Internal tensions thrust Kuwait Investment Authority into spotlight: FT

LONDON: Tensions within the Kuwait Investment Authority have thrust the low-profile firm into the spotlight after it sacked the head of its London investment arm, the KIO, the Financial Times reports.
Last week, the KIA abruptly and without explanation sacked Saleh Al-Ateeqi following a four-year period that saw the KIO embroiled in a series of legal battles with former staff, internal investigations, and hostilities between the London office and its Kuwaiti leadership.
The FT reported that Al-Ateeqi’s management style had “stirred resentment” within the firm, with more than half the 100-strong fulltime team leaving since 2018.
Describing his leadership as “polarizing,” the newspaper cited supporters saying he had “shaken up a sleepy organization” that had not changed for decades, but others described a working environment plagued by bullying.
One employee said: “The culture has drastically changed. In six months of arriving, (Al-Ateeqi) started wielding the axe and it hasn’t been the same place since. The culture is awful.”
It is unlikely that tensions will recede in the near term, with Al-Ateeqi having filed a legal complaint in Kuwait against not only the head of the KIA but also the finance minister for not sacking a member of the KIO’s strategy team, Yanni Legbelos.
The complaint, filed on Tuesday, surrounds Al-Ateeqi’s accusations that Legbelos misrepresented his KIO role with outside parties, and engaged in conflicts of interest and disclosure of state secrets.
Denying the allegations, Legbelos said his former boss was fully aware of his background, with sources noting that the Greek employee had been at the center of tensions between the firm and Al-Ateeqi as the two clashed over culture and leadership within the London office.
In the UK, multiple legal disputes between the KIO and former employees continue, including over the firing of three senior executives for allegedly conspiring to award unapproved pay increases in the interim between his predecessor leaving and Al-Ateeqi taking over.
A High Court case is on hold until employment tribunal proceedings, brought by the former employees, have been concluded.
TRSDC partners with Saudi Human Resource Fund to train 1,000 youth
The company’s first vocational training program granted diplomas to 500 Saudis
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has partnered with Saudi Human Resources Development Fund to provide vocational training for 1,000 nationals to encourage a thriving tourism industry in the region.
The partnership comes close on the heels of TRSDC’s first vocational training program, which granted diplomas to 500 Saudis across various fields such as hospitality management, culinary arts, airport services, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and renewable energy.
“Through this partnership, we will be creating a substantial pool of qualified professionals with the skills and resources needed to establish a new and successful tourism industry in the Kingdom,” said TRSDC CEO John Pagano.
According to TRSDC Education Director Fadi Al-Aseri, the second vocational training program seeks to empower young Saudis by creating economic and educational opportunities to achieve their full potential.
The company received 31,435 applications, and only 1,106 were approved. As part of the selection process, the applicants had to clear an English placement test and a psychometric assessment.
“More than 600 students are currently enrolled in educational programs at both diploma and bachelor levels in priority fields for the Kingdom such as renewable energy and hospitality,” Al-Aseri told Arab News.
Strategic partnerships
Besides Saudi Human Development Fund, TRSDC has also tied up with Higher Institute for Water & Power Technologies on the technical services front. Furthermore, it partnered with Bunyan for Hospitality Training Co for courses on luxury and hospitality. The company is also in partnership with the Saudi Academy for Civil Aviation and King Abdulaziz University Faculty of Tourism to skill students in airport services.
According to a company statement, of the 200 seats allocated for the technical services track, 100 percent were filled by men. In comparison, 170 seats in the hospitality track constituted 53 percent women and 47 percent men. The airport track filled 130 seats with 31 percent women and 69 percent men.
In Al-Aseri’s view, TRSDC has built an educational foundation by aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint and opened doors for professionals to succeed in challenging fields. He further added that locals constitute over 50 percent of enrolled students.
“Localizing, retaining knowledge and fostering empowerment results in immediate social and economic benefits for local communities,” said Al-Aseri.
The company, in affiliation with the University of Prince Mugrin and EHL Business School, also offers scholarships for graduate students to study international hospitality management and provides job opportunities upon graduation.
“TRSDC’s educational programs are designed based on a solid needs analysis that identifies future project vacancies and requirements, as well as a market analysis,” added Al-Aseri.
As a result, the company works with several internal and external partners to ensure complete alignment, including leading private and public educational institutions, government entities and ministries, operators within the destination, and other sister giga projects, he said.
