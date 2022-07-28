MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city

RIYADH: Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology has started contract bids on the completion of its Al-Batinah phase one project, reported MEED.

The contract includes constructing and designing roads, lanes, and bridges to finalize the first phase—which stretches over 15 kilometers from the Al-Naseem intersection in Barka to the Tharmad intersection in Al-Musannah.

Construction begins on Saudi Nonprofit City

The Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has begun work on its 105,000-square-meter central zone in Al-Mishraq city.

The city will be home to an array of retail centers and recreational activities to keep future inhabitants engaged, reported Trade Arabia.

Additionally, Al-Mishraq city is being built with the purpose of utilizing smart, efficient, and sustainable technology.

“The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the city, embodying sustainability and smart technology,” stated David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Aldar acquires $1.17 billion commercial towers

Abu-Dhabi based Aldar Properties has acquired commercial towers valued at $1.17 billion in Abu Dhabi Global Market in Al-Maryah Island.

The acquisition from Mubadala Investment Co. includes four towers that cover an area of 180,000 square meters, according to MEED.

Additionally, Aldar have covered car parking needs through purchasing both North and South parking spaces surrounding the towers.

KIPIC and Wood group extend contract

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company — a publicly owned oil and gas company—and UK’s Wood Group have decided to extend the project management consultancy contract for the $16 billion Al-Zour refinery.

The $528 million project management contract was originally awarded to UK oil and gas engineering firm Amec in 2012, but the project has been in slow progress ever since, MEED reported.

Sonatrach grants CPECC $390m LPG project

Sonatrach—a state-owned oil and gas Co. in Algeria— has granted China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation a $390 million contract for its liquid petroleum gas facility.

Located in the Ouargla Province, the plant will process up to 10 million cubic meters of gas per day upon its completion, MEED reported.