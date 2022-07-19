You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi food retailer Almunajem's shares spike 10% after posting 225% boost in profits

Saudi food retailer Almunajem's shares spike 10% after posting 225% boost in profits

Update Saudi food retailer Almunajem's shares spike 10% after posting 225% boost in profits
The company's net profit rose to SR219.6 million ($59 million) compared to SR67.5 million. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppbrf

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food retailer Almunajem's shares spike 10% after posting 225% boost in profits

Saudi food retailer Almunajem's shares spike 10% after posting 225% boost in profits
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Almunajem Foods Co.'s shares rose 10 percent to SR63.8 ($17), leading the gainers at the opening bell of the Saudi stock exchange on Monday, following a surge in first-half profits.

The food retailer recorded a 225 percent profit surge in the first half of the year on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit rose to SR219.6 million compared to SR67.5 million during the same period last year, the company said in a bourse filing.

The firm said the result was driven by a 21 percent increase in revenues, reaching SR1.5 billion for the same period, combined with an 81 percent increase in gross profit.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

TOKYO: Saudi foreign minister said that Russia is an integral part of OPEC+ and without the alliance it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate oil supplies to the market.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 2.06 percent to $21,851.93 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,516.70 rising by 6.91 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Celsius resorts to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy

Crypto lender Celsius Network defended its bitcoin mining plans at a bankruptcy court hearing on Monday in Manhattan, saying it is crucial to the company’s restructuring efforts, Reuters reported.

Celsius will spend $3.7 million on the construction of a new bitcoin mining facility in New Jersey, and another 1.5 million dollars on import duties and customs fees as it received approval from US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Gleen.

A lawyer for Celsius told Glenn that bitcoin mining could allow Celsius to recoup its customers’ assets it froze in weeks before filing for bankruptcy, despite ceasing other business operations like cryptocurrency lending.

As of July 13, Celsius reported a deficit of $1.19 billion on its balance sheet. After the collapse of major terraUSD and luna tokens in May, crypto lenders’ business model came under scrutiny.

As a result of the mining effort, Celsius hopes to repair its relationship with customers, many of whom sent threats and hate mail to certain employees in the weeks leading up to the Chapter 11 filing.

Celsius’ spending on bitcoin mining vendors may be objectionable to customers at a time when their own recovery is in doubt, according to the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

Dutch central bank fines Binance €3.3m  

As a result of its lack of registration, the Dutch central bank has fined Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, €3.3 million ($3.35 million) for providing services, Reuters reported.

DNB said the fine was imposed following a public warning issued against Binance in August 2021. In a statement, the bank said Binance indicated it would appeal.

Topics: crypto moves Celsius bitcoin mining Binance

Related

Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The EU and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amidst tensions over a number of issues including the war in Ukraine, Xinjiang and an as yet unratified investment agreement.

“I look forward to co-chairing this important event together with China Vice-Premier Liu He,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the EU Commission. 

The dialogue will be virtual and will take place in the afternoon Beijing time on Tuesday, Western diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The last round of such dialogue was in July 2020 and was also led by Dombrovskis and Liu.

US wants to end dependence on China rare earths: Yellen

The US wants to end its “undue dependence” on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters she was pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains and avert possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals.

“Resilient supply chains mean a diversity of sources of supply and eliminating to the extent we can the possibility that geopolitical rivals will be able to manipulate us and threaten our security,” she said in an interview en route to Seoul.

Topics: China in-focus

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; Loan-support to developers amid mortgage boycott; Stellantis terminates JV with GAC
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks rise; Loan-support to developers amid mortgage boycott; Stellantis terminates JV with GAC
China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy soon
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy soon

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks recouped last week’s losses to close higher for a second straight day on Monday, buoyed by a rise in crude oil prices.

The main TASI index added 2.3 percent to 11,555, while the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.5 percent to 20,711.

With Saudi Arabia leading the gains in the region, stock exchanges of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Oman all advanced on Monday.

The Kuwaiti index ended the session flat, while Bahrain’s BAX lost 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 gained 1.1 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $106.18 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $102.59 a barrel.

Stock news

Rawasi Albina Investment Co. set its price guidance for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market at SR40 ($11) per share

Almunajem Foods Co. recorded a 225 percent profit surge in the first half of the year to SR220 million

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s board proposed a capital hike of SR240 million to SR900 million by granting bonus shares to shareholders

Saudi Automotive Services Co. secured capital gains of SR95.4 million from transferring nine station title deeds for the sale and leaseback process

SABIC Agri-Nutrients announced the relocation of the company’s head office from Jubail Industrial City to Riyadh

Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved reducing the company’s capital by 49 percent to SR109 million

Thimar Development Holding Co. said it suffered an accumulated loss of 55 percent on its capital of SR100 million

Al-Jouf Cement Co. announced the resignation of Mohammed bin Saeed Attia as board chairman effective July 31

Riyad Bank’s shareholders are set to receive a total of SR1.5 billion in dividends for the first half of 2022

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. reappointed Khalid Al-Moammar as board chairman and Ibrahim Al-Moammar as vice chairman

Alandalus Property Co.’s CEO Hathal Al-Utaibi resigned effective Aug. 31 due to “his personal circumstances”

Calendar

July 21, 2022

End of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul stock shares trading NOMU

Related

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 

Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 

Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., also known as Amak, is looking to hike its capital by SR240 million ($64 million) through the issuance of bonus shares.

The miner’s capital plan entails raising capital from SR660 million to SR900 million by granting one bonus share for every 2.75 shares held, according to a bourse filing.

“The reason for the capital increase is to support the company's financial position in order to achieve its strategy of expansion and growth through exploiting investment opportunities in the mining sector,” the company said.

The move was proposed by the company’s board of directors on July 18 and is subject to shareholders’ approval in the next general assembly meeting.

 

Topics: Saudi Mining Capital bonus shares

Related

Shares in Saudi miner Amak surge 30% on trading debut
Business & Economy
Shares in Saudi miner Amak surge 30% on trading debut
Saudi miner Amak to mark TASI’s sixth listing of the year on March 29
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Amak to mark TASI’s sixth listing of the year on March 29

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi later this year
‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi later this year
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
At least 22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
At least 22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.