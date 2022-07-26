Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule/node/2129786/middle-east
Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule
In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied and his wife Ichraf Chebil leave the polling station after they cast their votes in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP)
TUNIS: President Kais Saied said Tunisia had “entered a new phase” on Tuesday with a new constitution almost certain to pass in a referendum, concentrating almost all powers in his office.
Monday’s referendum came a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in a dramatic blow to the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
There had been little doubt the “Yes” campaign would win, and an exit poll suggested that votes cast — just a quarter of the 9.3 million electorate — were overwhelmingly in favor.
Most of Saied’s rivals called for a boycott, and while turnout was low, it was higher than the single figures many observers had expected — at least 27.5 percent according to the electoral board, controlled by Saied.
“Tunisia has entered a new phase,” Saied declared as he addressed celebrating supporters in downtown Tunis hours after polling stations closed.
“What the Tunisian people did... is a lesson to the world, and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured on,” he said.
The National Salvation Front, a coalition of Saied’s main opponents, said the draft constitution would enshrine in a “coup d’etat” and that “75 percent of Tunisians have refused to approve a putschist project.”
Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, dissolved parliament and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral commission on July 25 last year.
His opponents say the moves aimed to install an autocracy over a decade after the fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, while his supporters say they were necessary after years of corruption and political turmoil.
A poll of “Yes” voters by state television suggested “reforming the country and improving the situation” along with “support for Kais Saied/his project” were their main motivations for backing the constitution.
Thirteen percent cited being “convinced by the new constitution.”
Rights groups and legal experts have warned that the draft gives vast, unchecked powers to the presidency, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.
The charter “gives the president almost all powers and dismantles any check on his rule,” Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists told AFP.
“None of the safeguards that could protect Tunisians from Ben Ali-type violations are there anymore,” he added.
Saied has repeatedly threatened his enemies in recent months, issuing video diatribes against unnamed foes he describes as “germs,” “snakes” and “traitors.”
On Monday, he promised “all those who have committed crimes against the country will be held accountable for their actions.”
Tunisia expert Youssef Cherif tweeted Tuesday that “most people voted for the man, or against his opponents, but not for his document.”
Analyst Abdellatif Hannachi said the results meant Saied “can now do whatever he wants without taking anyone else into account.”
“The question now is: what is the future of opposition parties and organizations?“
As well as remaking the political system, Monday’s vote was seen as a gauge of Saied’s personal popularity, almost three years since the political outsider won a landslide in Tunisia’s first democratic direct presidential election.
Hassen Zargouni, head of the Sigma Conseil group that gave the exit poll, said of the 7,500 voters questioned, 92-93 percent of them were in the “Yes” camp.
The turnout, projected at around 22 percent, was “quite good” given about two million people have been automatically added to electoral rolls since the 2019 legislative elections, he told AFP.
Participation in elections has gradually declined since the 2011 revolution, from just over half in a parliamentary poll months after Ben Ali’s overthrow to 32 percent in 2019.
Those who voted “Yes” on Monday did so primarily to “put the country back on the rails and improve the situation,” Zargouni said.
Israel demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers
Updated 26 July 2022
AP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military demolished the homes on Tuesday of two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli security guard in a West Bank settlement in April.
Vyacheslav Golev was killed in a shooting at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on April 29. The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Israeli military later apprehended two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the attack. On Tuesday, the army said it demolished their residences in the northern West Bank village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.
In a statement, the military said forces faced a violent protest, with firebombs and burning tires thrown at the troops.
Israel routinely demolishes the homes of slain or captured Palestinian assailants who killed Israelis, saying it serves as a deterrent against future attackers. The Palestinians and rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment.
Israeli troops have been carrying out near-daily raids across West Bank for months in the aftermath of a string of deadly attacks in which Palestinian attackers killed 19 Israelis.
The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, according to an official Palestinian tally.
The Palestinians seek the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war, for a future independent state.