World-class programs
An excellent example is the company’s collaboration with KAUFT, aviation regulator SACA, and airport operator Daa International, where students prepare for hospitality and airport studies to fill the increasing demand for skilled professionals at the Red Sea Airport. “This program is the first of its kind,” Al-Aseri said.
In addition, the program supported establishing a new hospitality school in Bunyan, a training academy at King Abdullah Economic City where future hoteliers study the essentials of luxury hospitality. The program is conducted in a state-of-the-art facility and is accredited by École hôtelière de Lausanne.
The company’s alliance with HIWPT offers three distinct technical tracks in collaboration with ACWA Power, a strategic partner in powering the project with renewable energy only.
“We believe TRSDC’s vocational training students will serve as catalysts in running the groundbreaking luxury, regenerative tourism destination, putting Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map and helping it follow its ambitious plans to become a world leader,” Al-Aseri said.
The vocational training program at TRSDC continues to impact the lives of all involved, including students, staff, service providers, future guests, and local communities, as well as the Vision 2030 and the Kingdom as a whole, he concluded.
Chevron posts record profit on surging prices, lifts buyback guidance
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters
HOUSTON: Chevron Corp. posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target, according to Reuters.
The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than triple the $3.1 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the same period last year.
Chevron’s ramped-up share buyback plan follows those of other oil majors, including European giants TotalEnergies and Shell, which this week increased buybacks to satisfy investors looking for bigger returns.
“We think we can do it all,” Chevron’s Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber told Reuters. “Grow the dividend to investors, grow traditional and new energy, pay down debt, and buy back shares.”
Energy demand rebounded sharply in the last 12 months, but high prices for both fuel and natural gas are hitting consumers worldwide. Global economic figures show several economies are starting to slow, with potential for demand destruction.
Chevron’s average US sales price for a barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $89 in the quarter, up from $54 a year earlier.
The international sales price for crude was $102 per barrel, up from $62 a year earlier.
The results from Chevron and US rivals are likely to draw fire from the White House and other politicians who say oil companies are gouging consumers with high fuel prices as they rake in record profits.
Fuel prices have risen sharply due to a combination of pandemic closures, sanctions on Russia and export quotas in China that have reduced refining capacity.
Chevron increased the top end of its annual share repurchase guidance range to $15 billion from $10 billion. Analysts from large financial firms were not expecting an expansion of the buyback program this soon after it raised its guidance in May to the top end of its $5 billion-$10 billion range.
“The increased buyback pace to $15 billion from $10 billion is a positive surprise, while the balance sheet continues to strengthen,” said Phillip Jungwirth, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets.
The company has also been using its earnings to cut its debt ratio, which currently stands under 15 percent, below the company’s guidance. The company is not done deleveraging, though. “Over time, if we got to zero net debt, for example, that’s okay. Because over time it will rebalance,” Breber said.
Shares rose 3.7 percent in premarket trading to $155.90.
Chevron has been increasing investments and expanding production in the US, while its global output falls following expiration of concessions in Thailand and in Indonesia.
“We more than doubled investment compared to last year to grow both traditional and new energy business lines,” CEOe Michael Wirth said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia, France discuss stabilizing global energy markets, food supplies
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded his France visit early Friday
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the importance of stabilizing global energy markets and food supplies during the crown prince’s visit to France, a statement published by state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
Both leaders also agreed to boost cooperation on renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, they said in the statement.
Macron and Prince Mohammed discussed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted supplies of wheat and grains to countries across the world to help stabilize prices.
They also underlined the need for continued evaluation of the threats facing both countries and the security and stability of the Middle East, read the SPA statement.
Boosting cooperation in defense and joining efforts to combat terrorism were also key part of the discussion between both leaders, who agreed to increase economic cooperation and strengthen investments.
Prince Mohammed thanked Macron for France’s backing of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.
Macron praised the Kingdom’s efforts to maintain the truce in Yemen, while Prince Mohammed commended France’s backing of the United Nations’ effort to reach a political solution in Yemen.
The leaders addressed international efforts made to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to urge the Islamic state to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
They agreed that diplomacy and peaceful means are the best way to resolve international disputes, emphasizing on respecting the unity and sovereignty of states and non-interference in any country's internal affairs.
