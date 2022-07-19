Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner

RIYADH: Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier, is considering another order of Boeing 777X jetliners as it plans to expand its fleet, according to a Bloomberg report.

Until now, Boeing has landed just 376 orders in total for the 777X, and questions over the jet’s market are looming as delays mount.

But Qatar Airways has expressed its willingness to stick with Boeing 777X.

“Absolutely, we will even give them a bigger order,” said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker while talking to reporters at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Qatar Airways is the launch customer of Boeing 777X, a member of the 777 family and an heir to the hump-backed 747 jumbo, whose production will end in the coming months.

Even though Al Baker expressed his interest in the 777X, he did not specifically mention which version he is considering or the potential deal size.

The delivery of Boeing 777X is already behind schedule, and its commercial debut is expected to happen in 2025.