Tunisians vote on constitution expanding president's power

Tunisians vote on constitution expanding president’s power
The vote is being held on the first anniversary of Saied’s ousting of an elected parliament. (File/AP)
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

  • Saied has hailed his changes as the foundation of a new Tunisian republic to put the revolution back on course
TUNIS: Tunisians began voting on Monday in a referendum on a new constitution that critics of President Kais Saied fear will maul the democracy that emerged from a 2011 revolution by handing him nearly total power.
The vote is being held on the first anniversary of Saied’s ousting of an elected parliament, when he established emergency rule and began governing by fiat.
Tunisia’s divided opposition parties have called his moves a coup that risks flinging Tunisia back into the autocratic era from before the revolution and putting the final nail into the coffin of the 2011 “Arab spring” uprisings.
Few people were out in the humid early morning streets, but at Rue Marseilles polling station in downtown Tunis, Illyes Moujahed was first in line, saying Saied was the only hope.
“I’m here to save Tunisia from collapse. To save it from years of corruption and failure,” he said.
It is not clear when the results will be announced after polls close at 2100 GMT, but with little apparent enthusiasm for the vote among most Tunisians and a boycott by major parties, analysts expect a ‘yes’ vote with low turnout.
Standing outside a cafe in downtown Tunis, Samir Slimane said he was not interested in voting. “I have no hope of change. Kais Saied will not change anything. He only seeks to have all the powers,” he said.
Under Saied’s own rules for the referendum, no minimum level of participation among the 9.2 million registered voters is needed to approve the new constitution. He has only stipulated the constitution will come into effect once the final results are published, and has not said what happens if voters reject it.
Saied has hailed his changes as the foundation of a new Tunisian republic to put the revolution back on course and end years of political sclerosis and economic stagnation.
However, while nearly all major political parties and civil society organizations have denounced his unilateral approach to rewriting the constitution and the legitimacy of the referendum, they have failed to build a united front.
Disunity was visible in protests against Saied in recent days. The Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament, took part in a protest on Saturday. Civil society organizations and smaller parties held one on Friday. A party that backed the pre-revolution autocracy held its own on both days.
The protests attracted only small numbers, but rallies organized by Saied supporters have also had only modest attendance and there has been little sign of excitement around the campaign.
Most Tunisians seem more focused on the dire economy and rising prices.
However, the economic decline since 2011 has left many people angry at the parties that have governed since the revolution and disillusioned with the political system they ran.
“I don’t support Saied, but I will vote ‘yes’ in the referendum because those protesting against it are the main cause of our problems for the past decade,” said Mohammed, a Tripoli resident.
Of the three parliamentary elections and two presidential elections since the revolution, the lowest turnout, of 41 percent, was in 2019 for the chamber that Saied has dissolved.
A turnout on Monday far below that rate would further call into question the legitimacy of Saied’s new constitution and his project to remake Tunisian politics.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied Referendum

CAIRO: In a speech at the Arab League in Cairo, Russia’s foreign minister praised member states’ “balanced, just and responsible position” on his country’s conflict with Ukraine.

Sergey Lavrov also emphasized Russia’s determination to deepen cooperation and trade with Arab states.

Regarding Ukraine, he said: “NATO has no right to expand its security at the expense of others, especially Russia.”

Lavrov denied that the global food crisis was caused by the conflict, instead blaming the coronavirus pandemic, drought, and Western sanctions on Russian food, fertilizer and grain.

Before his speech, he met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the bloc. Aboul Gheit said he and Lavrov discussed Ukraine, Syria and Palestine.

Lavrov landed in Cairo on Saturday, at the beginning of his tour of Africa that also includes Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Arab League

