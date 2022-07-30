You are here

  • Home
  • WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
Saudi team at the Crisis and Disaster Management Center, which has been praised by World Health Organization. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zacdd

Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
  • Programmed visit for transferring know-how to Yemeni counterparts
  • Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh, doing well
Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the UN responsible for international public health, praised the Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center’s readiness to respond and prevent crises and disasters before they occur.

“A delegation from the WHO’s regional office accompanied by a Yemeni health ministry team visited the health emergency operation center in Riyadh on Thursday,” said the health ministry on Friday.

The Saudi health ministry said that the visiting delegation was briefed on the center’s experiences in operations, emergency preparedness and navigation of data management systems.

The visit comes within the WHO initiative to train personnel at the Yemeni Emergency Operations Center, and was aimed at transferring know-how to Yemeni counterparts.

WHO officially accredited the Kingdom’s first health crisis and disaster management center in the Eastern Mediterranean region in October 2021.

The center’s role is to respond and prevent crises and disasters before they occur. It serves as the operations and control center for the implementation of prevention programs across the Kingdom.

The center is to facilitate government communication to 20 other centers across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, under the directive of King Salman, the surgical team for the Saudi conjoined twins program successfully separated Yemeni twins Mawaddah and Rahma at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital, National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh.

The babies, who were born on March 13, 2022, were conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen, and also shared a liver.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the head of the surgical team, announced the successful procedure, which was the 52nd separation conducted during the 32 years of the Saudi conjoined twins program.

Al-Rabeeah said that several remarkable successes were achieved during this particular procedure. The twins’ recovery time (between completion of surgery and awakening from anesthesia) was shorter than in any previous separation surgery conducted by the team. Also, the twins did not require blood transfusions during the procedure, and although the procedure was expected to take more than 11 hours, the surgical duration was only 5 hours.

A team of 28 Saudi doctors and specialists participated in the separation, which went smoothly, with no complications.

Al-Rabeeah declared the twins to be in very good condition following surgery.

To date, the Saudi conjoined twins program has reviewed 124 cases referred from 23 countries.

The Saudi conjoined twins program is considered one of the leading programs of its kind in the world.

The parents of the twins were overwhelmed by the success of the separation, and their twins responded well after the operation.

Father of the twins, Hudhayfa bin Abdullah Noman, expressed his thanks to the Saudi leadership for the generous humanitarian gesture of sponsoring the costs involved in the separation.

He also thanked the highly skilled medical team for giving his daughters the best possible chance to live full, happy lives.

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444
  • For the past decades, the Kiswa was replaced once a year during Hajj, specifically on the morning of 9th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: In a change of tradition, the new cover of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah was installed early Saturday, at the dawn of the new Islamic year of 1444.

It used to be that the Kiswa was replaced once a year during Hajj, specifically on the morning of Dhul Hijjah 9 after the pilgrims go to Mount Arafat, in preparation for receiving worshippers the next morning, which coincides with Eid Al-Adha.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques announced the change in tradition so that the annual event would be held on the eve of Muharram 1, the first day in the Hijri calendar. 

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the Two Holy Mosques presidency, had said the change was being made based on a royal decision.

 

 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the changing of the Kiswa early Saturday was carried out by a team of 200 Saudi technicians from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba’s Kiswa, under the supervision of Sheikh Sudais. 

Describing the process, the SPA reported: "The new kiswa consisted of four separate sides and the door curtain was installed. Each of the four sides of the Kaaba was raised separately to the top of the Kaaba in preparation for its unfolding on the old side, and fixing the side from above by tying it down and dropping the other end of the side, after the ropes of the old side were loosened. 

"By moving the new side up and down in a permanent movement, then the old side fell from below and the new side remained, and the process was repeated four times for each side until the dress was completed, then the belt was weighed in a straight line to the four sides by stitching it.

Thousands of worshippers watch as the old Kiswa is replaced with a new one on the eve of the Muslim New Year 1444 early Saturday. (SPA)

"This process began first from the side of the hem, due to the presence of the gutter that has its own hole at the top of the garment, and after all sides were fixed, the corners were fixed by sewing them from the top of the garment to the bottom." 

Technicians at the King Abdulaziz Complex do the weaving, stitching and printing by hand and machines using 47 pieces of cloth and thread to make the Kiswa. The world’s largest computerized sewing machine, at 16 meters in length, carries out the process.

The cloth is stitched together in five different parts and fixed to the base with copper rings. Around 670 kilograms of raw silk is dyed black at the complex.

