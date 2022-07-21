You are here

  • Home
  • England women snatch victory from jaws of defeat to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

England women snatch victory from jaws of defeat to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

England women snatch victory from jaws of defeat to reach Euro 2022 semifinals
England players celebrate after they won the Women Euro 2022 quarterfinal soccer match against Spain at the Falmer stadium in Brighton Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6n7zq

Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

England women snatch victory from jaws of defeat to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

England women snatch victory from jaws of defeat to reach Euro 2022 semifinals
  • Sarina Wiegman’s side will face Sweden or Belgium in the last four on Tuesday
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

BRIGHTON: England rallied from the brink of elimination to beat Spain 2-1 after extra time and reach the semifinals of Euro 2022 thanks to Georgia Stanway’s stunning strike.

Ether Gonzalez’s opener had the hosts heading for an early exit, but Ella Toone rescued the Lionesses six minutes from the end of normal time before Stanway’s winner took England into the last four of a fourth consecutive major tournament.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will face Sweden or Belgium in the last four on Tuesday.

England were given a boost pre-match with the return of Wiegman to the touchline after she tested negative for coronavirus earlier in the day.

The Lionesses had everything their own way in the group stage as they plundered 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

However, despite their own struggles to reach the knockout stages, Spain were a big step up in class.

La Roja had been pre-tournament favorites before injuries to reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso rocked their preparation.

Jorge Vilda’s side suffered their first defeat since 2019 to Germany in the group stage, but even in that game dominated possession of the ball.

Spain’s ability to keep the ball off the hosts frustrated England and another sell out crowd of 29,000 in Brighton for the vast majority of the first 90 minutes.

But they again struggled to turn their possession into goals.

Despite being on the back foot, the home side could have led before the break as Ellen White smashed a loose ball from a free-kick into the roof of the net only to be flagged offside.

England have still never lost in now 18 games since Wiegman took charge in September.

But they have never come so close to defeat in that time and had to show admirable fight to battle back from a goal down.

Spanish substitute Athenea Del Castillo jinked past Rachel Daly and squared for Gonzalez, who had time to take a touch before firing low into the far corner.

Mary Earps then had to make a brilliant save to prevent a cross from the lively Del Castillo floating into the far corner to double Spain’s lead.

Wiegman did not waste time in turning to her bench with White, Fran Kirby and the tournament’s top goalscorer Beth Mead surprisingly sacrificed for the introduction of Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Toone.

Those changes had the desired effect to keep England’s hopes of a first major tournament win in the women’s game alive.

Lauren Hemp’s cross was headed down by Russo for her Manchester United teammate Toone to fire in from close range.

Suddenly the momentum completely swung in England’s favor and six minutes into extra time they led.

Stanway drove forward before the Bayern Munich-bound midfielder smashed the ball past Sandra Panos from outside the box.

Aitana Bonmati came closest to a reply when she fired wide early in the second period of extra time.

But Spain’s wait to win a knockout game at a major women’s tournament goes on.

Topics: England Women Euro 2022

Related

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Sport
US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals, France held by Iceland
Sport
Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals, France held by Iceland

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead
  • This year’s Tour has entered its end game with one mountain stage and one time-trial the remaining real battle grounds to settle the debate for the yellow jersey
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

PEYRAGUDES, France: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by overall leader in Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard.

With the bonus seconds for the win, UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar now trails the Dane by two minutes and 18 seconds.

Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dug deep to retain third place, zig-zagging over the final 16 percent incline and extending his lead on fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to almost three minutes.

At the bottom of the first climb on the packed roads with camper vans and barbecues galore a fan brandished a sign reading ‘The Earth is Flat’, but after the three mountains on the menu almost all the finishers ended lying flat on the floor.

This year’s Tour has entered its end game with one mountain stage and one time-trial the remaining real battle grounds to settle the debate for the yellow jersey.

The relentlessly attack-minded Pogacar, 23, was led up the final climb by his sherpa Brandon McNulty, while willowy 25-year-old Vingegaard remained stone-faced in his slipstream most of the day.

On a day when Pogacar lost key lieutenant Rafal Majka, the Slovenian said his teammates were running on emotional energy and the feeling in the group was positive in their fight to claim back the top spot they lost in the Alps.

“We showed we are still strong as a team. We are positive and motivated to go again tomorrow,” he said.

“We have been unlucky, but tomorrow we will give everything we have,” he promised.

Pogacar admitted he missed all his absent teammates, with UAE Emirates now at four riders.

“If we had them all here, we would have made it a harder race for him (Vingegaard), and we will try again,” he said.

Vingegaard himself was far from convinced the race was his yet.

“It isn’t all in hand, but I’m happy with how it went,” said the former fish market worker.

“I have to keep an eye on him because you never know which moment he’ll attack,” he said.

“I only have to follow Tadej,” he said.

In the battle for third place veteran Thomas, 2018’s champion, again proved doubters wrong has he dug deep after being dropped by the younger leading pair as his teammates Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock dropped away badly.

The 36-year-old Thomas appears to have won his struggle with Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, in a battle of an older generation.

The top three looks settled, but the order remains to be seen with Thursday’s massive mountain slog to Hautacam and Saturday’s 41km time-trial likely to wreak damage on someone.

World Rugby player of the year in Toulouse and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who hails from the Pyrenees, was in the director’s car to watch the globe’s most prestigious cycling race with Friday’s 20th stage starting in his home village of Castelnau-Magnoac.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Tadej Pogacar Jonas Vingegaard

Related

Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16
Sport
Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
Sport
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
  • Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach.

