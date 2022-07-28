You are here

SAMA gears up to make Saudi Arabia the regional fintech hub: top official

SAMA gears up to make Saudi Arabia the regional fintech hub: top official
The banking authority is working with local and international entities to help support the fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom (File)
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

SAMA gears up to make Saudi Arabia the regional fintech hub: top official

SAMA gears up to make Saudi Arabia the regional fintech hub: top official
Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is planning to make Saudi Arabia a regional financial technology hub as part of its strategy to implement the Financial Sector Development Program envisaged in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint, a top official said.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News, SAMA’s Deputy Governor for Development and Technology Ziad Al Yousef said that the central bank is developing regulations to address new business models to assist and guide entrepreneurs in the payments, investments and financing sector.

“We have issued 11 new regulations in the last two years to support new fintech ideas and business models. This is a continuous journey, and we are going to accelerate this now with the approval of the national fintech strategy that is now part of vision 2030,” Al Yousef said.

Al Yousef further stated that SAMA had also nurtured 12 companies from different domains as a part of the fintech accelerator program.

He added that the banking authority is working with local and international entities to help support the fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom.

“There are different initiatives, which include initiatives related to talent development, raising the funding for fintech companies and creating partnerships with local and international players,” he said.

 

Last month, the Ministry of Finance stated that under the national fintech strategy, the number of firms is expected to increase from 82 to 230 by 2025.

It also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025, besides increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings.

The strategy aspires to raise the cumulative value of venture capital investments in fintech companies to reach SR2.6 billion by 2025 to boost domestic and foreign investment and create nearly 18,000 jobs by 2030.

In addition to raising the sector’s contribution to the GDP to SR13 billion by 2030, the new plan also aims at increasing investments in fintech companies to SR12 billion.

The Kingdom has been performing well in terms of digitizing financial transactions after it surpassed the expected 55 percent with 57 percent in 2021.

Moreover, the number of fintech companies increased to 30 in the digital payment sector, with the number of payments executed via smart devices on point-of-sale terminals rising by 282 percent in 2021.

Future solutions that will boost the execution of the strategy include payments, capital market services, lending, insurance and data.

The Financial Sector Development Program was launched in 2017 to enable financial institutions to support the growth of the private sector, develop an advanced capital market, and boost and enable financial planning.

 

Topics: fintech Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Fintech Saudi fosters 12 innovative companies at accelerator program

Fintech Saudi fosters 12 innovative companies at accelerator program
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: The second edition of the Fintech Accelerator Program has gained ground in fostering the fintech space in Saudi Arabia, with 500 startups applying for the program and 12 new companies making the cut this year.
What made the activity successful is that the 12 companies bagged more investment than the first edition held last year, said a senior official.
“There is growth when it comes to the investments, and this is also in alignment with the growth that we’re seeing in the sector,” Nizar Al-Haidar, active director, Fintech Saudi, told Arab News.


Launched by Saudi Central Bank in partnership with Capital Market Authority in 2018, Fintech Saudi nurtures the development of fintech services in Saudi Arabia.
“We’ve had a lot of success with the companies during the program. They were able to meet investors and secure their investment rounds,” he added.
The accelerator program ranges from three to four months, where companies receive mentorship, consultation, and an opportunity to fine-tune their business models from advisers in different sectors.
“We hope to take them from their current stage and develop and fine-tune their products and services and take them to the next stage of their journey,” Al-Haidar said.
As part of the Fintech Accelerator Program Demo Day, 21 fintech companies showcased their innovative products and solutions to investors, banks, potential partners, other key stakeholders in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, and members of the fintech community.


“The sector has gained significant support from the Saudi government with the recently approved fintech strategy, as there are almost 90 companies currently operating in the Kingdom,” added Al-Haidar.
Moreover, fintech was ranked first in the region based on the number of deals in the first half of 2022, raising $95 million across 17 deals, according to a recent report released by venture data firm MAGNiTT.
Al-Haidar hopes to go beyond these numbers. But, he said: “the opportunity is there. The growth is there, and the support from the government and the regulators is there as well.”

