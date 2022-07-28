You are here

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city
The contract includes constructing and designing roads in Al-Batinah (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology has started contract bids on the completion of its Al-Batinah phase one project, reported MEED.

The contract includes constructing and designing roads, lanes, and bridges to finalize the first phase—which stretches over 15 kilometers from the Al-Naseem intersection in Barka to the Tharmad intersection in Al-Musannah.

Construction begins on Saudi Nonprofit City

The Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has begun work on its 105,000-square-meter central zone in Al-Mishraq city.

The city will be home to an array of retail centers and recreational activities to keep future inhabitants engaged, reported Trade Arabia.

Additionally,  Al-Mishraq city is being built with the purpose of  utilizing smart, efficient, and sustainable technology.

“The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the city, embodying sustainability and smart technology,” stated David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Aldar acquires $1.17 billion commercial towers

Abu-Dhabi based Aldar Properties has acquired commercial towers valued at $1.17 billion in Abu Dhabi Global Market in Al-Maryah Island.

The acquisition from Mubadala Investment Co. includes four towers that cover an area of 180,000 square meters, according to MEED.

Additionally, Aldar have covered car parking needs through purchasing both North and South parking spaces surrounding the towers.

KIPIC and Wood group extend contract

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company — a publicly owned oil and gas company—and UK’s Wood Group have decided to extend the project management consultancy contract for the $16 billion Al-Zour refinery.

The $528 million project management contract was originally awarded to UK oil and gas engineering firm Amec in 2012, but the project has been in slow progress ever since, MEED reported.

Sonatrach grants CPECC $390m LPG project

Sonatrach—a state-owned oil and gas Co. in Algeria— has granted China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation a $390 million contract for its liquid petroleum gas facility.

Located in the Ouargla Province, the plant will process up to 10 million cubic meters of gas per day upon its completion, MEED reported. 

 

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi low cost airline flyadeal has signed a direct integration agreement with the travel and tourism services provider Seera Group.

Under the partnership, Seera’s booking engines will be directly integrated with flyadeal’s reservation system, according to a statement. 

The agreement will create a direct channel for Almosafer, Seera’s travel business, to sell flyadeal’s full range of product offerings. 

“This is the first of its kind partnership for our company, which will add multiple options to customers through the umbrella of a strategic partnership with Seera, a major player with extensive experience in the field of marketing travel and tourism services,” Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said. 

Korfiatis added that the agreement will contribute to improving the travel experience and reaching new customers from a wider segment locally and internationally.

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Updated 28 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Updated 28 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm

DUBAI: Adnoc Logistics & Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has signed an agreement to purchase Zakher Marine International, a maritime and offshore service provider based in Abu Dhabi, according to MEED.

ZMI expects the transaction to close in the last quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This acquisition will allow Adnoc L&S to acquire over 60 vessels from ZMI as well as other assets.

With 16 deep-sea vessels acquired in the past 24 months, Adnoc L&S has added 16 million barrels of capacity to its crude tanker fleet, six product tankers, adding over 1 million tons to its product tanker fleet, and five Very Large Gas Carriers, MEED said.

ZMI has grown its jack-up fleet over the past years and is on track to deliver an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization run rate of over 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in 2022.

The company has long-term relationships with oil companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, MEED reported.

Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has announced the results of its tender for the construction of research laboratories at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Saih Al-Dahal, according to MEED.

Pepco Engineering, a UAE-based contractor, has submitted the lowest bid of 67.88 million dirhams.

When completed, the MBR solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatt, with investments valued at 49.9 billion dirhams.

At the park, 1,672MW of solar photovoltaic capacity is now operational, bringing the share of renewable energy capacity to 11.8 percent of the utility’s asset portfolio, MEED concluded.

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
Updated 28 July 2022
ARAB NEWS 

UAE's Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
Updated 28 July 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: UAE-based venture studio Enhance Ventures has launched a $30 million Builders Fund that will be focused on Middle Eastern startups. 

With the new fund, the company aims to create 5,000 high-tech jobs, 500 business leaders, 50 capable founders, and be co-founder of at least five major exits in the region within the next ten years, Wamda reported. 

Founded in 2016, Enhance Ventures is a studio firm targeting the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey region and focusing on finance and commerce ventures. 

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched an initiative to grant industrial licenses to establishments operating in the water production plants sector.

The initiative aims to empower establishments operating in the sector and strengthen water production plants’ capacities, in order to meet the national needs for water, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Through its Sana’i platform, the ministry provides incentives and benefits to investors in the sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, this comes with the aim to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and transform it into a leading industrial hub. 

Macro snapshot — UK consumers cut spending on less urgent items; Swedish economy bounces back, but slowdown ahead

Macro snapshot — UK consumers cut spending on less urgent items; Swedish economy bounces back, but slowdown ahead
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Macro snapshot — UK consumers cut spending on less urgent items; Swedish economy bounces back, but slowdown ahead

Macro snapshot — UK consumers cut spending on less urgent items; Swedish economy bounces back, but slowdown ahead
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The UK’s consumers’ spending on less urgent items fell sharply last week, while Sweden’s economy bounced back in the second quarter of this year.

Germany’s price levels are expected to peak as firms plan to hike prices rise, and Australia cut its growth outlook as the country's inflation continues to spike. 

UK consumers slash spending on less urgent items

British consumer spending on non-urgent items — such as clothing, furniture and cars — fell last week to its lowest since February as spending on petrol surged, according to official data on Thursday based on credit and debit card usage.

The Office for National Statistics said spending on goods that it classifies as ‘delayable’ fell to 80 percent of its pre-pandemic February 2020 average level in the week to July 21, compared with 86 percent in the week before.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June.

German inflation has likely peaked

The proportion of German companies that plan to increase prices declined for the third month in row in July, an indication that inflation has peaked, an Ifo institute survey found.

“Prices are still likely to continue to rise, but the pace will slow,” said Ifo head of forecasts Tim Wollmershaeuser on Thursday, adding there was usually a few months' lag between company price expectations being reflected in consumer prices.

“This means that inflation has probably reached its peak and will gradually decline in the course of the second half of the year,” he added.

Swedish economy bounces back in Q2, but slowdown ahead

Sweden's economy bounced back after a weak start to the year with gross domestic product expanding 1.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, flash figures published by the Statistics Office on Thursday showed.

Compared to the second quarter the previous year, the economy grew 4.2 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

