UAE-In-Focus — Dubai's Union Coop's IPO drops on launch day; Dubai sees 6.3% increase in energy demand in H1

UAE-In-Focus — Dubai’s Union Coop’s IPO drops on launch day; Dubai sees 6.3% increase in energy demand in H1
Risky assets are declining, and equity benchmarks are down from their May peaks (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE-In-Focus — Dubai’s Union Coop’s IPO drops on launch day; Dubai sees 6.3% increase in energy demand in H1

UAE-In-Focus — Dubai’s Union Coop’s IPO drops on launch day; Dubai sees 6.3% increase in energy demand in H1
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Union Coop’s Dubai debut traded 18 percent below its indicated price, valuing the company at 6 billion dirhams ($1.64 billion)

Shares of the supermarket operator were set at 3.9 dirhams as an indicative price, according to Bloomberg, but fell 13 percent to 3.41 dirhams.

Despite Middle East share sales being among the market’s few positives, risky assets are declining, and equity benchmarks are down from their May peaks.

Tecom Group slumped 17 percent this month, becoming the first listing in over four years to be at a loss, Bloomberg added. 

When Dubai Electricity & Water Authority launched in April, it soared 20 percent, but has since lost most of its gains, Bloomberg said. 

In November, Dubai said it would sell shares in 10 companies, and private businesses have been encouraged to do the same, the article said. 

UAE cooperative societies were allowed to list shares locally in February, it added. 

The city is also planning to privatize its Salik road toll collection system later this year, Bloomberg concluded. 

Dubai records a 6.3 percent increase in energy demand in H1. 

Energy demand in Dubai increased by 6.3 percent during the first half of 2022 reaching 23,096 gigawatt hours compared to 21,729 GWh in the first half of 2021, the CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said in a statement.

DEWA’s Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer added that the increase in energy demand reflects the economic recovery.

According to the statement, DEWA’s capacity has reached 14,117 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day. 

Over 3.5 million people live in Dubai, and DEWA provides electricity and water services to them. In 2040, these numbers are expected to reach 5.8 million and 7.8 million, respectively, the statement concluded. 

Topics: UAE-In-Focus Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner

Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner

Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier, is considering another order of Boeing 777X jetliners as it plans to expand its fleet, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Until now, Boeing has landed just 376 orders in total for the 777X, and questions over the jet’s market are looming as delays mount. 

But Qatar Airways has expressed its willingness to stick with Boeing 777X.

“Absolutely, we will even give them a bigger order,” said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker while talking to reporters at the Farnborough International Airshow. 

Qatar Airways is the launch customer of Boeing 777X, a member of the 777 family and an heir to the hump-backed 747 jumbo, whose production will end in the coming months. 

Even though Al Baker expressed his interest in the 777X, he did not specifically mention which version he is considering or the potential deal size.

The delivery of Boeing 777X is already behind schedule, and its commercial debut is expected to happen in 2025. 

 

Topics: Qatar Airways boeing 777x ali bakar Airshow

Dubai International Finance Center courts record $517m worth of cases in H1

Dubai International Finance Center courts record $517m worth of cases in H1
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dubai International Finance Center courts record $517m worth of cases in H1

Dubai International Finance Center courts record $517m worth of cases in H1
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai International Finance Center courts saw a 10 percent increase in case volume across all divisions in the first half of 2022, with 1.9 billion dirhams ($517 million) in total value, according to a statement. 

Among the 44 cases filed in the Court of First Instance, the total value was 1.87 billion dirhams, with an average of 53.3 million dirhams, it added. 

There were 447 cases across all divisions in the first six months of 2022.

Director of DIFC Courts, Omar Al Mheiri, said: “The DIFC Courts has entered 2022 with clear intent and purpose; with the approval of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Center, the new DIFC Courts strategic work plan, 2022 – 2025, is in full effect.” 

During the first half of 2022, the Arbitration Division of the CFI also recorded an increase in cases totaling 1 billion dirhams, with an average claim value of 130 million dirhams.