UN: Libya is ‘highly volatile’ and elections are needed soon
Oil-rich Libya has been wracked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011
Updated 26 July 2022
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Libya is mired in a constitutional and political stalemate that has sparked increasing clashes, a dire economic situation and demonstrations across the country by frustrated citizens, a senior UN official said Monday.
Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee told the UN Security Council the overall situation in Libya remains “highly volatile,” with a tense security situation, “deeply disturbing” shows of force and sporadic violence by militias engaged in political maneuvering.
She also cited a dispute over leadership of the National Oil Corporation and serious human rights concerns, including the reported arrest by armed groups of dozens of protesters who took part in July 1 demonstrations decrying deteriorating living conditions and demanding progress on elections.
Oil-rich Libya has been wracked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country was split by rival administrations, one in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar and a UN-supported administration in the capital of Tripoli in the west. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive trying to capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support for the UN-supported government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
An October 2020 cease-fire accord led to an agreement on a transitional government in early February 2021 headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and to the scheduling of elections for last Dec. 24.
But the elections weren’t held. Dbeibah has refused to step down, and in response the country’s east-based lawmakers elected a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, a former interior minister who is now operating a separate administration out of the city of Sirte.
Pobee said a meeting in Geneva last month between the speaker of the country’s east-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, and Khaled Al-Meshri, head of the government’s Supreme Council of State in Tripoli overcame “important contentious points” in a 2017 proposal for a new constitution. But she said they could not agree on one major issue — eligibility requirements for presidential candidates.
The Tripoli-based council insists on banning military personnel as well as dual citizens from running for the country’s top post. That is apparently directed at Haftar, a divisive commander and US citizen who had announced his candidacy for the canceled December election.
Pobee said the UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, has remained in contact with both sides “and urged them to bridge this gap.”
At a July 21 meeting of international partners in Istanbul, Williams reiterated that elections are “the only lasting solution that places Libya firmly on the path toward peace and stability,” Pobee said.
Pobee urged council members and Libya’s international partners to use their influence on the rivals to agree on elections as soon as possible.
Libya’s UN ambassador, Taher El Sonni, who represents the Tripoli government, said that “the current situation could get out of hand at any moment unless radical solutions are found away from foreign interventions and political maneuvers.”
He accused the Security Council of doing nothing out of “paralysis” and internal divisions. He urged its members to listen to Libyan protesters “and their overwhelming desire to end this nightmare and get out of this cycle of conflict and never-ending crises.”
The council meeting took place ahead of the July 31 expiration of the mandate for the UN political mission in Libya, which includs a Joint Military Commission monitoring the 2020 cease-fire.
The council’s resolution authorizing the mission called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, and Pobee said the monitors plan to meet in Sirte in early August to finalize a proposed plan for their withdrawal.
The council voted April 29 to extend the UN mission for just three months because of Russia’s insistence that it must have a new special representative before it has a longer mandate.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told the council Monday that Moscow recognizes that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to solve the problem. But he said until a candidate satisfies the Libyans, regional players and all council members, the best option is another three month extension for the mission.
Iraqi Kurd farmers battle drought as Lake Dukan retreats
Farms near the picturesque lake but has seen marked changes over the past three years as Iraq suffers prolonged drought
The country is classified as one of the five nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and desertification
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP
LAKE DUKAN, Iraq: Farmers in Iraqi Kurdistan seeking to irrigate crops face seeing their economic lifeline slip away as the waters of Lake Dukan recede and dams upstream in Iran stem the flow.
Bapir Kalkani, who is also a trade unionist, farms near the picturesque lake but has seen marked changes over the past three years as Iraq suffers prolonged drought.
“There was water where I’m standing now” in 2019, the 56-year-old said. “It used to go three kilometers (two miles) further, but the level has retreated.”
Sesame and beans are being grown on the plain under a blazing sun, adjacent to the lake which is fed by a Tigris tributary, the Lower Zab river which has its source in Iran.
The large artificial lake was created in the 1950s following construction of the Dukan dam, to supply irrigation and drinking water for the region, as well as to generate electricity.
But for several years both the lake and the river have been shrinking — as have all of the rivers in Iraq.
The country is classified as one of the five nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and desertification.
Its water reserves have fallen by 60 percent compared with last year, the government says.
With rainfall becoming a rarity and after three successive years of drought, Iraq has been forced to halve the area it devotes to agriculture.
“If we hadn’t had a little rain in late spring, there would have been no crops in Kurdistan this year,” Kalkani said.
Farmers in the area used to dig shallow wells fed by the Dukan so they could irrigate their crops. But not any more.
“The wells have lost 70 percent of their water,” he said.
Sesame farmer Shirko Aziz Ahmed had to dig a well several meters deep so he could access water and raise it using a diesel-powered pump.
“Sesame needs a lot of watering, so I’m going to have to dig even deeper as the water level goes down,” he said.
Drought is not the only source of the farmer’s water problems.
Iran has built several dams on the Lower Zab, notably the Kolsa barrage.
“The Kolsa dam has caused at least an 80 percent drop in the water levels” of the Lower Zab, said Banafsheh Keynoush of the Washington-based Middle East Institute.
She said Iran is going through one of the worst droughts in its history and has had to revise its irrigation policy.
“Iran is on a dam-building spree, and many of its dams are small,” she told AFP.
The Dukan dam in Iraq has also been badly affected by the reduced river flow, said its director Kochar Jamal Tawfeeq.
“Now we have only 41 percent, below half of the capacity” of the dam, he said.
It supplies drinking water for “about three million people in Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk,” two major cities downstream, he said.
But at just 300 mm (less than 12 inches) of rainfall last year — half the previous annual average — the skies have not been generous. And Tawfeeq said 2022 is on track to mirror last year’s figures.
“We are releasing 90 cubic meters per second,” the director said. “When the reservoir is full, we release 200 to 250.”
Tawfeeq said farmers were being told “not to grow crops that need too much water.”
He said Baghdad had sent teams to Iran to discuss the reduced flow of the Lower Zab river, but “there’s no cooperation from the Iranians.”
Iran contends its river flow contribution into the Tigris and Euphrates basin is only about six percent, according to Keynoush.
“What Iran is trying to say is: ‘The Euphrates and Tigris problems you have are really between you and Turkey’,” where the two main rivers have their sources, she added.
But Iraq itself is not above criticism, said Azzam Alwash, founder of the Nature Iraq non-government organization and presidential adviser.
Iraqi Kurdistan in the north plans to construct new dams but the projects lack any coordination with Baghdad, Alwash said.
Downstream, in central and south Iraq, the situation is being exasperated by a lack of modernization of water resources and could result in disaster, he warned.
President’s supporters welcome vote on Tunisia constitution
Monday marks a year since Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a dramatic move against a system praised as the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP
TUNIS: Its detractors say Tunisia’s draft constitution will give President Kais Saied unchecked powers, but for voter Baya, that’s a welcome break from the country’s old political elite.
“They were in power for 10 years and did nothing. Let this man do his job!” the 54-year-old said after voting in a referendum on the charter on Monday.
“We believe in him and we’ll support him until the end.”
Monday marks a year since Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a dramatic move against a system praised as the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings — but also hobbled by chronic crises and corruption.
He has since tightened his grip on power and pushed to replace the country’s 2014 constitution with a document that would lock in his virtually unchecked powers.
Many of those voting were in their 40s and 50s, but student Aya, 23, was also in favor.
She hopes it will be “the starting point for real change, as the president will be able to implement the policy he sees as the most appropriate for the country’s interests.”
Tunisians are facing growing poverty, surging inflation and high joblessness particularly among the young.
But Aya said she was “optimistic” that Saied could change things.
