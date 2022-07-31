You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr occupied Parliament on Saturday with no plan to leave. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44rfa

Updated 16 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
  • Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged all Iraqi parties to prioritize national interest
Updated 16 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has appealed to all Iraqi parties to avoid further escalation in the country’s political crisis.

He urged all Iraqi parties to prioritize the national interest, and said dialogue is the only way to solve the political crisis.

Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr occupied Parliament on Saturday with no plan to leave, deepening a months-long political standoff.

Following the failure of last October’s elections to produce a Cabinet, the Shiite cleric’s supporters have entered the legislative chamber twice in recent days.

They oppose Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the candidate for prime minister from a competing Shiite bloc that supports Iran.

Topics: Iraq Iraq protests Al-Sadr Moqtada Al-Sadr Muqtada Al-Sadr

Related

Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day
Middle-East
Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day
Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Iraq’s Green Zone
Middle-East
Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Iraq’s Green Zone

Houthi-owned ammunition depot blast kills 5 engineers in Yemen

Houthi-owned ammunition depot blast kills 5 engineers in Yemen
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi-owned ammunition depot blast kills 5 engineers in Yemen

Houthi-owned ammunition depot blast kills 5 engineers in Yemen
  • The blast injured several civilians and damaged some homes
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

SANAA, Yemen: Five engineers affiliated with the Houthi militia were killed while trying to assemble a ballistic missile that exploded in an ammunition depot in Sanaa, a security official said.

The blast, which took place in a residential neighborhood and lasted for about two hours, injured several civilians living nearby and damaged some homes, according to local media reports.

The official attributed the sound of the blast that echoed across the capital on Saturday morning to the explosion in the Houthi-owned depot near Sanaa International Airport, reported Al-Masdar Online.

Houthis have been accused of using the airport’s facilities as warehouses to manufacture ballistic missiles and drones, claims that the Iran-backed militia denied.

Topics: #yemen Houthi Sanaa Sanaa airport houthi ballistic missile

Related

Special Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  
Middle-East
Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students

Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day

Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day

Hundreds camp at Iraqi parliament for second day
  • Analysts have said Sadr is using street protests to signal that his views must be taken into account
  • Immediate trigger for occupation was decision by rival Shiite bloc to pick Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for PM post
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of followers of powerful Iraqi Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr camped at the country’s parliament Sunday for a second day, protesting against corruption and political mismanagement.
Despite tear gas, water cannon and baking temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit), they stormed the complex on Saturday after pulling down heavy concrete barricades on roads leading to Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone of diplomatic and government buildings.
The health ministry said at least 100 protesters and 25 security personnel were hurt in the confrontation.
Nearly 10 months after October elections, Iraq is still without a new government despite intense negotiations between factions.
Analysts have said Sadr, a mercurial cleric who once led a militia against US and Iraqi government forces, is using street protests to signal that his views must be taken into account in any government formation.
Both the United Nations and European Union warned about escalating tensions.
The immediate trigger for the occupation was the decision by a rival Shiite bloc, which is pro-Iran, to pick former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for the prime minister’s post.
On Sunday morning, the demonstrators marked the Muslim month of Muharram, a traditional Shiite celebration, with religious chants and collective meals.
“We were hoping for the best but we got the worst. The politicians currently in parliament have brought us nothing,” said one of the protesters, Abdelwahab Al-Jaafari, 45, a day laborer with nine children.
Volunteers distributed soup, hard-boiled eggs, bread and water to the protesters.
Some had spent the night inside the air-conditioned building — which dates from dictator Saddam Hussein’s era — with blankets spread out on the marble floors.
Others took to the gardens, on plastic mats under palm trees.
In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled Hussein.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest parliamentary faction, but still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break a logjam over the establishment of a new government.
That led to a pro-Iran bloc becoming the largest in parliament, but still there was no agreement on naming a new prime minister, president or cabinet.
The occupation that began on Saturday was the second time within a week that Sadr’s supporters had forced their way into the legislative chamber.
They left on Sadr’s orders last Wednesday after about two hours inside.
The protests are the latest challenge for a country trying to overcome decades of war and now facing the impact of climate change.
Despite oil wealth and elevated global crude prices, Iraq remains hobbled by corruption, unemployment and other woes, which sparked a youth-led protest movement in 2019.
As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by their opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces.
But protesters see in Sadr an opposition figure and champion of the anti-corruption fight.
One of them, Oum Hussein, 42, said the sit-in sought a government of “people with integrity who serve the country.”
She accused Sadr’s opponents of choosing for a new government figures “known for corruption.”
Sudani is the prime ministerial choice of the Coordination Framework alliance which includes lawmakers from the party of Sadr’s longtime foe, ex-prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki.
It also represents the pro-Iran former paramilitary group Hashed Al-Shaabi, now integrated into the regular forces.
On Sunday, a spokesperson for the European Union expressed concern about “the ongoing protests and their potential escalation.”
The EU called for “constructive political dialogue.”
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged “peaceful and inclusive dialogue” to form an effective national government, his spokesperson said.
Iraqi Kurdish authorities in the country’s north offered to host talks in their capital Irbil.

