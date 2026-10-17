NAIROBI: Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has awarded Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Saad bin Abdullah Al-Nofaia the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Lion, one of Senegal’s highest honors, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations during his tenure.

Al-Nofaia was presented with the medal on behalf of the president by the Senegalese ambassador to Kenya, Ndongo Dieng, at the Senegalese Embassy in Nairobi.

Dieng praised Al-Nofaia’s contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and advancing their partnership in political, economic, developmental and cultural fields. He also highlighted their deep historical ties.

Al-Nofaia said he was proud to receive the honor and thanked the Senegalese president, leadership and people. He said the award reflected the countries’ strong fraternal relations and longstanding historical ties, which continue to grow.

He also highlighted the support provided by both countries’ leaderships to bilateral relations and wished Senegal and its people continued progress and prosperity.