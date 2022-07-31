You are here

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque in Madinah assigned female undersecretaries to the presidency for the first time

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. (SPA)
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. (SPA)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

  • Last year, the presidency announced that it had trained around 600 female employees of its agencies
JEDDAH: For the first time since its establishment, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has recently assigned women to the roles of female undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the authority, issued a decision assigning several female undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries to the presidency.

The decision is part of a series of administrative initiatives aimed at upgrading the work system, empowering women and qualified national cadres, humanizing services and developing the work environment and governance of the presidency.

The undersecretaries of the General President for Women’s Affairs include Undersecretary-General for Women’s Affairs at the Grand Mosque Dr. Noura Al-Thuwaibi; Undersecretary-General for Libraries and Cultural Affairs Dr. Kamelia Al-Daadi; and Undersecretary-General for the Empowerment of Women, Initiatives and Vision Achievements Dr. Maram bint Abdulkarim Al-Maatani.

Last year, the presidency announced that it had trained around 600 female employees of its agencies.

The Women’s Development Affairs Agency, led by Deputy President Al-Anoud Al-Aboud, employs 310 of those women.

Around 200 women work for the Agency for Women’s Scientific, Intellectual and Guidance Affairs, previously led by Al-Thuwaibi.

The rest of the trained women work at the Agency for Women’s Administrative and Service Affairs, under the leadership of Al-Daadi.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
  • The program is open to Saudi nationals with a high school degree (as a full-time student) from inside the Kingdom or an equivalent from abroad
Updated 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company recently launched a scholarship program for high school graduates to study international hospitality management in partnership with the University of Prince Mugrin and the Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne hospitality business school.

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience in the sector and international expertise to contribute to growing the Kingdom into a world-class tourist destination.

The curriculum of the program equips students with the knowledge and experience based on Swiss and international hospitality standards to succeed in the growing sector.

One of TRSDC’s missions is to develop the talents of Saudis to specialize in different branches of tourism and hospitality.

On completing the program TRSDC plans to assist qualified students in finding jobs in their fields.

The program launch follows the second TRSDC Grants program agreement signed with Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne and the University of Prince Mugrin in Medina.

Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne is known as the first hotel school established in 1893 in Switzerland. The University of Prince Mugrin in Medina provides education to students in a variety of fields and research degree programs.

There are two tracks that students can choose from, including a fast track four-year-program that excludes the preparatory year and jumps directly into the major.

The second program option is a five-year program that begins with one year of preparation before students can qualify to start their major.

To enter the program, applicants must meet a set of requirements.

The program is open to Saudi nationals with a high school degree (as a full-time student) from inside the Kingdom or an equivalent from abroad.

Applicants should apply within five years of their graduation from high school and must be less than 23-years-old with a Standard Achievement Admission Test and cognitive ability tests of 60 percent and above.

For applicants to enter the fast-track program, they must score a six or above on their IELTS or an equivalent test and must submit a statement of purpose essay in English explaining why they want to enter the program.

Interested students can read more about the application requirements by visiting the Red Sea Development Company programs page.

Program registration is open from July 28 until Aug. 4, 2022.

 

Topics: Red Sea Development Company Saudi Arabia

Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit

Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit

Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit
  • During the summit, Madinah will present its Raseel platform, the first such platform for managing smart cities in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah is participating in the World Cities Summit with a delegation headed by the city’s mayor and the CEO of the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the summit, Madinah will highlight its various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of its residents and enriching the visitor experience.

Humanization projects and smart city strategy initiatives are among the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Notably, under the Saudi Green Initiative, Madinah plans to increase its green areas by 16.1 million square meters, planting 1.3 million trees and 2.1 million shrubs by 2030 in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Madinah will share its expertise and experiences with other cities at the summit, co-organized by the Singapore Center for Liveable Cities and the Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority.

As part of the WCS Smart Cities Workshop, Abdulrahman bin Hassan Ibrahim, executive director of data and innovation at the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, will present the Raseel platform, which is being developed in Madinah as the first platform for managing smart cities in Saudi Arabia.

The summit also hosts an exclusive event every two years for government leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of sustainable cities, share integrated urban solutions, and forge new partnerships.

This year’s summit activities include the Global Cities Trustees Forum, the Smart Cities Workshop, and the Lee Kuan Yew International Prize, among others.

 

Topics: Al-Madinah Vision 2030

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students
  • Curriculum to focus on strengthening students’ skills in medicine, biology, engineering, biotechnology, physics and cryptography
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Summer Talent Program, or Mawhiba 2022, will prepare 176 talented students handpicked by the Ministry of Education to achieve Vision 2030 objectives, the program’s general supervisor, Prof. Iqbal Mohammed Ismail, told Arab News. 

The Summer Talent Program is organized by the Talent and Creativity Center of King Abdulaziz University in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba. It commenced on Sunday. 

Ismail said that the curriculum will focus on strengthening the students’ skills and preparing them to engage actively in eight programs sponsored by Mawhiba in the fields of medicine, biology, electrical and mechanical engineering, biotechnology, physics and cryptography. 



Mawhiba 2022’s general supervisor Prof. Iqbal Mohammed Ismail. (Supplied)

The program includes many diverse learning tools that will “help students develop personal, leadership and social skills. They will also learn creativity and innovation, analysis and organization, idea generation, complex problem solving, leadership and social influence,” Ismail said. 

The program includes a range of sports and recreational activities also, which will help students acquire life skills and communicate effectively with others, he added. 

“Mawhiba will contribute to expanding knowledge, increasing efficiency and developing scientific and practical competence using global techniques in order to actively contribute to the realization of Vision 2030 objectives,” Ismail said.

