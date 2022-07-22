Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev

You are here

Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo returns a ball to Russian Andrei Rublev during the Hamburg tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. (DPA via AP)
  • The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5
  • Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo is on a seven-match winning streak after winning his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week
HAMBURG: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday as Francisco Cerundolo stunned Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz saved four set points down 4-5 in the first set before surging back to beat Krajinovic and improve to 21-2 on clay this season. The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5.

Cerundolo, ranked 22 places below No. 8 Rublev, is on a seven-match winning streak after taking his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week. Cerundolo’s next opponent is another Russian — Aslan Karatsev, who won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Daniel Elahi Galán.

In the women’s draw, top-seeded Anett Kontaveit reached the semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retired injured while Kontaveit was leading 6-0, 2-0. Petkovic suspected it was an adductor strain, she said in comments reported by German agency dpa.

Kontaveit will next play Anastasia Potapova, who upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3. The other semifinal match pits Maryna Zanevska against American Bernarda Pera.

Zanevska beat fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5, while Pera swept aside Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-1.

  • Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday
RABAT: Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat on Thursday for the second time.

The Senegal forward first won the honor in 2019 while he was at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old left the Premier League club last month after signing a three-year deal with Bayern Munich.

“I am really honored and highly delighted to receive this award again,” Mane said.

“Thanks to my coaches, my club and national team colleagues and those friends who stood by me during difficult times.”

Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday.

It was the second successive continental player of the year award for Mane after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the last two editions.

He won ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah from Egypt and fellow Senegal international and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mane and Salah played pivotal roles last season with Liverpool, who lifted the FA Cup and English League Cup and finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah has since signed a new contract at Anfield while Mane opted for a move, with Bayern reportedly paying an initial &euro;32 million euros ($32.5 million) that could rise to &euro;41 million.

The transfer fee was a far cry from the &euro;4 million Red Bull Salzburg paid Metz in 2012 when Mane made his first move in Europe.

In February, Mane converted the decisive fifth penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt and a first Africa Cup of Nations title after the final ended 0-0 in Yaounde.

A month later, Mane was once again the shootout match-winner against Egypt, this time in a World Cup playoff near Dakar after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Salah did not get a chance to take a penalty in the Cup of Nations decider while he blazed the first Egyptian kick wide in the playoff that secured a World Cup place in Qatar this November for Senegal.

Born in a village nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Dakar, Mane attracted the attention of Metz having played for local second-tier club Generation Foot.

After enhancing his reputation at Salzburg, Mane joined Southampton, where his feats included scoring a record-breaking 176-second Premier League hat trick against Aston Villa.

In mid-2016 the Senegalese signed for Liverpool and went on to form a fearsome front three with Salah and Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

As Mane moved to Bayern, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “My only criticism of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to realize just how good he is.”

Nigerian Asizat Oshoala won the Women’s Player of the Year a record fifth time, overtaking compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 27-year-old Barcelona forward was forced to miss the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to an injury.

  • Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year
  • Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners
LE CASTELLET, France: World champion Max Verstappen admitted on Thursday that his Red Bull team had learned from “a few wrong calls” at the recent Austrian Grand Prix and would face another fierce scrap for victory in Sunday’s French race.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Dutchman added that he hoped Mercedes, revived by another package of upgrades, would not join the expected fight with Ferrari for victory.
“Maybe they are (a threat),” he responded, when asked about a challenge from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. “I hope not!“
Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year, but Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners.
Verstappen leads the drivers’ title race with 208 points ahead of nearest rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 170, the Monegasque driver having revived his challenge with victory in Austria a week after team-mate Carlos Sainz had won the British contest.
“I do think that we made a few wrong calls in Austria, in hindsight,” he told reporters.
“But, of course, with a sprint weekend format it’s very hard to change that (car set-up) after first free practice and I think we learnt a lot from it.
“I think our top speed was still alright, but when you are losing in the corners a bit more than you would like, then it’s always going to be a tough day and that’s what happened.
“I hope that with the things we learned we are back to our normal form — but even when we are in normal form, I think it’s still going to be very tight for a race win. So, I expect the same here.”
Verstappen said he anticipated Ferrari to be strong again as they seek to complete a first hat-trick since 2019 and acknowledged that Hamilton could also compete at the front after reeling off three consecutive podium finishes.
Hamilton confirmed on Thursday that he remains optimistic of claiming a win this year to enable him to maintain his unique record as the only driver to have won a race in every season of his career.
After a disappointing opening to the season, Mercedes have regained speed and consistency with their upgrades and arrive at the Paul Ricard circuit in buoyant mood, hoping the smooth, fast and flowing layout will suit their car.
“I’m working toward getting that win and I do believe at some stage we will be able to compete with these guys, whether that’s this weekend or in five races time,” said Hamilton.
“The journey is the important part. We started off not where we wanted to be, we’ve made progress and we’ve started to hit a patch of consistency.
“When we do get back to where we deserve to be, I think we’ll appreciate it that much more.”
Hamilton is set to start his 300th Formula One race on Sunday, making him only the sixth driver to reach that total.

