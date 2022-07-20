You are here

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory

John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, said the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • Same tactic used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine
WASHINGTON: Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control as it seeks to exert total control over its gains in the east, the White House said on Tuesday.
Unveiling what he said was US intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
“We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we’re able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Kirby said.
The same tactic was used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine, Kirby said. The international community considers Crimea’s annexation illegitimate.
“We want to make it plain to the American people,” Kirby said. “Nobody is fooled by it. (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is dusting off the playbook from 2014.”
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a “special military operation” to ensure its own security.
Russia is now also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.
At the same time, Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.
It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.
The package is expected to include US mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions.
The Russian embassy in the United States dismissed Washington’s comments as “fundamentally false.”
“To date, more than 45 thousand tons of humanitarian cargo have been sent to Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR. How does all this relate to the concept of annexation?” it said in a Facebook post, referring to the Russian-backed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.
Washington will impose sanctions on officials involved in representing themselves as proxy officials, Kirby said. He predicted these proxies to try to hold “sham referenda” seeking to legitimatize Russian control.

Topics: US Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors
Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
AP

  • Bannon was brought to trial for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors called their first witness to the stand Tuesday and began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully ignored a congressional subpoena in open defiance of the US government.
Bannon, a longtime adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Under questioning Tuesday from Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughn, Kristin Amerling, the chief counsel for the Jan. 6 committee, went through a detailed explanation of the committee’s role, the Bannon subpoena and why the panel felt it was important to compel his testimony. Amerling said Bannon’s public statements leading up to the riot “suggested he might have some advanced knowledge of the events of Jan. 6.”
Amerling said there were multiple indications that Bannon “might have had some discussions with individuals in the White House, including the president.” The day’s session ended with Amerling being questioned by the prosecution. The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.
In her opening statement, Vaughn told jurors that the subpoena issued to Bannon by the committee investigating the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the Capitol insurrection “wasn’t optional. It wasn’t a request, and it wasn’t an invitation. It was mandatory.” She added: “The defendant’s failure to comply was deliberate. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. It was a choice.”
Bannon’s lawyers argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that Bannon was engaged in good-faith negotiations with the congressional committee when he was charged.
“No one ignored the subpoena,” defense lawyer Evan Corcoran told the jury.
In reality, Corcoran said, one of Bannon’s previous lawyers, Robert Costello, contacted an attorney for the House committee to express some of Bannon’s concerns about testifying.
“They did what two lawyers do. They negotiated,” Corcoran said, adding that Bannon and his legal team believed “the dates of the subpoena were not fixed; they were flexible.”
An unofficial adviser to Trump at the time of the Capitol attack, Bannon was charged with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Upon conviction, each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, had previously ruled that major elements of Bannon’s planned defense were irrelevant and could not be introduced in court. He ruled last week that Bannon could not claim he believed he was covered by executive privilege or that he was acting on the advice of his lawyers.
Outside the courthouse, Bannon launched into an extended rant against the committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and the committee hearing, calling it “a show trial.” He also repeated the discredited claim that Trump won the 2020 election and called President Joe Biden illegitimate. But he did not criticize his trial or Nichols.
Bannon, 68, was one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts refusing to testify before the committee. He had argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which allows presidents to withhold confidential information from the courts and the legislative branch.
Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege — even though he’s not a current president — to try to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. The Supreme Court in January ruled against Trump’s efforts to stop the National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge — Tanya S. Chutkan — noted, in part, “Presidents are not kings.”
 

Topics: Steve Bannon US Capitol insurrection Amanda Vaughn Kristin Amerling US Capitol riots

China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reacts to the report on a possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. (AFP)
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reacts to the report on a possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