Wim Fissette, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become,” Fissette’s post said. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”

He also thanked Osaka and closed by writing: “I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

He also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and spent time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Osaka, a 24-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her family as a child, is currently ranked 38th after missing chunks of time last season and this season. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open before her second-round match in order to take a mental health break, then also sat out Wimbledon last year.

After returning to action at the Tokyo Summer Games, where she lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, and then competing at the US Open, Osaka took another chunk of time off.

She has been dealing with an injured left Achilles tendon this season and, after a first-round loss at Roland Garros, missed Wimbledon again and hasn’t returned to the tour yet. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, begins Aug. 29 in New York.

In February 2019, shortly after winning a trophy at the Australian Open to go with her 2018 US Open title, Osaka split from coach Sascha Bajin, who helped her at both of those tournaments.

Osaka then briefly was coached by Jermaine Jenkins, who was followed by her father, Leonard Francois, before Fissette came aboard.

Topics: Naomi Osaka tennis Wim Fissette

Related

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
Sport
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
Tennis star Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Sport
Tennis star Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
  • Rage on the Red Sea will see Usyk’s WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line in a career-defining heavyweight clash with Joshua
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tickets for the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and world champion Oleksandr Usyk being held in Jeddah next month have gone on sale, it was announced Wednesday.

Rage on the Red Sea takes place on Aug. 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena. Ticket prices start from SAR375 ($100).

“We’re one month from one of the biggest sporting moments in our country, and we invite fans from Saudi Arabia and around the world to witness history,” said Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the sports and entertainment agency Skill Challenge Entertainment.

“The Rage on the Red Sea headlines a dramatic night of world championship boxing and an evening to remember forever. We’re proud to secure this event for our country as it continues its incredible transformation, inspiring our people to participate in sport and lead happy and healthy lives.”

Rage on the Red Sea will see Usyk’s WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line in a career-defining heavyweight clash with Joshua, who was dethroned by Usyk last September in front of over 60,000 fans in London.

Usyk said he would work hard in his training camp to be “in the best shape” for the rematch.

“I want the crowd to be excited with the fight. I want them to remember it for the lifetime,” he added.

Joshua said Aug. 20 would be an “unbelievable night” of championship-level boxing. “For any sports fan, this is not to be missed,” he added. “It has all the ingredients to go down in boxing history. Locally, I know that boxing has grown massively, and it was great to see thousands of people come to Riyadh for the Clash on the Dunes. I am hoping to see even more in Jeddah in a few weeks.”

According to SCEE, there has been a nearly 300 percent surge in male and female boxers in the Kingdom since the Clash on the Dunes bout between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59.

The fight is being held under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It is a second for Joshua in Saudi Arabia and takes place nearly three years after his fight with Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah that saw Joshua reclaim his crown.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Rage on the Red Sea Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Joshua ‘desperate’ to become world heavyweight champ again in his rematch against Usyk in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Joshua ‘desperate’ to become world heavyweight champ again in his rematch against Usyk in Saudi Arabia
Usyk-Joshua heavyweight rematch set for August 20 in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Usyk-Joshua heavyweight rematch set for August 20 in Saudi Arabia

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
  • A 32-28 win over South Korea in Manama saw the young Falcons qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
  • Tournament taking place in Bahrain acts as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

The Saudi handball team has reached the Junior World Championship for the fourth time in its history after beating South Korea 32-28 to progress to the semi-finals of the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship in Manama.

The eight-team continental tournament, taking place in the Bahraini capital, acts as a qualifying campaign for 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, which will be held jointly by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2 next year.

The young Falcons went into the match third in Group A and needing to win to ensure their progress, having lost their last match 30-26 to Kuwait. Saudi Arabia led 15-14 at half time, and — led by man of the match Sajjad Al-Khudimi — maintained their superiority after the tiebreak to win by a four-point margin.

The victory sees Saudi Arabia lead the table with four points from three matches with Kuwait in second on three points (from two matches). South Korea, who have competed in all three fixtures, are third with three points, while Iran are bottom of the group with no points.

The results mean that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are guaranteed the top two positions in the group — and progress to the last four — regardless of the result of the final match between Kuwait and Iran.

Friday’s semi-finals will see the young Falcons take on hosts Bahrain, while Kuwait will face Japan.

Topics: 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Related

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
Saudi Arabia to play France, Poland and Slovenia at 2023 Handball World Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia to play France, Poland and Slovenia at 2023 Handball World Championship

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling
  • The Polish striker was formally introduced as a Barca player alongside club president Joan Laporta
  • Lewandowski could make his Barca debut in Las Vegas this weekend against arch-rivals Real Madrid
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Robert Lewandowski was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday and insisted he still has the hunger to continue his incredible goalscoring exploits.
The Polish striker, signed from Bayern Munich for around 50 million euros, was formally introduced as a Barca player alongside club president Joan Laporta.
The unveiling came a day after the La Liga side started their four match tour of the United States with a 6-0 win over David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Lewandowski, 33, who left the German champions under a cloud after a dispute over a new contract as well as clashing with coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices, cannot wait to get started.
Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.
But he could make his Barca debut in Las Vegas this weekend against arch-rivals Real Madrid and said: “We worked hard to get to this moment but we got there in the end.
“I am always hungry to succeed and have the winning mentality. This is a new challenge for me and I have already seen this is a squad with huge potential.
“There is a lot of quality and I want to do my best for the club. I am ready.”
Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost one billion euros, the striker becomes the club’s fourth summer transfer after the signings of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
“We are doing our best to restructure,” said Laporta. “We did a lot of work to make this happen.
“There is a big expectation for you (Lewandowski). You are a football star.”

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Related

Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027
Sport
Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027
Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen
Sport
Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen

Latest updates

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise
Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise
Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
US, allies sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on
US, allies sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.