  • Ronaldo wants to be competing on the biggest stage, winning the biggest trophies while he can
  • He reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League
DUBAI: The weekly social media posts published by Cristiano Ronaldo this offseason typically have shown the soccer superstar half-dressed, muscles bulging, either working out or promoting one of his many brands.
Remaining relevant and highly visible is clearly so important to the player who, along with Lionel Messi, is the greatest of his generation. That also extends to the final years of his career on the field, too.
It is why, for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, playing for Manchester United — still one of the world’s most famous sports teams, despite their recent trophy drought — just isn’t enough. He wants to be competing on the biggest stage, winning the biggest trophies while he can.
Hence the current standoff with United, which is becoming more damaging and disruptive as the days go by and the new season looms.
Publicly, Ronaldo has not yet returned to preseason training with the English club because of what has been described as “personal reasons.” The expectation, recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag repeats on an almost-daily basis, is that Ronaldo will be back before the Premier League begins and be a key member of the squad.
The reality, it seems, is different. Ronaldo reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England like Manchester City and Liverpool.
United finished sixth last season, 35 points behind first-place City.
So, while the rest of the United squad have been on tour in Thailand and Australia, getting match-sharp and acquainted with ten Hag and his methods, Ronaldo has been back home in Portugal with his family while his agent, Jorge Mendes, shops around seeking a new club for his most famous client.
Currently, there is no buyer.
And the Premier League season starts in about two weeks.
“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club and to the manager,” said United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who also plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal. “I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn’t ask them that.
“From everything we know,” Fernandes added, “he had some family problems so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.”
On the face of it, United still want to keep Ronaldo — he was the team’s top scorer last season with 24 goals and is back to being the club’s poster boy for the marketing department — and ten Hag has called the striker “extremely important” along with being “not for sale.”
But why would other top clubs be cold on a player who is still a guaranteed source of goals, and revenue for that matter?
Goals might be the aim of the game but they are not necessarily enough for a modern-day coach. A certain level of mobility and an ability to be part of a team pressing game counts for a lot, too, and Ronaldo does not offer that, even if he remains a supremely athletic player with that uncanny knack of coming alive in the penalty area and scoring from anywhere. A team’s structure must change to accommodate a player like an aging Ronaldo, covering for his deficiencies and the need to make him the focal point.
In short, his presence requires compromises to be made. He is a problem and a solution.
Maybe, if he ends up staying at United, ten Hag can come up with a system in which Ronaldo thrives and the players around him can cover for him and make the team operate in an efficient way. That’s easier said than done.
Thomas Tuchel — the sort of coach who values a team over the individual — clearly thought that wasn’t possible, given his Chelsea team were one of the clubs Mendes apparently spoke to. There was a glaring hole in Chelsea’s forward line, too, with Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan.
Bayern Munich are another team to have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo. There has been no desire from Real Madrid or Juventus to go back in for him, either.
Ronaldo’s wage demands are likely ruling out most of the other clubs competing in this season’s Champions League, a competition in which he is the record scorer with 141 goals — 16 more than Messi — and for which he lives.
It leaves Ronaldo in an awkward spot. Still one of the greatest scorers in soccer but a player unwanted by the best teams.
So what comes next? An uneasy truce with United and a sheepish return to a team playing in the Europa League and unlikely to be involved in the Premier League title race? Or can Mendes pull a blockbuster move out of the bag, like he did last year when Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to England?
For his brand and his legacy, Ronaldo will want the latter, ending what has turned out to be a nostalgia project without a happy ending.
And deep down, that might suit ten Hag, too, enabling him to start the rebuilding job at United with a clean slate.

  • On and off the pitch, 30-year-old Senegal striker has shown himself to be a man of principle
It took Sadio Mane five minutes to get off the mark for Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

A penalty against D.C. United on his debut was followed by two disallowed goals as the German giants defeated the MLS side 6-2 in a preseason friendly.

Whatever happens from now until the end of the transfer window, Bayern Munich might just have pulled off the signing of this summer.

