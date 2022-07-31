AlUla Scholarship Program launches fourth phase

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has launched the fourth phase of the AlUla Scholarship Program, which supports participants through training opportunities and workshops to prepare them for the job market and its requirements.
The RCU also launched the University Forum featuring 50 international institutions.
The forum brings together scholarship candidates and university representatives to know more about the institutions, the application and acceptance requirements, and the academic programs on offer.
It also helps candidates to know more about the requirements of their host countries before traveling.
The program relies on growing capabilities that serve the commission’s vision and goals to develop the governorate through tourism, hospitality, agriculture, history, archeology, arts, museums, environmental sciences, urban design and planning, and the management of facilities and services.
RCU official spokesman Abdul Rahman Al-Trairi told Arab News that the scholarship program had four phases and targeted 1,000 male and female students.
The first phase was in 2018. The second was in 2019. The third phase, in 2020, was interrupted due to the pandemic and relaunched in February this year.
He said the specialist fields targeted the jobs created by the commission to make AlUla a tourist and cultural attraction. He said the selection mechanism prioritized countries with the best universities and faculties in certain fields and sectors.
The UK had the best specialization in museum management, Switzerland specialized in hospitality, and Germany and France led the way in archeology, he said.
He added that a Language Institute was launched last November.
He explained that the program did not directly send students on scholarships. Instead, it exposed them to a qualifying and training program lasting between six to eight months at AlUla Al-Fatih Institute, with the first track focusing on enhancing language skills.
There was a forum on July 27 with the participation of 50 universities from four countries to introduce students more broadly to the specializations of the academic tracks in various faculties.
It was aimed at providing more opportunities for applicants accepted for a diploma, bachelor’s, or master’s degree program, in conjunction with the inauguration of the AlUla Scholarship Program Center.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker begins official visit to Morocco
Morocco's speakers of the House of Representatives and House of Councillor invited the Saudi Shoura Council for a visit to strengthen bilateral ties
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh will begin an official visit to Morocco on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Al-Sheikh will head a parliamentary delegation in response to an invitation from the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, and the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Councillors, Al-Naam Mayara.
During the visit, Al-Sheikh will hold two sessions of talks with both officials, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, in particular parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Moroccan Parliament, as well as activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees in promoting cooperation.
The visit will also include the signing of two agreements for parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council, the House of Representatives and Moroccan advisers to provide a framework for enhancing joint efforts and interaction between the two chambers.
Al-Sheikh said that the visit comes in the context of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI’s keenness to strengthen and consolidate well-established brotherly relations, and coordinate their mutual positions on various issues in different political and parliamentary forums.
Female unemployment rate fell to lowest level in 20 years in Q1 2022
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudis have hailed workforce figures that reveal the growing role of women in the national economy as part of Vision 2030.
Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago.
The unemployment rate of women was the lowest in 20 years as of the first quarter of 2022, falling to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Vision 2030 promotes Saudi women as an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.
Saad A. Al-Hammad, Spokesperson Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Experts say that the influx of women in the labor market is due to reforms, legislations and laws that foster an inclusive environment in the workplace.
Saad A. Al-Hammad, spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.”
Al-Hammad added that the percentage of women in senior and middle management positions rose from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 39 percent as of the first quarter of 2022.
According to labor market data, 27.7 percent of Saudi women were employed in the education sector and 17.7 percent in the retail and wholesale sector as of March 2022.
Dr. Nuwair S. Al-Shammari, deputy dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication at Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University, said that Saudi women have progressed because of historical decisions taken under King Salman, which enabled Saudi women to be active partners in national development — the cornerstone of the National Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, efficiently led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Al-Shammari, who was chair of the media committee at a conference on women’s empowerment in November 2021, added: “The transformations in recent years saw an overwhelming presence of Saudi women in the labor market, chambers of commerce, Shoura Council, diplomatic work and other important leadership positions. Women were granted the necessary powers to fulfill their responsibilities toward the country due to their capabilities with the government’s support.”
Dr. Amal D. Al-Daej, an international relations and strategic partnership adviser of the National Center for Vegetation Cover, said: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has empowered women in the labor market and because of him women have become today real partners alongside men in the development of the country.”
Al-Daej added that women today enjoy a distinct place in society because of the leadership, which saw the importance of increasing women’s participation in the workforce, given that women represent half of society. Women today can now fill leadership roles and take part in official delegations in international forums, Al-Daej said.
