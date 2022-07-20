You are here

Led by Richard Attias (R), the FII is a new global nonprofit foundation, built on ESG principles with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on humanity. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the Masar Destination in Makkah, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Future Investment Initiative Institute to curate the Future Investment Initiative Forum’s sixth edition. The event will take place from Oct. 25-27 in Riyadh, under the theme "Impact On Humanity.” 

The initiative provides a venue for influential local and global world leaders to hold plenary sessions on a variety of themes pertaining to the global economy’s future, as well as opportunities for investment collaboration between local and global organizations in various economic sectors.

This partnership demonstrates Um Al-Qura’s eagerness to effectively contribute to the foundation’s work and its interest in enhancing the positive impact on humanity through supporting various initiatives in four areas: Sustainability, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Led by Richard Attias, the FII is a new global nonprofit foundation, built on ESG principles with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on humanity. They foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions. 

Attias, FII CEO, welcomed this strategic partnership, saying: "We are pleased to welcome all our partners in the foundation, as everyone represents a qualitative addition with their unique experiences, strategies and intellectual leadership that support our mission. We, in the foundation, believe in inclusion as a prerequisite. For effective cross-border cooperation to help solve a range of the most pressing issues, our partners are a constellation of leading companies and institutions in both the public and private sectors, all eager to collaborate with us to address challenges and help make a positive impact on humanity.”

Meanwhile, Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company’s CEO Yasser Abuateek, said the company is pleased with this partnership whose strategic objectives are in line with the company’s aspirations to achieve the highest standards of growth and sustainable development. Abuateek added that the partnership aims to introduce the Masar Destination as a giga-project in Saudi Arabia as it further highlights the promising investment opportunities offered by the project.

Masar is an urban destination with a development and investment strategy that adheres to the greatest environmental and social sustainability standards. Masar will be a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and characteristics and will contribute to enhancing the quality of life of Makkah residents and visitors, as well as providing a diversified integrated system that will attract investment in a variety of essential sectors, supported by the quality of its facilities and services to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment.