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Al-Sadr

Related

At least 60 Iraqi protesters injured after storming Baghdad’s Green Zone  video
Middle-East
At least 60 Iraqi protesters injured after storming Baghdad’s Green Zone 
Iraq’s PMF says Daesh attack thwarted in north of Baghdad 
Middle-East
Iraq’s PMF says Daesh attack thwarted in north of Baghdad 

Ethiopia’s plan to fill reservoir opposed by Egypt at UN

Ethiopia’s plan to fill reservoir opposed by Egypt at UN
Updated 31 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Ethiopia’s plan to fill reservoir opposed by Egypt at UN

Ethiopia’s plan to fill reservoir opposed by Egypt at UN
  • The multibillion-dollar dam on the Blue Nile is set to be the largest hydroelectric scheme in Africa
  • But it has been at the center of a bitter dispute with Egypt and Sudan ever since work began in 2011
Updated 31 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt said it had protested to the UN Security Council on Friday against Ethiopian plans to fill the reservoir of a controversial Nile dam for a third year without agreement from downstream countries.

The multibillion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile is set to be the largest hydroelectric scheme in Africa but has been at the center of a dispute with Egypt and Sudan ever since work began in 2011.

Egypt “received a message from the Ethiopian side on July 26, stating that Ethiopia would continue filling the reservoir of the Renaissance Dam during the current flood season,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

In response, Egypt wrote to the UN Security Council “to register its objection and complete rejection of Ethiopia’s continuation of filling the Renaissance Dam unilaterally without a deal.”

Mohamed Nasr Allam, Egypt’s former irrigation minister, told Arab News that the Egyptian move is a step on the right path. “We have moved from complaining to demanding that the UN Security Council play an active role in this case.”

It is the affirmation of Egypt’s legitimate rights to defend its national interests, he said, adding: “I see that the tone has become more powerful than before.”

Mohamed Mahmoud Mahran, a specialist in international river disputes and a member of the American Society of International Law, said if the UNSC sees a threat to international peace and security in connection with a conflict, it must intervene immediately to maintain security.

“The Renaissance Dam threatens the lives of over 150 million Sudanese and Egyptian citizens. If no agreement is reached and Ethiopia acts unilaterally, and if the UNSC doesn’t intervene, it could lead to unprecedented scenarios and spark a regional war.”

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) UN Security Council Egypt Ethiopia Nile river

Related

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River, Benishangul-Gumuz Region, Ethiopia. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt appeals to UNSC after Ethiopia starts Renaissance Dam operations
Special Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam
Middle-East
Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam

Emirati mountaineer climbs world’s deadliest mountain, K2, as part of peace mission

Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
Updated 31 July 2022

Emirati mountaineer climbs world’s deadliest mountain, K2, as part of peace mission

Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
  • Al-Memari was also the first Emirati to climb the world’s highest mountain, Mt. Everest
  • On July 22, Saeed Al-Memari became the first Emirati to scale K2
Updated 31 July 2022
Nisar Ali

GILGIT: When he scaled K2 last week, Saeed Al-Memari became the first Emirati to reach the top of the world’s most-dangerous mountain, a feat that he told Arab News has also become a milestone in his “special mission of peace.”

The 8,611-meter-tall K2 is located in the Karakoram mountain range, which lies partly in the Gilgit-Baltistan portion of the Kashmir region under the administration of Pakistan and partly in a Chinese-administered enclave of Kashmir within the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.

It is the world’s second-highest mountain after Mount Everest (8,849 meters), and is known as the Savage Mountain because its challenging terrain and treacherous weather make it one of the most difficult peaks to climb. One in every six people trying to try and climb K2 has died in the attempt.

I have climbed more than 100 mountains around the world so far. And this (K2) was a big challenge for me but, by the blessing of God, I made it.

Saeed Al-Memari

On July 22, Al-Memari joined the record number of 87 climbers who have summited K2 this summer season. It is not Al-Memari’s first UAE mountaineering record; in 2011 he became the first Emirati to scale Everest.

Fujairah-born Saeed Al-Memari, the first Emirati climber to summit K2, is seen with other mountaineers attempting the K2 peak on July 22. (Photo/Saeed Al-Memari)

“I have climbed more than 100 mountains around the world so far. And this (K2) was a big challenge for me but, by the blessing of God, I made it,” Al-Memari told Arab News in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

This year’s record number of ascents, he believes, may encourage more Arab mountaineers to conquer the world’s toughest peak.

“Many mountaineers in the Arab world would love to climb K2,” he said. “This year has seen the biggest number of successes on K2, I think. That will open the door for Arab climbers to climb K2.”

For the 45-year-old Fujairah-born mountaineer, the success was part of his “Peak for Peace” mission, which involves him climbing the world’s highest summits to spread a message of tolerance and love from his motherland.  

“I was born in the mountainous region of UAE. And my dream was to see my (country’s) flag and peace message on top of the highest mountains in the world,” he said. “I just want to send the message of peace, because our religion is based on peace.”

Among the mountains Al-Memari has already scaled are the Seven Summits — the seven highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents — and the Broad Peak (8,051 meters), the first mountain he has climbed in Pakistan. And he already has his eyes set on a second Pakistani peak.

 “If I get the chance by next year, I will do Nanga Parbat” he said, referring to the 8,126-meter-high Himalayan peak.

Pakistan and its people hold a special place in Al-Memari’s heart. “(They are so humble). I feel they are my family,” he said.

“I have seen the love the Pakistani people have for the UAE. It’s something I cannot explain in words,” he continued. “Once you visit Pakistan, you will feel are at home and enjoy the beauty.”

But Al-Memari is concerned for the future of that beauty, especially the country’s iconic peaks, which have, lately, been attempted by inexperienced climbers looking for thrills.

“They are destroying the beautiful mountains,” Al-Memari said. “We need more rules to manage the mountains, so that the next generation can enjoy their beauty too.”

Topics: Emirati mountaineer Saeed Al-Memari

Related

VIDEO: Saudi mountaineer Mona Shahab on the charitable cause that helped drive her to the summit of Everest
Saudi Arabia
VIDEO: Saudi mountaineer Mona Shahab on the charitable cause that helped drive her to the summit of Everest

UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees

UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees
Updated 31 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees

UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees
  • There are an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon, 900,000 of whom are registered by the UNHCR as refugees living in camps
Updated 31 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: In recent weeks in Lebanon there has been a series of violent assaults and other crimes committed by Lebanese people against Syrian refugees and vice versa.

The attacks have resulted in an increase in discriminatory rhetoric targeting Syrian refugees in Lebanon, while popular support for their repatriation to Syria has also gained momentum as the situation in Syria is widely perceived to have improved sufficiently to allow the refugees to return home.

Indeed, the country’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, recently threatened to “adopt an undesirable stance toward the Western countries, by illegally repatriating the refugees (if) the international community doesn’t cooperate.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon has strongly defended the refugees.

In a statement, the UNHCR expressed its “grave concern over the restrictive practices and discriminatory measures activated on the basis of nationality, which affects the refugees and other marginalized groups.”

HIGHLIGHT

Lebanese officials have started to claim that Syrian refugees are partially responsible for the critical shortage of bread in the country, as they have been consuming large amounts of subsidized wheat

The UNHCR spoke of “increased tensions between different groups, especially violence against refugees, which leads to escalating violent acts on the ground in many districts and neighborhoods.”

It said the economic crisis in Lebanon “is affecting everyone terribly, especially the most vulnerable,” and warned Lebanese authorities that “the ongoing support provided by the international community to Lebanon — which hosts the refugees — is a very important matter that ensures food security and other necessary needs.”

The UNHCR asked the Lebanese authorities to “ensure the rule of law and promptly stop violence and discrimination targeting those residing on Lebanese territory.”

There are an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon, 900,000 of whom are registered by the UNHCR as refugees living in camps. The vast majority of Syrian refugees in Lebanon are facing extremely difficult living conditions, whether they are in the camps or living and working in the country.

The situation appears to be worsening too: Lebanese officials have started to claim that Syrian refugees are partially responsible for the critical shortage of bread in the country, as they have been consuming large amounts of subsidized wheat.

Some bakeries in regions with Syrian refugees have resorted to segregation, forcing refugees to show their IDs and wait in long queues separated from other customers. When they do get served, they are only allowed a single packet of bread per family, as some Syrian refugees have been accused of sending their children to bakeries to purchase bread which they were then reselling on the black market.

Maher Al-Masri, a coordinator at the Arsal camps in Lebanon’s northern Bekaa region by the Syrian border, painted a brighter picture, saying: “We share the same food with the Lebanese in the region that is hosting us and if something bad happens to the refugees, the Lebanese residents of Arsal rush to diffuse the situation.”

But one of the camps’ officials said: “We are no longer going to bakeries to buy bread. We now buy flour and bake our bread in the camp to avoid coming into contact with the Lebanese anger.”

The Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party warned that “the worrying escalation of such problems might lead to dangerous options that widen the social gaps and increase poverty and racism.”

That already seems to be happening. On Friday, a Lebanese man was stabbed to death by Syrian refugees in Jnah, Beirut, after an argument. Another Lebanese man was killed on July 19 in Mirna Chalouhi. He was stabbed 19 times. They said the victim was killed by “Syrian refugees who accused him of having physical relations with one of the Syrian refugee women.”

Social-media platforms were flooded with inflammatory comments demanding the repatriation of Syrian refugees. But it later transpired that the killer was, in fact, Lebanese and a friend of the deceased, whom he reportedly murdered because of a family dispute.

On July 21, a 13-year-old Syrian boy, Khaled Hammoud Al-Saleh, was killed after being assaulted by a Lebanese man and his sons in the southern region of Sarafand.

On July 24, a camp in the northern Lebanese region of Akkar was set on fire by family members of 43-year-old Diab Khouweilid, a father of seven, whose body was discovered on the seashore in Qlayaat after he had been missing for two days. His family suspected that one or more of the camp’s residents had information about Khouweilid’s death.

The fire affected 85 of the camp’s 90 tents and the camp’s inhabitants were forced to leave to prevent further violence. Most of them lost their belongings.

Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the displaced, Issam Charafeddine, is set to visit Damascus to discuss the plan to repatriate Syrian refugees. Charafeddine said the plan is to repatriate 15,000 refugees every month, despite warnings from international organizations against coercive repatriation after reports of crimes against a number of repatriated refugees.

Syrian activists for refugees in Lebanon, said in a statement: “Refugees in host regions avoid tensions. Syrian refugees are suffering from the economic crisis in Lebanon, similar to the Lebanese. The issue of repatriation awaits practical solutions. We hear of calls and statements made by Lebanese officials, but we haven’t been notified of anything yet by the UNHCR.”

Topics: Lebanon Syrian refugees in Lebanon UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

Lebanon parliament speaker says no presidential vote without IMF laws
Middle-East
Lebanon parliament speaker says no presidential vote without IMF laws
Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon
Media
Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon

Latest updates

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
AlUla Scholarship Program launches fourth phase
AlUla Scholarship Program launches fourth phase
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.