The adviser, who was member of the Saudi delegation to the COP15 UN Convention to Combat Desertification, said: “It’s exciting to see women’s participation rate in the workforce increase in recent years. This empowerment bolsters the national economy.”
How clean nuclear energy will put Saudi Arabia ahead of the climate-change curve
Planning for establishment of first nuclear power plant is part of strategy to transition to clean energy
Kingdom is following IAEA’s three-step “Milestones Approach” to production of nuclear power
Updated 31 July 2022
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: When a newspaper headline begins with the prefix “revealed,” most readers are sufficiently familiar with media shorthand to know that they are expected to react to the article that follows with surprise, or perhaps even concern.
But when the UK’s Guardian newspaper ran a story in 2020 headlined “Revealed: Saudi Arabia may have enough uranium ore to produce nuclear fuel,” the real surprise was that the story was getting on for 50 years old.
Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop a nuclear energy industry were not hatched overnight or in secret. The reality is that the Kingdom has been slowly, steadily and responsibly treading the complex regulatory and technical path toward the adoption of peaceful nuclear power for decades.
It is clear that having moved cautiously and prudently, the Kingdom is now ready to embrace a technology that has come of age, in an era when access to clean energy has never been more essential.
In February, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the delegates at a virtual conference in Riyadh that the IAEA was working closely with Saudi Arabia to help the Kingdom develop the infrastructure for a peaceful nuclear energy program.
In March, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to Austria and the Kingdom’s governor to the IAEA, announced the establishment of the Saudi Nuclear Energy Holding Company to “develop, own and operate nuclear assets through affiliate or jointly established companies to produce electricity and desalination of saltwater.”
The 2020 Guardian article appeared to refer to a survey begun in 2017 by Saudi and Chinese geologists who, working alongside colleagues from the Geological Survey of Finland, carried out a two-year exploration of sites in the Kingdom potentially rich in uranium — sites that were, incidentally, first identified 50 years ago.
As for what was “revealed” in the story, the details of the research and the findings during its first year were presented openly in a paper delivered to the International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle, which was organized by the IAEA in Vienna in June 2018.
The three co-authors of the paper were all scientists from King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, or K. A. CARE for short. The organization was founded by royal decree in 2010 with “the fundamental aim of building a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia by developing a substantial alternative energy capacity fully supported by world-class local industries.”
Therefore, its creation put the Kingdom firmly ahead of the climate-change curve, with nuclear power among the clean-energy options on the table.
As acknowledged by the creation of K. A. CARE, Saudi Arabia “has a rapidly growing population that places an ever-increasing pressure on the country’s non-renewable hydrocarbon resources.”
It was concluded that “alternative, sustainable and reliable sources of energy for generating power and producing desalinated water should be introduced that will reduce consumption of the nation’s fossil fuel reserves.”
Following “extensive technical and economic analysis,” the decision was taken “to introduce atomic and renewable energy for a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s future energy mix.”
As the Vienna paper noted in 2018, there has never been any secret about the Kingdom’s uranium stocks, nor its plans to develop self-sufficiency in nuclear fuel for any power-generating reactors the country might build in future.
Geological surveys carried out as early as 1965 suggested the possibility that, alongside the fossil fuels that have so greatly transformed Saudi Arabia since their discovery in the early 20th century, the Kingdom might also be sitting on abundant supplies of the raw nuclear material it would need to continue its economic growth and development in the post-oil era.
It is now 35 years since the Saudi Geological Survey confirmed these vast reserves of uranium, and more than a decade since K. A. CARE was founded in Riyadh to advance the Kingdom’s nuclear agenda, working in close partnership with international bodies. Now those partnerships are close to bearing fruit.
The most important of those bodies is the IAEA, the intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical co-operation in the nuclear field that was set up in 1956 to “accelerate and enlarge the contribution of atomic energy to peace, health and prosperity throughout the world.”
Saudi Arabia has been a member of the IAEA since 1962. In January 2013, Yukiya Amano, at the time the director general of the IAEA, visited the Kingdom to be briefed by Saudi authorities on their plans to introduce nuclear power into their national energy mix.
Since then, the Kingdom has adhered to its commitments and obligations under the IAEA’s “Milestones Approach,” a sequence of three phases beginning with the formal inclusion of nuclear power as an element in a nation’s energy strategy, and culminating in the construction, commissioning and operation of a nuclear plant.