Topics: Mawhiba Saudi ministry of education Saudi Vision 2030 King Abdulaziz University King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking
  • Kingdom reaffirms aim to protect human rights through legislation, initiatives
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission and chair of the Commission for Combating Human Trafficking, said Saudi Arabia has “paid great attention to the fight against human trafficking and has put in place laws that will reduce and prosecute such crimes, convict [perpetrators], and provide psychological and legal care to victims.”

On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30, Al-Awwad expressed his satisfaction with the Kingdom’s international successes in combating human trafficking through the development of legal frameworks that prioritize human safety.

Saudi Arabia is making efforts, he said, to ramp up its fight against trafficking by fortifying the legal system and joining international conventions that would counter these crimes. 

Saudi Arabia has signed several memorandums of cooperation with relevant international entities, such as the Human Rights Council, including the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and governmental referral procedures for cases of human trafficking.

The Kingdom, Al-Awwad said, “will continue to work hard...to hold perpetrators accountable” and to assure an environment that “protects and respects” human rights.  

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development stated that it has established labor market regulations to secure workers’ access to their rights, protecting them from becoming victims of human trafficking.

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry added that it has implemented several initiatives in support of workers’ rights, including programs to improve contractual relationships, protect wages and document contracts. An electronic friendly settlement service and supportive platform providing recruitment services to beneficiaries were also activated.

The Ministry stated that it “aims to preserve employees’ and employers’ rights and strengthen the labor market” through these initiatives.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA human trafficking anti-human trafficking Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat
  • Safiya Alansari: The best place to stay cool in summer is in sunrooms, where they provide coffee, ice cream, food and, of course, good air conditioning
  • The Ministry of Health recommends applying sunscreen, wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and avoiding hot and heavy meals as ways to maintain wellness
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: With the temperature reaching as high as 48 C in Saudi Arabia, many residents are finding new and creative ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

“Personally, the best way to stay cool in summer is going to sunrooms where they provide coffee, ice cream, food and, of course, good air conditioning, but at the same time enjoying the sun,” Safiya Alansari from the Eastern Province said.

The 18-year-old has lived in the Eastern Province her entire life.

“The best way to stay safe outside is definitely sunscreen (SPF 50) and a moisturizer and vitamin C serum,” she stressed.

“Those are a must for me even when I’m in my house the whole day, I’m sure that using these three essentials won’t leave you sunburnt,” she said.

Alansari recommended enjoying the sunny weather indoors by visiting some of the many restaurants and cafes that provide air-conditioned rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows.

A popular summer destination in Khobar for women is 180 Degrees, an all-female beach.

“They provide music, restaurants, and seating. You can get a tan there or swim if you’d like, and you can also just chill out by the beach and eat something,” she shared.

“I’ve gone there once, and it was a great experience. If you want a good tan, go after 2 p.m. the sun is beaming at that time,” Alansari said.

Residents underlined the importance of wearing the right type of clothing in the summer.

“Anything that is loose and breathable is a must in the Eastern Province,” Alansari said.

“Wide-leg pants are wonderful and definitely sandals; these clothes can give you a balance between the heat and the tiniest wind that is around,” she said.

Clothing can have a major effect on avoiding any heat-related illnesses.

Nour Aldajani, a 30-year-old born and raised in the Eastern Province, shared her clothing recommendations.

“Dress in light-colored clothes, avoid dark clothes in the heat and wear cotton clothes to let your skin breathe and not get overheated,” Aldajani said.

She also highlighted her ideal times to be outside.
“The best tip is to avoid pools (at) noon time. The best time to go is either early in the morning or at sunset,” Aldajani said.

“Do not blast the air conditioning and then walk out, or vice versa, to avoid getting sick from temperature change, and stay hydrated and avoid any food that’s been out in the sun too long,” she recommended.

Just west of the Eastern Province, 24-year-old Riyadh resident Abdullah Alradadi explained how he stays safe while enjoying the summertime.

“I switch my wardrobe to mostly cotton during the summertime, and if I am outside, I try to spend most of my time in the shade and away from the sun,” he said.

Abdullah is originally from Madinah and moved to Riyadh for work last year.

“I always make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water frequently,” he said.

Along with an increased water intake, Abdullah cuts down on hot beverages to make sure he stays cool.

“I stop drinking hot coffee and hot tea in the summertime. Sunscreen is another important tip,” he stressed.

West of Riyadh, Kenda Jambi, a 22-year-old from Jeddah, discussed the different ways she keeps cool in the summer heat.

“I mostly stay indoors and wear breathable/baggy clothing,” Kenda shared.

“Applying sunscreen and wearing sunglasses and staying hydrated is a must,” she said.

During the summertime, she enjoys spending the day at the beach or pool. She explained the best way to beat the summer heat is to wear linen and cotton when you are not swimming to fight the humidity.

Deemah Nasser, a mother of two girls from Riyadh, surprised her daughters with an ice cream truck on her doorstep while the girls had friends over. “Last week was extremely hot, and my daughters were having their friends over to swim. So, I rented an ice cream truck from Prince Ice Cream for a day. My youngest said it was her ‘best day ever.’ It seems that the neighbors enjoyed the ice cream too.”

The Ministry of Health released some safety tips to prevent heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

It recommends staying in a cool place and reducing direct exposure to sunlight, along with wearing lightweight clothing and avoiding dark and heavy clothing that can absorb the sun.

The ministry also recommends being strategic when scheduling outdoor events and to take frequent rest periods in the shade when needed.

The ministry warns that children are more susceptible to the risk of sunstroke. They urge everyone to drink water throughout the day and not only when they feel thirsty.

Applying sunscreen, wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and avoiding hot and heavy meals are other ways to maintain wellness.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) Eastern Province summertime