In addition to disputes relating to breach of contract, outstanding payments, wills a probate, and employment claims brought to the CFI covered a range of sectors.

Around 50 percent of claims in CFI cases for the first half of 2022 originated from parties who ‘opted-in’ to use DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes, the statement said. 

In addition to replacing outdated processes with digital technology, the statement reported that the DIFC Courts’ latest Work Plan would ensure court systems are smart, user-friendly, and agile enough to keep up with global commerce.

Implementations will bridge language, border, jurisdictional, and monetary barriers, the statement added.

Topics: Dubai International Finance Center

NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power

NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power
Updated 44 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power

NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power
Updated 44 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Sonatrach, Algeria’s national oil and gas company, has relaunched the construction of its hydrocracker facility with an estimated budget of $3 billion, according to a MEED report.

Located in the country’s Skikda province, the facility will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction model.

“This project is in its early stages. Around 10 EPC contractors have prequalified for this project. This includes contractors from China, South Korea and Europe,” an industry source told MEED.

The report further added that technical bids are expected to be submitted by the end of August and the contract will be awarded by December.

Egypt to work toward easing European gas crisis

Egypt is ready to play whatever role it can do to ease the European gas crisis, said the country’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Bloomberg reported.

El-Sisi said that the country is ready to export all the natural gas that it can produce from the Eastern Mediterranean, which could help ease the crisis.

Infinity to become Africa’s largest renewable company

Egypt’s Infinity Group is all set to become Africa’s largest renewable company as the firm along with Africa Finance Corporation, proceed to acquire Lekela Power.

The undisclosed deal is expected to close this year, The National News reported.

Founded in 2015, Lekela Power is Africa’s largest independent power producer.

According to the report, the acquisition includes Lekela’s 1-gigawatt portfolio of operational wind power projects in Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.

It also includes a 1.8-gigawatt pipeline of projects in development across Africa.

Topics: energy gas Algeria Egypt

SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 

SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 

SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a number of agreements with Singapore’s ST Engineering at the Farnborough International Airshow held in the UK. 

A wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, SAMI said in a statement that the agreement will support the firm in producing “cutting-edge defense systems”, as well as technical support and training.

“With these new initiatives comes a bright opportunity to leverage supply chain capabilities and fortify our local position as the Kingdom drives toward defense sector autonomy in line with the objective of Vision 2030,” said SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled .

Vincent Chong, group president and CEO of ST Engineering added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with SAMI in this collaboration to deliver high performance and robust defense solutions. This is in line with our international defense efforts in establishing strong local partnerships.” 

During the airshow, SAMI Aerospace, a business division of SAMI, also signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters Arabia to support SAMI in building its technical capabilities to provide rotorcraft support to Saudi Armed Forces, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Topics: SAMI ST engineering Airbus helicopters Farnborough Airshow

Commodities Update — Gold slightly edges down; Silver falls; Grains lose ground; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold slightly edges down; Silver falls; Grains lose ground; Copper dips
Updated 19 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slightly edges down; Silver falls; Grains lose ground; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold slightly edges down; Silver falls; Grains lose ground; Copper dips
Updated 19 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday due to a slightly stronger dollar, but prices were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of key central bank meetings.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,707.29 per ounce, as of 0313 GMT. 

US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,705.10.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $18.61 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.6 percent to $857.40. 

Palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $1,877.89.

Grains lose ground

Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the US crop is stabilizing in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies.

Wheat lost ground after a strong rally, although concerns about Black Sea supplies provided a floor under the market.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 1.2 percent to $6.03-1/4 a bushel, as of 0413 GMT, and soybeans gave up 0.7 percent to $13.70-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat fell 0.5 percent to $8.09 a bushel.

London copper falls on weak demand outlook

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, weighed by a firm dollar and fear of softening demand amid disappointing data from the US.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.8 percent to $7,292 a ton by 0144 GMT. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN