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it will not be rushed into a “quick” deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations remain deadlocked.
“They demand that Iran makes a quick decision, (insisting that) time is limited and Iran must respond quickly,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at his weekly news conference, referring to Western parties to the nuclear deal.
Kanani said the Islamic republic will “not sacrifice the country’s fundamental interests... with a rushed process.”
It was being put under “psychological pressure and unilateral expectations,” he said.
But “if the US acts constructively and positively, an agreement is close,” Kanani said.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied seeking.
But the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and Washington’s reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks in Vienna that started in April 2021 to restore the deal have stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues.
The two sides negotiated indirectly through the European Union coordinator.
Qatar hosted indirect talks last month between the United States and Iran in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without any breakthrough.
On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Iran “doesn’t seem to have made the political decision — or decisions, I should say — necessary to achieve a mutual return to compliance” with the deal.
France’s envoy to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, in June urged Iran to “seize without further delay the offer on the table.”
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that reviving the landmark deal was “still possible” but must happen “as soon as possible.”
Macron’s comments came after Britain’s spy chief voiced doubt that the deal can be revived, saying Iran’s supreme leader and ultimate decision-maker Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remained opposed.
“I don’t think the supreme leader... wants to cut a deal. The Iranians won’t want to end the talks either so they could run on for a bit,” MI6 chief Richard Moore said late last week.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal US

CAIRO: The US has pledged $50 million (947 million Egyptian pounds) to strengthen Egypt’s food security and help the country offset the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US President Joe Biden made the pledge during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Subject to approval by the US Congress, the $50 million in funding will, among other things, support Egypt’s smallholder farmers, according to the US Embassy in Cairo.

“Building on more than 40 years of partnership and over $1.4 billion in US assistance to Egypt’s agricultural sector, the US government stands in solidarity with the people of Egypt at this crucial moment,” Nicole Shampaine, US chargé d’affaires in Cairo, said in a statement.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted agricultural supply lines, leading to increased food insecurity and higher food costs worldwide.

Topics: Egypt US

QAMISHLI, Syria: Syria’s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration handed Tajikistan 146 women and children related to Daesh group militants, a Kurdish official said Monday, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.
Thousands of foreign extremists joined Daesh as fighters, often bringing their wives and children to live in the “caliphate” declared by the group across swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
The militants were dislodged in 2019 from their last scrap of territory in Syria by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition, and Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from crowded displaced camps.
But nations have mostly received them only sporadically, fearing a domestic political backlash.
The Kurds handed over “42 women and 104 children, including orphans, who were held in the Al-Hol and Roj camps” in northeast Syria to Tajikistan’s ambassador to Kuwait Zabidullah Zabidov, Kurdish foreign affairs official Fanar Al-Kaeet said.
Zabidov is handling the repatriation process for Tajikistan.
The ex-Soviet state has been in contact with Syria’s Kurds “for months” to repatriate their citizens, Kaeet said during a press conference in the northeastern city of Qamishli.
The women “did not commit any crimes or terrorist acts in northeastern Syria,” he said.
Al-Hol and Roj camps are home to tens of thousands of relatives of Daesh militants from Syria and abroad, with the former holding 10,000 foreigners.
Kurdish-led forces escorted the women, some in colorful clothing, others in long black robes, and the children, as they were bused out to Qamishli airport, AFP correspondents in Qamishli reported.
Some women tried to hide their faces.
Young children timidly peeked through the bus windows, from behind thick curtains that hid the other passengers.
Rights groups have long decried grim living conditions and rampant criminality in the north Syrian camps holding militants’ relatives.
According to HRW, more than 41,000 foreign citizens — the majority under 12 years old — are being held in camps and prisons in northeast Syria over alleged Daesh links.

Topics: Syria Tajikistan Daesh

DUBAI: Iran will keep the UN nuclear watchdog’s cameras turned off until a 2015 nuclear deal is restored, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) it had removed IAEA equipment, including 27 cameras installed under the 2015 pact with world powers, after the agency passed a resolution criticizing Tehran in June.
“We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal,” Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said.
The 2015 nuclear pact imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing tough economic sanctions on Tehran.
Iran’s ruling clerics responded by breaching the pact’s nuclear restrictions.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday accused IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi of having “unprofessional, unfair and unconstructive views” on Tehran’s nuclear program.
He also added that Tehran hopes a return to the nuclear deal can be reached soon should the United States show goodwill.
“Iran is committed to talks and will continue until a good and sustainable deal is reached,” Kanaani said at his weekly news conference.
Iran’s nuclear program is “galloping ahead” and the IAEA has very limited visibility on what is happening, Grossi told Spain’s El Pais newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
Western powers warn Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint toward making a nuclear bomb. Iran denies wanting to. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 deal have been stalled since March.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday. The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organization list. The IRGC controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign.
The Biden administration has made clear it has no plan to drop the IRGC from the list, a step that would have limited practical effect but which would anger many US lawmakers.

Topics: #iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iranian nuclear deal