Few signings seemed as much of a sure thing as the one that took the 30-year-old Senegalese star from Liverpool to Bayern on a three-year deal.

While the exact transfer fee has not been provided by his new club, my sources say that the German champions will pay almost $33 million guaranteed with an additional potential $9 million in bonuses.

The move, completed several weeks ago, continues to be the talk of the German press. According to newspaper Bild, Mane will receive something in the $20 million range for each season, and $1.68 million per month.

There are few who would argue that he does not deserve it.

Mane spent the last eight years in the Premier League, first at Southampton, where he excelled for two seasons, and then at Liverpool, where he became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team that won the Champions League, English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The transfer to Bayern was carried out with usual class that you would expect from Mane, with no unwanted media statements or falling out with Liverpool.

Mane’s career is unique in that it has been characterized by an almost continuous, unfussy improvement since his arrival at Austrian club RB Salzburg at the age of 22 from Metz of France.

On and off the pitch and beyond sporting matters, Mane has shown himself to be a person of principle and dignity.

His dedication to his country’s cause on the pitch is legendary, often going beyond the call of duty.

During the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Mane suffered a significant head injury during the round of 16 match against Cape Verde, after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper.

Mane, however, remained on the field for more than a quarter of an hour after the incident — enough time for him to score the opening goal of the match.

Liverpool sent a letter to FIFA asking that the Senegalese federation give the player at least five days off, which meant missing the quarter-finals. But in a delicate situation that could have affected his country’s chances of progression, Mane offered to sign a document that relieved the Senegalese Football Federation of all responsibility should he have been injured in the quarter-final match against Equatorial Guinea.

It was a fearless act that demonstrated his patriotism, not that his adoring fans needed any more proof of his commitment.

He, of course, went on to score the winning goal penalty against Egypt in the final and then several months later repeated the feat against the same opponents to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Off the pitch, Mane has been consistently committed to his country and his hometown of Bambali, where his donations and charity work have become the stuff of legend.

Over the years, he has often been seen spending time with family, friends and hometown residents. He avoids what he sees as unnecessary luxuries, preferring to help others.

His gestures of solidarity has seen him donate millions of dollars to build hospitals and schools, collaborate with an HIV prevention program and visit his hometown at every possible opportunity. His charity work also extends to other countries in Africa.

“I don’t need to show off fancy cars, big houses, travel or airplanes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me,” he famously said, repeating the sentiment on many occasions.

Mane became a hero at Anfield, as a footballer and as a human being. There is little doubt that the same will happen at Bayern.

  • Tickets for highly anticipated bout for lightweight championship will go on sale on Friday
ABU DHABI: UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC 280 will be the latest event held in the UAE capital as part of a landmark partnership between the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, which began in 2019.

October will also see the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week running from Oct. 17-23, headlined by UFC 280 and consisting of other sports and entertainment ancillary events, organized by Flash Entertainment.

Oliveira, fighting out of Sao Paolo, Brazil with a record of 33-8-1, will be looking to regain the vacant title after his recent dominant victory over Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian became champion with a second-round stoppage of Michael Chandler in May 2021, before defending successfully against Dustin Poirier seven months later.

However, due to Oliveira missing weight, only Gaethje was eligible to take the title when the two met in May this year. Despite this, Oliveira secured a first-round submission win to cement his place at the head of the division’s rankings, extending UFC records for most finishes (19) and most submissions (16) in the process. His sights will be firmly set on taking back the title in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev (22-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan) is already a crowd favorite in Abu Dhabi, following bouts with Davy Ramos and Dan Hooker in the UAE capital, in 2019 and 2021 respectively. A product of the famed Nurmagomedov team, Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning streak, having stopped Bobby Green in the opening round of his last outing. A gifted ground fighter, Makhachev has 10 submission wins during his MMA career, and will be looking to add Oliveira’s name to his winning streak by claiming the lightweight title in front of what will effectively be a home crowd in Abu Dhabi.

Also on the card, No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad aims to defend his spot in the rankings against fast-rising No. 9 ranked Sean Brady.

Muhammad is currently on the best run of his UFC career, being unbeaten in his past eight fights including victories over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. He now looks to add another statement performance to his resume and stake his claim for a shot at the title.

Undefeated prospect Brady plans to continue his momentum from wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews and Chistian Aguilera and break into the Top 5 for the first time. He now intends to put his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills to the test and become the first man to submit Muhammad.

Tickets for UFC 280 go on general sale at 1 p.m. GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Friday, July 22.