Many of those casting votes in Tunis were happy to tell journalists that they had voted “yes” — despite rules on electoral discretion.
Chokri, who was helping his aged father reach a polling booth at a school in Tunis, said he agreed.
“We approve of all these measures and that’s why we came today to give a big ‘Yes’ to Saied and his decisions,” the 45-year-old said.
Despite Tunisians having had just weeks to read or discuss the new constitution, few doubted the yes vote would win.
But observers also said voter turnout was key and would reflect Saied’s popularity.
Saied’s opponents, including the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that had dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, called for a boycott.
Despite that, the ISIE electoral commission said almost 12 percent of registered voters had cast ballots by 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).
“The rate of participation isn’t bad at all, said Raouf Ben Moussa, deputy head of a polling station in the heart of Tunis, with 428 out of over 9,000 voters having cast their ballots by 9:30.”
Saied came under fire for giving a speech on Monday urging a yes vote for “a new republic based on genuine freedom, justice and national dignity,” despite his own electoral law stipulating campaign silence until the polls closed.
One “no” voter, who asked not to be named, said those telling journalists they had voted in favor were “trying to intimidate others who reject this constitution.”
But for Majrya Hajja, 60, voting “yes” was “a duty.”
“Anyone who loves Tunisia must come and vote yes,” she said.
Al-Maliki audio leaks hold clues to Iraq’s failed process of government formation
In purported recordings, former PM denounces political rivals, talks about imminent civil war
Iraq held early parliamentary elections in October 2021 but a new government is nowhere in sight
Updated 26 July 2022
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: In and of themselves, the audio recordings are scarcely newsworthy. They simply confirm what is a matter of public knowledge in Iraq: That the antipathy between two of the country’s most powerful Shiite power brokers, Nouri Al-Maliki and Muqtada Al-Sadr, is deep, and their relations with other Iraqi politicians complicated.
The real significance of the recordings, according to analysts, lies in their revelation of the deep divisions and enmities that plague Iraqi politics, and are likely to continue hindering the process of government formation in the months to come.
In the recordings, known in Iraq as the “Maliki Wikileaks,” the man who served as prime minister between 2006 and 2014 is heard denouncing his political rivals and talking about an imminent civil war.
“Iraq is on the verge of a devastating war from which no one will emerge unscathed, unless the project of Muqtada Al-Sadr, Masoud Barzani, and Muhammad Al-Halbousi is defeated … and if necessary, I will attack Najaf,” Al-Maliki is heard declaring in one of the many recordings, whose authenticity he disputes.
He even claims the British are behind a conspiracy to place Al-Sadr in charge of Iraqi Shiites and then assassinate him, paving the way for the restoration of Sunni rule over the country
The recordings, released by journalist and activist Ali Fadhel, appear to be at least two months old since they refer to the tripartite Save the Homeland parliamentary coalition — consisting of the Sadrist Movement, Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Halbousi’s Progress Party — that competed against the pro-Iran Shiite parties under the umbrella of the Coordination Framework, of which Al-Maliki’s State of Law is a part.
Al-Sadr ordered all 73 of his MPs to resign in mid-June after months of trying to form a majority government without the Framework, which favors another consensus-type government that has been the norm in post-2003 Iraq.
The mass resignation of the Sadrists brought an end to the Save the Homeland alliance and the prospect of a majority government in Iraq along with it.
The Framework has been negotiating the formation of another government with the remaining parliamentary blocs ever since.
Iraq held early parliamentary elections in October 2021 but still has not been able to form a new government. The country is currently governed by a caretaker government led by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the incumbent prime minister.
INNUMBERS
39.3 million Population of Iraq.
3.9% GDP growth rate (PPP).
12.8% Unemployment rate.
$708.3 billion GDP size (PPP).
Source: The Heritage Foundation (2021)
On the surface, Iraq appears on the verge of more instability. The Sadrists are out of Parliament and back on the street, where Al-Sadr has repeatedly demonstrated his capability of swiftly mobilizing hundreds of thousands of devoted followers, most of them poor and angry with the political elite.
