Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

RIYADH: More than 80 Saudi volunteers took part in a cleanup operation on mangrove beaches in the east of the Kingdom.
The initiative on Tarout Island, which is connected by two causeways to Qatif, saw teams collect in excess of 300 cubic meters of debris and environmental pollutants.
The project was launched by the Eastern Province’s municipality as part of the UN-backed International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.
The island’s mangroves provide a vital source of food in the area, and their preservation is considered important in not only protecting the environment, but also tourism and the economy in Qatif.
Other efforts to conserve mangrove forests in the country have included a Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture scheme to plant more than 875,000 mangrove trees at two locations in the southern regions of the Red Sea coast.
Around 440,000 trees were planted south of Jazan city and a further 435,000 in the town of Al-Sawarimah.
Mangrove forests play a key role in sequestering vast amounts of carbon and act as a form of natural coastal defense against storms, rising sea levels, and erosion.
Over the past decade, more than a quarter of the world’s mangroves have been lost. The Saudi Green Initiative, launched last year, aims to address the situation and other climate-related issues, and forms part of the Kingdom’s overall strategy to reduce carbon emissions.
Ten billion trees are to be planted throughout the country to transform desert landscapes and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land.
Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: In yet another exciting night at the Gamers8 event, Lil Pump, Lost Frequencies, Ozuna, Malkin, and Emad dazzled with an amazing show on Thursday amid cheers from the crowd at Boulevard Riyadh City.
On June 28, at NXT LVL at Gamers8, Jeddah-based DJ Malkin and fellow Saudi musician Emad played a back-to-back set to get things started.
“What I love about making electronic music is the way the sound is created, which is not easy, so I loved that, I challenged myself, and I’m really happy to be performing at such an event,” DJ Malkin told Arab News.
“It’s a great chance for Saudi DJs to perform at an event where the attendees are our target market. It’s also a good opportunity for local DJs to shine and go global, like when we performed today with international stars,” DJ Emad said.
Lil Pump, an American rapper, gave a phenomenal performance to an enthusiastic crowd, concluding with the top track “I Love It.”
Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, told the ecstatic crowd after his hit-filled performance: “I love the energy, I love the country, I love being here.”
The crowd moved along to Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies’ performance of his most popular tracks, “Are You With Me” and “Where Are You Now.”
Organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 — the largest gaming and esports event in the world — brings esports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with the promise of a pool prize of $15 million.
The Fortnite competition, which started on Thursday, has some of the world’s best gaming teams competing for total prize money of $2 million.
The four-day tournament will see the winners of both the Zero Build mode and the Standard version taking home $250,000 each.
The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday and was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace, where a wide-ranging meeting headed by the French president and crown prince followed
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to French president Emmanuel Macron, following his official visit to Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.
“As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation.” he said.
“The discussions that we had with your Excellency confirmed our common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries in all fields, and to work on continuing the coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and your Excellency, which aims to achieve the interests of the two countries and their two friendly peoples, and the strengthening of security and stability in the region.”
Prince Mohammed said that bilateral discussions have stressed the mutual desire to enhance strategic partnership between the two countries.
He said that the talks emphasized continuing coordination and consultations in all fields to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples and promote security and stability in the region.
The crown prince finished his cable with best wishes, good health and happiness to President Macron “and your country and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity.”
The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday - having spent the previous two days in Greece.
On Thursday evening he was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president - where they held a wide-ranging meeting. The French leader also hosted a private dinner for Prince Mohammed and his entourage later in the day.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the UNESCO director general and discussed Saudi cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives
Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay met in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.
The pair discussed the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UNESCO, attended the meeting.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.
A wide-ranging meeting was held by the French president and crown prince, followed by a private dinner at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president.
Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama discuss area of mutual interest
Two sides held 'cordial conversations and exchanged ideas,' envoy says
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, met Djibouti’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest.
The envoy, who is also dean of the diplomatic corps, told Arab News he was pleased to have had the opportunity to meet the prince and discuss matters with him and other senior officials.
“We had cordial conversations and exchanged ideas on a number of topics of common interest,” he said.
“I thanked Prince Mohammed, and Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the mayor of Riyadh, for all their cooperation and distinguished presence in honoring and interacting with diplomats and embassies accredited to the Kingdom at various programs.
“The discussions focused on various subjects, particularly the situation of Djiboutian nationals residing in the Riyadh region,” he added.
Bamakhrama also congratulated Prince Mohammed on the great achievements made by Riyadh and the Kingdom in general, and praised the NEOM Smart City project after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced plans for The Line development there.
“The Line, a smart city project, is beyond imagination in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. An important addition to King Salman’s accomplishments and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such exceptional projects reassure the leading role of KSA under its wise leadership,” he said on Twitter.
His post was alongside a tweet by NEOM that said: “Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be traveled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.”
The crown prince said on Monday that The Line would epitomize “ideal living” and address humanity’s urgent challenges.
“NEOM is one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and The Line is an affirmation of our firm commitment to presenting a project to the whole world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow,” he said.
France's President Macron welcomes Saudi crown prince to Elysee Palace
Warm handshake at Elysee Palace between prince and president
Discussions focus on energy security, regional crises
Sarah Sfeir
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Elysée Palace in Paris on Thursday on the second leg of his European tour.
Macron greeted the crown prince with a warm handshake as the two men posed on the red carpet for photographers before going inside to hold talks over a private dinner.
Earlier, a delegation of senior Saudi ministers — led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of State Musaid Al-Aiban — had arrived at the Elysée for separate talks with their French counterparts.
The crown prince’s visit to France follows a trip to Greece earlier in the week, and comes two weeks after he held talks in Saudi Arabia with US President Joe Biden.
The West is keen to reset relations with the Kingdom as it seeks to counter the rising regional influence of Iran, Russia and China.
France and other European countries are also looking to diversify their sources of energy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to Moscow cutting gas supplies to Europe.
This visit “falls within an international context that we all know, which is that of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and its repercussions on food and energy security,” a French presidential adviser said.
“It also falls within a regional context characterized by crises and threats that persist in many of the region’s countries.
“Therefore, the president will discuss the issue of the European countries’ energy supplies with the crown prince, reiterating our needs in this area. President Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also tackle the issue of fighting terrorism, which continues to constitute a significant threat in the Middle East with its possible consequences in Europe.
“In addition, the president and the crown prince will discuss the regional crises and the need for security. Of course, the regional crises include the issue of Iran’s nuclear program. However, they also cover the situation in Yemen, Iraq and, of course, Lebanon.”
Former French Foreign Minister Herve de Charette said the crown prince’s visit was of geopolitical significance amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in the Middle East.
“This is the crown prince’s first official reception by one of the heads of state of members of the Security Council,” he said.
“It is therefore a meaningful event for the two partners who already know each other and have been able to establish useful links. “In the complicated game that is now being played out in the Middle East, it is a way for them to affirm their desire to be fully in- volved, one on behalf of the lead- ing country of the Arab states of the Gulf and the Middle East, the other representing the most prominent country in the EU.”