The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.

Topics: kiswa Holy Kaaba Hijri 1444 Makkah

Related

Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as Muslim world watches
Saudi Arabia
Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as Muslim world watches
Special How the manufacturing of the Kaaba cover, kiswa, changed over the centuries video
Saudi Arabia
How the manufacturing of the Kaaba cover, kiswa, changed over the centuries

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Friday urged the public to take caution as it warned of chances of thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom from Saturday until Wednesday.
The authority said the regions of Asir, Najran, Jazan and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds, which may lead to torrential flow, and the regions of Riyadh, Sharqiya, Qassim and Hail will be affected by light to medium rain.
Spokesman Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi called for caution against potential dangers of the weather, to stay away from places where torrents gather, and to abide by the instructions of the Civil Defense announced through various media and social networking sites, in order to preserve their safety.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense thunderstorms weather

Related

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region
Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
  • The initiative is the first platform concerned with supporting the growth of youth organizations
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” launched the “Youth Impact Council Initiative” on Thursday.

The initiative was launched in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non-Profit City in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The initiative is the first platform concerned with supporting the growth of youth organizations by providing an effective environment and sharing experiences and information that serves organizations in the non-profit sector.

It aims to make them more sustainable and effective, and in a way that enhances interconnection between workers in the sector and creates new opportunities to maximize the impact of quality youth organizations.

The Youth Non-Profit Organizations Initiative includes non-profit associations and institutions, experts and specialists in the non-profit, government and private sectors, volunteers in youth programs and bodies that graduated from the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Building Program of the “Misk for Community” path.

Misk also launched the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Incubator Program, which is the second batch of the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Incubator 2022 to be launched, and an opportunity for youth initiatives and newly established associations to accelerate their growth and expansion and multiply their societal impact.

Out of 226 entities participating in the program, seven initiatives and two associations will start the program for guidance and direction on Sunday, including the Digital Games Association, the Robo Tuwaiq initiative, the Wassila platform initiative, the specific community initiative, the Rawasi Youth initiative, the Saudi initiative for nanotechnology, Tarim Association, the Hijaz Bloggers Initiative, and the Theatrical Production Initiative.

The three-month program for non-profit youth organizations includes a training course on the “Misk Hub” platform, which aims to develop the services of the participating parties and build their organizational capacities, including managing development projects, human resource management, governance, financial sustainability, communication, increasing impact and measuring it.

The program concludes with a closing ceremony and a presentation event that will be held in November for all participants, to measure the impact of the program and celebrate the participants’ efforts.

All those participating in the program will give presentations for community projects that serve young people, aimed at obtaining financial support from Misk for their input.

Topics: Saudi Arabia youth MISK Mohammed bin Salman Foundation

Related

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region
Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Thursday signed an agreement to implement a project to support education in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Through the project, school uniforms and bags will be provided to 11,586 Yemeni children, and 23 schools will be rehabilitated and their infrastructure improved in Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra, Aden and Hajjah governorates.
The project aims to increase access to basic and secondary education for Yemeni students, improve learning conditions, and enhance the capabilities of the education sector by reducing the dropout rate of students and providing them with a safe study environment.
This comes within the framework of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the educational sector in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Education

Related

Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh
Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
  • The picturesque garden is located in the middle of Raghadan Forest Park
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Since the start of the summer season in the Kingdom, the Al-Baha region has witnessed a large number of visitors and vacationers coming from various regions and governorates due to its cool weather and picturesque locations.

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and visitors from the GCC flock to the area to enjoy nature in a pleasant environment.

This summer, Al-Baha opened another prominent tourist site, its lavender garden, which is located in the middle of Raghadan Forest Park.

HIGHLIGHT

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative light poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Mayor of the region, Dr. Ali Al-Suwat, said that the lavender garden and the central area of the Raghadan Forest were located on an area of more than 20,000 sq. m. The lavender garden occupies an area of 5,000 sq. m.

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative lighting poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Al-Suwat said that parks and gardens have been added this year in the Al-Baha region on an area exceeding 400,000 sq. m.

Al-Suwat said that the region’s municipality aims to raise the per capita share of green land areas as the Al-Baha region is among eight tourist destinations covered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and receives large numbers of visitors and vacationers annually.

Topics: Al-Baha

Related

Exclusive Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official video
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official
Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival
Saudi Arabia
Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival

Latest updates

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA
Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA
Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president's flags
Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president's flags
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in final of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in final of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.