The political deadlock in Parliament continues, and the prospect of forming a new government remains distant despite the passage of about 10 months since the last election. Now, Al-Maliki’s incendiary pronouncements have been added to the mix.
Is Iraq at risk of severe conflagration, or even a civil war of some kind, if this state of affairs persists?
“Al-Maliki’s comments seem to point towards him believing things would escalate to possible street clashes, which have happened before between Shiite factions,” Joel Wing, author of the “Musings on Iraq” blog, told Arab News.
Wing believes the recordings are authentic, noting that only Al-Maliki and his allies have claimed otherwise.
He pointed out that the Framework has already resorted to political violence since the October election, including bombing the houses and offices of rival political parties. A series of rocket and drone attacks have also been carried out against Iraqi Kurdistan to pressure the KDP.
“The political parties are growing increasingly frustrated over not being able to form a government,” Wing said. “Al-Maliki’s comments just add more fuel to the fire, and his talk of political violence shows what lengths some leaders are willing to go to defeat their opponents.”
Wing does not see any sign that the present political deadlock will end anytime soon, which will only increase tensions and the possibility of armed clashes. Nevertheless, he is doubtful that the current situation will degenerate into an intra-Shiite conflict or civil war in Iraq.
“I don’t see a civil war coming, but the Framework and Sadrists have already resorted to violence, which could escalate given the current inability of the political parties to come to any compromises,” he said.
The political deadlock will likely persist given the continued failure of the Framework and Kurdish parties to select the country’s next president and prime minister.
A candidate for the presidency, a largely symbolic role in Iraq reserved for the Kurds, must be nominated before Parliament can elect the next prime minister. However, the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have so far failed to agree on a common candidate.
Furthermore, as Wing pointed out, “there are deep divisions within the Framework itself over who should be prime minister.
“That’s the reason why there’s increasing talk about either having new elections or just keeping the present incumbent in office,” he said.
Wing’s opinion that the Al-Maliki recordings are authentic is seconded by Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst.
“The leaked recordings are indicative that Al-Maliki retains his belief in the legitimacy of political violence, which was the Dawa Party position since it was co-opted by the Iranian Revolution in 1979,” he told Arab News.
“Within Iraq, this is not so unusual a position: Since the fall of Saddam Hussein, many in the political elite have done politics by day and terrorism by night.”
Orton too doubts the leaks could lead to “anything like a civil war” in the near future. On the contrary, he believes the main thing that “they show is that Iraqi politics is played within limits set by the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).
“This is a factional fight between Iranian clients, even if the game is being played a bit rougher than in the past,” he said. “But the IRGC controls the security architecture in Iraq, and its militias have the streets ultimately, so it will not allow a collapse of that kind.”
Summing up the situation, Orton said: “In terms of the outcome, again, the question really leads back to Tehran: Whether the Iranians are affronted by Al-Sadr overstepping the bounds or judge that Al-Maliki is too politically damaged by this to be viable.”
Unlike Wing and Orton, Nicholas Heras, the deputy director of the human security unit at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, believes that an intra-Shiite civil war is a strong possibility.
“Al-Sadr knows Al-Maliki hates him, with or without any new recordings,” Heras told Arab News. “Nouri Al-Maliki is the type of Shiite politician that Muqtada Al-Sadr has made a political career out of bashing for being out of touch with the needs of the Iraqi people, especially the Shiites.
“Iraq is on the verge of an intra-Shiite civil war. The situation in Iraq is too far gone, and the most tensions are among the Shiites.”
Looking to the future of Iraq, Heras said: “It is boiling down to a dispute between Al-Sadr and his allies and an entire range of Shiite politicians and their affiliated militias.
“The Kurds and Sunnis are, for all intents and purposes, bystanders to this looming conflict.”