  • China has vowed to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, and has advertised that threat by flying warplanes near Taiwanese airspace and holding military exercises based on invasion scenarios
BEIJING: China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times.
She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close US ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
China has vowed to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, and has advertised that threat by flying warplanes near Taiwanese airspace and holding military exercises based on invasion scenarios. It says those actions are aimed at deterring advocates of the island’s formal independence and foreign allies — principally the US — from coming to its aid, more than 70 years after the sides split amid civil war.
A visit by Pelosi would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said at a daily briefing.
“If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan. Jean-Pierre said the United States’ support for Taiwan remained “rock solid,” while reiterating the US longstanding commitment to the “One China” policy that recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
China in recent days has also ratcheted up its rhetoric over US arms sales to Taiwan, demanding the cancelation of a deal worth approximately $108 million that would boost its armed forces’ chances of survival against its much bigger foe. China has the world’s largest standing military, with an increasingly sophisticated navy and a huge inventory of missiles pointed across the 180 kilometer (100 mile) -wide Taiwan Strait.
“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army ... will resolutely thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist plots of ‘Taiwan independence,’” the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday.
While Washington maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would defend Taiwan in a conflict with China, US law requires it must ensure the island has the means to defend itself and consider threats to its security as matters of “grave concern.”
Washington maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but is the island’s strongest political ally and source of defensive arms.
Zhao gave no details about what potential actions China might take in response to Pelosi’s visit, but Beijing has generally used military flights and war games to indicate its discontent. Chinese pilots have also been accused of aggressive action toward surveillance aircraft from the US and its allies operating in international airspace off the Chinese coast, while using lasers and other methods to harass foreign warships in the South China Sea.
China’s most serious threat against Taiwan came in 1995-96, when it held military exercises and lobbed missiles into waters north and south of the island in response to a visit to the US by then-President Lee Teng-hui.

Topics: Taiwan China House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Police arrest 17 US lawmakers at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained after participating in a sit in with activists from Center for Popular Democrac
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

  • The small demonstration came three weeks after a controversial ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed women’s access to abortion
WASHINGTON: At least 17 Democratic lawmakers, including prominent progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were arrested at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday, police said.
The US Capitol police said on Twitter that the demonstrators had blocked traffic on a nearby road and were been given three warnings before officers made the arrests.
“We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” the police said. “That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.”
The small demonstration came three weeks after a controversial ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed women’s access to abortion.
“Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court,” Omar, representative from Minnesota, said on Twitter.
“I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!” she tweeted.
Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York was also arrested, and issued a statement saying, “There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care.”
“The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant.”
Footage from the protest showed Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and others being led away, not in handcuffs, and waving to supporters.

Topics: US lawmakers US abortion policy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar

