thea Lee, deputy undersecretary for international affairs at the US Labor Department, said in an interview that she had engaged with counterparts, including in the European Union and Canada, on how to implement their own restrictions on goods made with forced labor.
“My sense is that this is moving. It’s moving in Canada. It’s moving in the European Union. It’s moving really across the world, which is why my message to companies has been: ‘You need to start taking this seriously’,” said Lee, whose agency is part of a government task force directing UFLPA implementation.
“Companies at the moment have what I would call a deliberate ignorance. They don’t have to know, so they don’t know,” Lee said of their understanding of their supply chains. But she said that was set to change as US rules begin to “rub off” on other countries.
The EU’s focus on developing a mandatory due-diligence standard was a good starting point, Lee said, adding that Canada and Mexico were moving toward what would ideally become a “common North American standard” banning forced labor goods as part of their commitments under a trilateral trade agreement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in June that Washington was rallying allies against forced labor as it began implementing UFLPA.
Under the law, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency enforces a “rebuttable presumption” that all goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor and barred from import, unless it can be proven otherwise.
Some US lawmakers have asked CBP officials to explain why three major Chinese solar energy companies were excluded from a list of banned importers given signs of ties to forced labor in their supply chains.
Expanding the scope of barred products could threaten US solar panel supplies and hurt Biden’s goal to decarbonize the US power sector by 2035.
Lee declined to comment on the solar companies.
“Our mission is to provide as much good information as we can to make sure that there is not forced labor in our supply chains,” she said. “And we understand that there are always going to be competing objectives within an administration, within a government.”
She said an updated Labor Department list of goods produced with forced or child labor was due out on Sept. 28 and the department would also preview new tools to help meet a congressional mandate to look deeper into supply chains.
Mali’s junta-led regime accused of ditching peace pact
A rebellion against the Bamako authorities erupted in northern Mali in 2012 on the heels of jihadist and breakaway insurgencies
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP
BAMAKO: Allied ex-rebels who signed a peace deal with Mali’s government in 2015 have voiced alarm at what they call the pact’s “abandonment” by the junta-led government installed after a coup nearly two years ago.
In a statement, the Coordination of Azawad Movements, or CMA, a coalition of Tuareg and Arab nationalist groups from the desert north, also warned of a “continuing deterioration of the socio-political situation” in Mali.
A rebellion against the Bamako authorities erupted in northern Mali in 2012 on the heels of jihadist and breakaway insurgencies.
In 2014, the CMA was formed and a year later signed a peace and reconciliation accord in Algiers with the Malian government.
The CMA statement followed a meeting of alliance members on Saturday and Sunday in the northern town of Kidal, which was also attended by Malian administrative authorities and representatives of the UN Mission in Mali.
The rebels also protested at attacks on civilians in the poor, landlocked country, which has plunged into political disarray, including successive coups in August 2020 and May 2021.
The government has adopted a timetable for transiting back to civilian rule in 2024, but political upheaval has gone hand in hand with the security crisis.
Brutal attacks, which spread to central Mali and into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, have left thousands of civilian and military dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
The CMA “condemns all forms of violence and terror exerted on the civilian population (and) deplores the absence of an appropriate response to this dramatic situation,” the statement said.
It “notes with concern the abandonment of the implementation of the (Algiers) Agreement since the advent of the transition and reserves the right to draw all the necessary conclusions.”