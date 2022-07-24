Naif Arab University for Security Sciences attends anti-terror meeting

RIYADH: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the scientific body of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers attended the sixth meeting of the Arab Higher Committee in Tunis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting oversaw the development of an executive plan for a regional strategy to combat terrorism.

There were representatives from 14 Arab countries at the meeting: Bahrain, the UAE, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Djibouti, and Egypt.

It was attended by the university's vice dean for external relations, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Harfash, and covered major topics related to the proposed anti-terrorism strategy, including the results of its first phase, reviewing the methodology, and planning the timeline for the project's second phase.

It also discussed best practices for preparing operational plans for counter-terrorism strategies at a regional level.

Al-Harfash said the meeting emphasized the significance of the university’s role and the experience it provided in designing and preparing executive plans to combat terrorism.

Meeting participants recommended that the proposed strategy be implemented.

The university is hosting the seventh meeting of the Arab Higher Committee in January in Riyadh.