Russia pounds more Ukraine civilian centers as Putin gets Iran’s backing

Updated 20 July 2022
AP

  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tells Putin that if Russia had not invaded Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later
  • Khamenei's echoing of Putin’s own rhetoric reflects increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face severe Western sanctions
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation.
In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground.
“There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Kramatorsk residents Mykola Zavodovskyi and Tetiana Zavodovska stood in bandages outside a hospital. They heard a loud clap and went to their balcony to investigate, then everything exploded and the windows shattered.
“Probably it was a rocket, and probably it was brought down by Ukrainian forces,” Zavodovska said.
The midday strike came after Kyrylenko had reported four earlier Russian strikes in Kramatorsk and urged civilians to evacuate.
On the political front, Putin visited Tehran, where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, echoing Putin’s own rhetoric and reflecting increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face severe Western sanctions.
NATO allies have bolstered their military presence in Eastern Europe and provided Ukraine with weapons to help counter the Russian attack. Putin and other officials at the Tehran meetings said little new about negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
In the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Russian forces fired seven Kalibr cruise missiles overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry said strikes on the village of Bilenke achieved a legitimate military goal and “destroyed depots of ammunition for weapons supplied by the United States and European countries.”
A local official disputed Moscow’s claim and said six people were wounded.
“These strikes on peaceful people have one goal — to intimidate the population and the authorities and keep them in constant tension,” Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of the Odesa regional government, told Ukrainian television.
With indications that Ukraine is planning counterattacks to retake occupied areas, the Russian military in recent weeks has targeted Odesa and parts of southern Ukraine where its troops captured cities earlier in the war.
In the east, Ukrainian forces are fighting to hold onto the declining territory under their control. Donetsk has been cut off from gas supplies and partly from water and power as the Russians try to complete their capture of the province. Russia’s ground advance has slowed, in part because Ukraine is using more effective US weapons and partly because of what Putin has called an “operational pause.” Russia has been focusing more on aerial bombardment using long-range missiles.
“The infrastructure of the cities is being methodically destroyed by missile strikes, and the civilian population, cut off from bare necessities, suffers the most,” Kyrylenko said.
Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson, under Moscow’s control since early in the war, said Ukrainian forces damaged the only bridge in the city of Kherson over the Dnipro River, east of Odesa. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson region’s Kremlin-backed administration, told the Russian news agency Interfax that Ukrainian forces used American-made rocket launchers to damage the bridge in an attempt to cut Kherson off from the left bank of the Dnipro.
Ukrainian officials have spoken of plans for a counter-offensive to retake Kherson and other southern Ukrainian territory from the Russians.
Serhiy Khlan, an official with the Ukrainian administration of the Kherson region, tacitly confirmed the strike on Ukrainian television, reporting “a precise hit” and explosion in the area of the bridge.
Also in the Kherson region, Ukraine claimed to have used anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet that had planned to attack its planes. Several ground-based videos posted on social media showed a plane breaking up in the evening sky Tuesday near Nova Kakhovka, in flames and spewing gray and black smoke as it descended and crashed into the ground, at least some pieces into a green field. Ukrainian news reports said the pilot ejected and showed a helicopter search for him. Russian officials didn’t immediately confirm the shootdown. Little information has emerged during the war about aerial battles.
Kherson — hosting a major ship-building industry at the confluence of the Dnieper River and the Black Sea near Russian-annexed Crimea — is one of several areas a US government spokesman said Russia is trying to annex. Following months of local rumors and announcements about a Russian referendum, White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that US intelligence officials have amassed “ample” new evidence that Russia is looking formally to annex additional Ukraine territory and could hold a “sham” public vote as soon as September. Russia is eyeing Kherson as well as the entirety of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.
“Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine sovereignty,” Kirby said in Washington.
Kirby also said the White House is expected to announce more military aid for Ukraine later this week. The aid is expected to include more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, a critical weapon Ukrainian forces have been using with success in their fight to repel Russian troops.
On the ground, Ukraine and Russia continued their sporadic exchanges of bodies of fallen soldiers. Each side gave the other 45 soldiers’ bodies in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency said Tuesday the soldiers had been killed in Mariupol, the Azov Sea city that captured worldwide attention because of a weeks-long siege of a steel plant.
At least two civilians were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office said in a Tuesday morning update.
With Russia’s missiles hitting cities 799 kilometers (497 miles) apart Tuesday, “there remains a high level of threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine,” said Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The missile strikes came as the British military said it believes Russia is struggling to keep up its troop strength in its grinding war of attrition that began with the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The British Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday assessment that Russia “has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, and this problem is likely becoming increasingly acute” as Moscow seeks to conquer the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The British military added: “While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit.”
In other developments Tuesday:
— Ukraine’s parliament approved President Volodymyr Zelensky’s dismissal of Ivan Bakanov as head of the country’s Security Service, the SBU, and the Ukrainian leader on Tuesday finalized the firing of Iryna Venediktova, who served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general. As part of the reshuffle stemming from alleged collaboration with Russian authorities, Zelensky on Tuesday also fired six other SBU officials.
— Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, visited Washington at the invitation of US first lady Jill Biden. Zelenska met Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who assured her of the US commitment to Ukraine, and praised her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other war damage. At the White House on Tuesday, Zelenska met with Jill Biden, embracing and posing for photos before discussing how the US is helping Ukrainians suffering mentally and emotionally from the war.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran-Russia alliance

Saudi FM discusses bilateral ties, energy markets at Arab News Japan event

Updated 20 July 2022
Ali Itani

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud mourns death of former Japanese PM Abe, calling him “a statesman of the highest caliber”
  • Remarks touching on energy, security and geopolitics made during roundtable conference held in Tokyo
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia is keen to maintain momentum in strengthening bilateral relations with Japan and is making efforts to stabilize energy supplies in the medium and long term, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Participating in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo, he touched on issues ranging from oil (of which Japan is a major consumer) and Middle East security to tourism in Saudi Arabia, while paying tribute to the slain former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

“No doubt the pandemic has had an impact on all of us, certainly as countries, on our economies and our ability to move our agendas forward,” Prince Faisal said.

“But also, of course, on a personal level, we have all been very much impacted. One of the impacts of the pandemic was a lack of communication on a global scale, a lack of contacts, and that has impacted our global partnership somewhat.”

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

He added: “One of the reasons I am here is to make sure that the momentum that we had before we came into the pandemic, and the relationship with Japan, can be maintained. And we’ve been working, even before this visit, with our colleagues in the Japanese government, to make sure that all of those agenda items that we’ve been working on for the past many years continue, and now we are focused on the future.”

Prince Faisal began his remarks at the discussion by mourning the death of Abe, who was fatally shot while giving a speech at a political campaign event in the Japanese city of Nara on July 8.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

“It was an extreme tragedy,” he said at the event in Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, where Arab News Japan was launched two-and-a-half years ago.

“Shinzo Abe was perceived by us in the Kingdom as really a statesman of the highest caliber and someone who had a tremendous impact on the global stage.

“We saw him as very much a friend of the Kingdom and someone who was instrumental in strengthening the strategic relationship between our two countries. So, we were very saddened and shocked by his murder. I, of course, communicated our leadership’s condolences to the (Japanese) prime minister.”