Lebanon’s economic crisis was among the key issues discussed, with both leaders reiterating their support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability, and the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms.
They reviewed the work of the Saudi-French Fund in backing humanitarian and relief initiatives in Lebanon.
Prince Mohammed and Macron agreed to intensify efforts to reach a two-state solution in Palestine in a manner that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The talks also discussed reaching a political solution in Syria that ensures the safety of its people.
The crown prince concluded his visit to France early Friday, having spent the previous two days in Greece.
On Thursday evening, he was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president - where they held a wide-ranging meeting. The French leader also hosted a private dinner for Prince Mohammed and his entourage later in the day.
Eurozone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters
FRANKFURT: Eurozone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters.
Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated to 8.9 percent in July from 8.6 percent a month earlier, far above expectations for 8.6 percent and well clear of the ECB’s 2 percent target, data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, showed on Friday.
Inflation was initially driven by post-pandemic supply bottlenecks but more recently the fall-out of Russia’s war in Ukraine has been the main culprit as it has pushed up energy, metals and food prices.
While high energy prices remain a major inflationary factor, processed food and services prices have also surged, suggesting that inflation is becoming increasingly broad.
Fearing that price growth is spiralling out of control, the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points this month, breaking its own guidance for a smaller move, and promised further rate hikes to prevent the onset of a hard-to-break wage-price spiral.
But inflation is also a dilemma for the bank. Sky high food and energy costs deplete savings and ultimately slow growth, possibly pushing the bloc into recession, in the worst case.
Indeed, Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, stagnated in the second quarter before what could be a difficult third quarter. The US economy meanwhile unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter.
Still, the ECB has made clear that inflation fears trump growth concerns, suggesting that policymakers are willing to lift rates even if that hurts growth, as inflation is now at risk of getting embedded.
Indeed, underlying inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, accelerated to 5.0 percent from 4.6 percent, more than twice the ECB’s 2 percent target. An even narrower measure, which excludes alcohol and tobacco, meanwhile rose to 4.0 percent from 3.7 percent.
Supporting arguments for persistent price pressures, the labor market has never been tighter in the two-decade history of the euro zone.
The jobless rate is a record low 6.6 percent while employment is at its highest level, suggesting that wage pressures, a precondition of durable inflation, are already in the pipeline.
Markets are now pricing a 35-basis-point rate hike for September, suggesting that investors are split between a 25- and a 50-basis-point move.
They also expect a combined 90 basis points of moves by the end of the year, or a hike at all three remaining policy meetings.
Expectations, however, have been pared back in recent weeks as a recession, possibly induced by the loss of access to Russian gas, is seen persuading the ECB to follow a gentler rate path.
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday in Riyadh, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.
The two discussed the latest developments in the work of the joint Saudi-Russian committee as well as opportunities for cooperation between their countries, the ministry added.
Their meeting came ahead of a meeting of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, set for Aug 3.
اجتمع سمو #وزير_الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان؛ اليوم في الرياض، مع معالي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في الاتحاد الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك. وناقش الاجتماع مستجدات أعمال اللجنة السعودية – الروسية المشتركة، وبحث فرص التعاون بين البلدين في إطارها. pic.twitter.com/EYdJxD0m4p
The organization is under pressure — particularly from the US — to increase production in order to reduce global oil prices.
US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month hoping to strike a deal to open the taps, but he is set to be disappointed, OPEC+ sources have told Reuters.
The news agency is reporting that the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, saying a modest increase would be discussed.
Saudi Arabia is clear that OPEC+ is playing a vital role in maintaining stability in the oil markets and actively considers all options.
Speaking at an Arab News Japan Roundtable event on July 19, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan described dialogue in the alliance as “quite robust”, and that it is “responding as needed to the requirements of the oil markets.”
“We don’t see a lack of oil in the market, there is a lack of refining capacity,” he added.
At its last meeting, in July, OPEC+ agreed to stick to plans to increase production by 648,000 barrels per day for the month of August.
The prospect of the group sticking to modest increases when it meets next month saw oil prices rise in European trading on Friday
Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, gained $2.34 to $109.48 a barrel by 0933 GMT for its highest since July 5. The more active October contract was up $2.30 at $104.13.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $2.16 to $98.58 a barrel.
“The oil market in Europe is considerably tighter than in the US, which is also reflected in the sharply falling Brent forward curve," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.