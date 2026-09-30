RIYADH: The final games in Group B of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup had a lot to live up to on Wednesday after one of the most extraordinary nights in the competition’s history on Tuesday, when a late rally against Kuwait left Oman level with Iraq on points and goals in Group A, but narrowly ahead based on their disciplinary record.

With Saudi Arabia already qualified, it seemed this would give Oman the group’s remaining semi-final spot — but then goalscorer Musab Al-Shaqsy removed his shirt in celebration and received a yellow card. This meant Oman and Iraq were impossible to separate using the available metrics and so lots had to be drawn, with the result going in Oman’s favor.

And so to Group B, in which the group winners would be rewarded with a semi-final clash with Oman and the runners-up would face Saudi Arabia.

With several new additions to the squad, and the appointment of former Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic in August, the UAE have been touted by some as favorites for the title, especially after beating Yemen 4-0 and Bahrain 3-0 in the first two group games.

On Wednesday, though, they could not find a way past Qatar. Both teams had already qualified, and Dalic’s side needed only a draw to top the group, so when they pulled level at the end of the first half after falling behind there was perhaps little incentive to go full throttle after the break.

Qatar took the lead in the 33rd minute despite the UAE’s dominance in possession. Jassem Gaber delivered a curling inswinger from the right flank that was perfectly weighted to connect with Almoez Ali, who met it with a sliding toe-poke into the top corner.

Ali Saleh’s leveler came 17 minutes later, deep in stoppage time, when an attempt at a headed clearance by substitute Abdulaziz Hatem dropped into his path. The winger controlled the ball and launched a low effort past Mahmoud Abunada in goal.

The second half unfolded at a much slower pace, but the introduction of Guilherme Bala in the 58th minute added an extra dimension to the UAE’s attacking threat, and his vertical runs threatened the Qatari defense on more than one occasion. In the end, though, it was enough for victory.

Already eliminated Yemen and Bahrain, meanwhile, played out a thrilling seven-goal affair. After securing their first-ever victory in the competition against Bahrain in 2024, Yemen recorded their second win, defeating the 2025 champions 5-2 on a memorable night.

Bahrain opened the scoring through Ali Al-Dosari in the seventh minute, but Yemen responded with no fewer than four goals before half time. Nasser Al-Gahwashi scored Yemen’s first of the tournament in the 18th minute before Abdulwasea Al-Matari added the second in the 31st.

Rami Al-Wasmani extended the lead in the 40th minute, then Al-Shabab’s Adel Abbas padded it further four minutes later, taking his total goal contributions to three, having created the two before his own. Ali Madan scored a consolation for Bahrain in the 67th minute to make it 4-2, before Al-Wasmani completed his brace in injury time to make it 5-2.

Both semi-finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, with hosts Saudi Arabia facing Qatar and Oman taking on the UAE, and the winners will meet in the final on Tuesday, Oct. 6.