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

Moving on to the topic of the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment both to stabilizing global energy markets and transitioning to renewable energy.

“We are focused on maintaining stability in the oil markets through OPEC+, and the dialogue within OPEC+ is quite robust and is responding as needed to the requirements of the market,” he said, referring to the informal alliance of 24 oil-producing nations, of which 10, including Russia, are not members of OPEC.

“One of the challenges that we addressed here, and we continue to address with our partners globally, is the fact that we need to make sure that we have a balanced approach to energy transition. So, we are now in an energy transition, to a renewable economy and to carbon net zero.”

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

Earlier in the day, Prince Faisal met his Japanese counterpart, Hayashi Yoshimasa, to discuss cooperative efforts to stabilize the global oil market, as the world continues to be gripped by a fuel crisis caused by a number of factors.

“There needs to be investment in hydrocarbons so that economies have the necessary resources and the necessary access to energy, so that they can continue to perform and that we don’t face an economic shock,” Prince Faisal told the roundtable meeting.

He referenced parts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent speech at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, which was attended by leaders and representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the US, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, and was held in the Saudi port city on July 16.

“(The crown prince) pointed out that the Kingdom is working towards a capacity of 13 million barrels. That is, however, the maximum capacity we are going to be able to reach,” Prince Faisal said.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

“This means that other countries also need to invest in their capacity to produce hydrocarbons in the interim while we’re working towards deploying renewable energy.”

He stressed that Saudi Arabia was making efforts to secure a stable supply of oil in the medium and long term, and that it would also work with OPEC+ partners to make sure that global oil needs were addressed.

“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market. There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue,” he said.

“We need to invest more in the refining capacity, and that’s a policy decision that countries, especially consuming countries, need to make to ensure that there is enough capacity to refine the oil that is available.”

Elaborating on the discussions held by the Saudi leadership with the US presidential delegation last week, Al-Saud explained that security and stability were among the primary issues on the table for the two countries.

“We had from the US a very clear commitment to the security of the region — that they are maintaining not just their presence, but their robust capacity to ensure maritime security and also counter the threats of ballistic missiles etc that exist in the region,” Prince Faisal said.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Japan greet each other. (Supplied)

He added that all the participants in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit were focused on joint cooperation as well as on bolstering their capacities for self-defense.

On the question of Saudi Arabia’s engagement with Iran, Prince Faisal said: “We are committed to engage with Iran because we believe very strongly that Iran — if it decided to take a different path in the region and decided to engage positively with its neighbors and focus on its own development journey — can be a real partner in the region.”

He added: “Iran tells us it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, but its behavior and its actions indicate otherwise. We see now activity that it announces that is not commensurate with a civilian nuclear program, whether it’s enrichment up to 60 percent or other technological developments.

“In the end, nuclear weapons capacity is the thing that is the most dangerous. Therefore, we are certainly hopeful that there can be a resolution through diplomatic means.”

Clarifying Riyadh’s policy vis-a-vis Moscow, Prince Faisal said: “Russia is an integral part of OPEC+, and without cooperation in OPEC+ as a collective, it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate supplies of oil to the international markets and the needs of energy.”

He explained that although Saudi Arabia had made its position on the war in Ukraine clear through its votes at the UN, “we do not feel that this precludes having a working relationship with Russia.”

With regard to Israel, Prince Farhan said the main obstacle to Saudi relations with the country was the unfinished business of “finding a pathway to a Palestinian state, a state with dignity, along the lines proposed in the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.”

He warned that “as long as we are without a pathway to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, we will remain in a situation where we have a source of tremendous instability in the region, something that empowers the extremists.”

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan  participates in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Supplied)

Prince Faisal also talked about the reopening of Saudi Arabia to tourism after the pandemic.

“I’m happy to report the Kingdom is open for tourism,” he said, and pointed out that Japanese citizens can visit Saudi Arabia visa-free.

“We had a bit of a hiatus, but now we are back, and we are seeing millions of tourists come and visit the Kingdom.”

On Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal reiterated Kingdom’s commitment to stabilizing global energy markets and transitioning to renewable energy. (Supplied)

Participants in Tuesday’s roundtable discussion included independent journalists and such Japanese news outlets as NHK, Jiji Press, Kyodo News, Asahi Shimbun and Nikkei Shimbun.

Also among those in attendance were Nayef Al-Fahadi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, and Iwai Fumio, ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud Saudi-Japan ties