Saudi Arabia has completed phase one, which involved a series of feasibility studies, and phase two, which included the establishment of key organizations along with legal and regulatory frameworks.
Now it has embarked on phase three, during which “activities to contract, license and construct the first nuclear power plant are undertaken,” ending in milestone three: “Ready to commission and operate the first nuclear power plant.”
A commitment to forge ahead with the development of nuclear power was enshrined in the National Energy Program launched in 2016 as part of Saudi Vision 2030’s National Transformation Program. In July the following year, the government approved the Saudi National Atomic Energy Project, and in March 2018 established the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission.
In July 2018, at the invitation of the Saudi government, a team of nuclear experts from Brazil, Spain and the UK, led by IAEA staff, carried out a 12-day review of Saudi Arabia’s preparations.
Team leader Jose Bastos, technical lead of the IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, concluded: “Saudi Arabia is well placed to finalize its plans for construction of its first nuclear power plant.”
This Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review was a significant step and was welcomed in a statement by Khalid Al-Sultan, the president of K. A. CARE.
“The vision of Saudi Arabia 2030 considers nuclear energy as an important source to support stability and sustainable growth,” he said.
The review was “a valuable tool to pinpoint areas of improvement and ensure that the required infrastructures are in place before signing the contract for building the first nuclear power plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
In 2019, plans were unveiled for the foundation of the Saudi Nuclear Energy Holding Company, which was formally launched in March this year.
Behind the scenes, a vast amount of technical preparatory work has been under way. Surveys have been carried out to identify and prepare suitable sites for the first two power-generating reactors that will be built — light pressurized water reactors, which are deemed the most suitable technology for the Kingdom’s initial nuclear needs.
Meanwhile work has also begun on what is perhaps the Kingdom’s most dramatic Vision 2030-related project — its first nuclear reactor, which will be a low power research reactor designed “to support a demanding training and human resources development plan and become a tool for research and development.” The foundation stone for this facility was laid by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in November 2018.
Just how close Saudi Arabia might be to building its first full-scale reactor became clear in April 2021, when, during an online training course organized for the Kingdom by the IAEA, 50 nuclear regulators, national guards, customs and port authority agents, and other officials from more than 20 Saudi government agencies learned more about their roles as first responders in the event of a radiological or nuclear emergency.
A few months later, in September 2021, Saudi Arabia became the 37th country — and only the third in the region after Egypt and Israel — to join RANET, the IAEA’s Response and Assistance Network. This is a global scheme that allows members to offer and request timely assistance in the event of a nuclear accident or radiological emergency.
Another significant checkpoint was reached in May this year, when UK consultancy firm EY was appointed as “transaction adviser” for Saudi Arabia’s first large-scale nuclear power project — a two-reactor plant that is expected to have a capacity of up to 4 gigawatts, enough to power three million homes.
In keeping with the IAEA’s Milestones Approach, the Kingdom is now ready to invite bids and negotiate contracts for the construction of that plant.
For Saudi Arabia, reaching milestone three — the point at which the first plant can start to operate, pumping clean electricity into the national grid — will be the moment when the nation’s energy-consumption profile will begin to change radically.
And nuclear power can’t come on stream too soon. According to K. A. CARE, at the current rate of growth peak energy demand in Saudi Arabia is expected to exceed 120 gigawatts by 2030, which means there would be a shortfall of 60 gigawatts based on current energy provision.
Nuclear energy is also expected to play an important part in desalination. It is predicted that demand for water by 2030 will be 7 million cubic meters per day, 3 million more than current capacity.
In January, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the World Economic Forum that Saudi Arabia could even use nuclear power to produce hydrogen gas, which burns cleanly but energy is required to extract it from water.
By embracing nuclear power, Saudi Arabia is not only taking steps to head off its own looming energy crisis, it is also contributing to the battle against global warming.
As Sama Bilbao y Leon, the director general of the World Nuclear Association, wrote in her foreword to the World Nuclear Performance Report ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow last year: “Anything less (than) achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century … will mean failing to meet the goals set in the Paris Agreement.”
It is, she added, “vital that the contribution made by nuclear generation increases to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.”
New analysis by the WNA has shown that since 1970, the emission of 72 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide has been avoided through the use of nuclear reactors, compared with the emissions that would have been created had coal-fired generation been used instead.
Saudi Arabia uses no coal whatsoever to generate power. In 2020 it generated its electricity using a mix of natural gas (61 percent) and oil (39 percent). Of the two, burning gas creates the lower volume of greenhouse gases — and half as much as coal — producing far fewer pollutants in the process.