Topics: Saudi fintech Investment

UAE foodtech ChatFood raises $3m in bridge round for Saudi expansion 

UAE foodtech ChatFood raises $3m in bridge round for Saudi expansion 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based foodtech startup ChatFood raised $3 million in a bridge round led by venture capital firm Antler with key strategic Saudi partners as the company plans expansion into the Kingdom.

The round also saw participation from venture capital firm 6G Capital as well as existing investors such as Swiss billionaire Guillaume Pousaz’s investment firm Zinal Growth.

Founded in 2019, the company offers an omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform that targets hospitality businesses to support them in building relationships with their customers as well as selling online, Wamda reported.

Aside from Saudi expansion, the company will use this funding to boost product development to support more businesses.

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; New rights for UK crypto assets 

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; New rights for UK crypto assets 
Updated 28 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 9.34 percent to $23,088.94 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,635.92 rising by 13.92 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

UK legal body calls for new rights for crypto assets

The Law Commission proposed on Thursday that the UK should create a new class of private property law for cryptocurrencies, which can be used to make payments, Reuters reported. 

The crypto asset sector that grew substantially and has been dubbed a “Wild West” by EU lawmakers, is being regulated around the world.

In April, Rishi Sunak, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, said he wanted Britain to become a global center for crypto asset technology. Sunak requested that the Law Commission review whether current laws can accommodate digital assets. 

According to the Commission, many digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens or NFTs, do not readily fit into the current laws governing the private property.

The Law Commissioner for commercial and common law Sarah Green said: “Our proposals aim to create a strong legal framework that offers greater consistency and protection for users and promotes an environment that is able to encourage further technological innovation.”

To the existing “things in possession” and “things in action” categories of personal property, the Commission proposed adding a third class of “data objects.”

The Commission proposed in a paper that digital assets must be composed of electronic data and only be used by one person at a time to qualify for the new category.

Britain published a draft law last week giving its regulators power over stablecoin use in payments. A further consultation on other types of crypto assets will follow later in the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Abu Dhabi Bank's profits surge to $2bn in H1 

First Abu Dhabi Bank’s profits surge to $2bn in H1 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: First Abu Dhabi Bank, UAE’s largest lender, has reported a strong year-over-year rise in net profit for the first half of the year, supported by favorable regional conditions despite global market volatility.

The Abu Dhabi-listed bank’s profit surged 50 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 8 billion dirhams ($2.17 billion), it said in a statement.

“Despite heightened global market volatility, our core businesses maintained solid growth momentum, reflecting healthy pipeline execution across our diversified franchise” FAB CEO, Hana Al Rostamani said.

The earnings per share rose 52 percent year-over-year to 1.43 dirhams, while total income grew 31 percent to 12.5 billion dirhams.

Chemical giant Dow and Al-Hejailan Group join hands to build plant in Saudi Arabia

Chemical giant Dow and Al-Hejailan Group join hands to build plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based Dow has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Hejailan Group to form a joint venture to design, build and operate a methyl diethanolamine plant in the Kingdom, according to a press statement.

The statement revealed that the new MDEA plant will be located in PlasChem Park in Jubail.

Dow said that the joint venture will help meet the growing demand for natural gas purification in Saudi Arabia and in the broader Middle East region.

The statement revealed that Dow will hold a 25 percent stake and Al-Hejailan will hold 75 percent stake in the joint venture.

The facility will use Dow’s manufacturing technologies, and Dow will be also responsible for marketing the plant’s production of MDEA.

The construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2024 and will start its operations in 2025.

“Saudi Arabia is a significant player in both the regional and global petrochemicals market, with further growth expected in the coming years. We are delighted to sign this agreement with Dow, as it aligns with our group’s strategy of participating in the downstream industry,” said Faisal J. Al-Hejailan, CEO Al-Hejailan Group.