Nevertheless, both oil and gas contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s carbon footprint, which is why, in January 2021, Prince Abdulaziz said the country is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2060.
The first major destination on that journey will be reached in 2030, by which time Saudi Arabia aims to source 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, including wind, solar and nuclear power.
It is 84 years since the discovery of oil in Dhahran transformed the fortunes of Saudi Arabia. The oil will continue to flow for some years to come, funding the development of the renewable technologies — wind, solar and nuclear — that will eventually consign fossil fuels to history.
But it is uranium — the second gift bestowed, improbably, by the ground upon Saudi Arabia — that will power its economy and light its way into the future.
The app began operations in selected zones in Jeddah this month, with many local restaurants partnering up with the app, such as COZ, Biscotti Amna Bakery, Broots, Meraki, and more
Updated 31 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The growth of the restaurant industry has led to a significant amount of food waste at the end of the day, posing a challenge for restaurant owners.
A group of young Saudi entrepreneurs have set up an app called Barakah to help prevent food waste by creating a medium for restaurants to tell consumers about deals on cooked meals.
Rabah Habiss, one of app’s co-founders, said: “Barakah is a Saudi start-up that aims to harness innovation and social awareness to tackle food waste in restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and grocery stores by offering a discount on their surplus goods through an innovative mobile app in real-time.”
The app helps companies increase their revenue and enables them and their customers to take part in the global movement against food waste.
“What sparked this idea is that we identified an ongoing problem in the food service industry; fresh consumable food being thrown away. This is food that consumers can enjoy, guilt-free, and food that restaurants can still sell all while contributing to reducing our carbon footprint," Habiss said.
The startup founders, Abdulaziz bin Saud, Munira Almuammar, Rabah Habiss, were driven to create Barakah by a commitment to sustainability and a desire to address the widespread and systemic problem of food waste.
“We did market research and found out that 40 percent of all food is wasted. In monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally and SR40 billion in Saudi Arabia. Another significant factor that influenced the initiative was our Islamic teachings, which stress the value of preserving food rather than discarding it.”
Barakah has an impact that goes beyond financial savings and increased revenue; it fosters a sense of community and environmental stewardship, making it simple for both businesses and individuals to be more effective and sustainable.
The app began operations in selected zones in Jeddah this month, with many local restaurants partnering up with the app, such as COZ, Biscotti Amna Bakery, Broots, Meraki, and more.
The app will be scaling out across the Kingdom in the next few months, aiming to cover major cities in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022.
“We target both businesses and consumers. For businesses, we work with restaurants, bakeries, cafes, hotels, buffets and grocery stores to put their surplus on the map, generating an untapped source of revenue for our vendors. For consumers, our app appeals to value discerning and eco-conscious customers,” Habiss added.
Saudi development fund lays foundation stone for Abobo University Hospital in Ivory Coast
SFD’s project provides 600 beds over an 18,000-hectare land in Abidjan
‘This is a vital project to develop the health sector,’ said Yasser Al-Otaibi, SFD’s delegation head
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Saudi Fund for Development on Saturday participated in laying the foundation stone for the Abobo University Hospital project in Ivory Coast’s economic capital, Abidjan.
As SFD contributes with development loans worth over $22.72 million in the Ivorian capital, the Abobo University Hospital project is one of the newest, and provides 600 beds over an 18,000-hectare land, the authority said in a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday,
It also includes centers for pediatrics, dialysis and other medical wards and departments.
The ceremony to lay the foundation stone was held under the patronage of Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Patrick Achi, and in the presence of the country’s Foreign Minister and Abobo’s mayor Kandia Camara, Health Minister Pierre Demba, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ivory Coast Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie, and other senior officials.
Presiding over SFD’s delegation to Abidjan, Yasser Al-Otaibi thanked Achi and Ivorian officials for their warm welcome and invite to the ceremony.
“This is a vital project to develop the health sector,” said Al-Otaibi.
The project aims to support and increase the operational capacity of health facilities and improve the level of basic health services in Abidjan, which is the largest city in terms of population.
Meanwhile, the Ivorian prime minister lauded the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the development sectors in his country. He also praised the work and development activities carried out by SFD, noting that the Abobo University Hospital project is one of the most comprehensive projects in medical specialties to be built and equipped as an integrated hospital.