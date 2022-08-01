You are here

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries
Adm. John Aquilino, US Indo-Pacific Command commander, says the US is looking to increase its presence in the southern Pacific region amid deep concerns over China's growing ambitions.
AP

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries
  US Pacific military commander says the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was "critically important,"
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.
The visit to Wellington by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.
Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Māori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defense force and government officials.
“Our partnership runs very deep,” Aquilino said. “We are doing many things together to continue to ensure peace and prosperity for both of our nations and for all the nations in the region.”
Aquilino said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand. He said the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important.”
“The one thing you will never hear out of me is big or small. This is a partnership,” Aquilino said. “All nations deliver those things that they can deliver.”
He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.
“The United States has been a Pacific nation our entire life. We will continue to operate in the Pacific no matter what else you might hear,” Aquilino said.
Air Marshal Kevin Short, chief of New Zealand’s defense force, said the relationship with the US had been strong for decades, and it regularly interacts with US forces so they can both operate better in the region.

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister
  The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson's successor is announced on September 5
LONDON: The bruising race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister steps up a gear on Monday with the mailing out of ballots to Conservative party members.
With voting set to begin to find Boris Johnson’s replacement, bookmakers have Foreign Secretary Truss as heavy favorite ahead of former finance minister Sunak.
The pair have already spent a fractious two weeks on the campaign trail, where they have clashed repeatedly, particularly over their economic plans.
Truss has promised to slash taxes in an attempt to revive Britain’s spluttering economy and ease the burden of spiralling prices.
Sunak, who steered the UK economy through the pandemic, said Truss’s plans were “fantasy economics” that would fuel inflation and heap further strain on public finances struggling to recover from the pandemic.
But trailing in polls with the all-important party members, Sunak last week performed a significant U-turn by announcing a plan to scrap VAT on energy bills.
And on Sunday he promised to cut the basic rate of income tax by 20 percent before the end of the next parliament, which would be December 2029, at the latest.
He promised grassroot Tories over the weekend that he would stop “woke nonsense” and “end the brainwashing” if he becomes prime minister, although added he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war.”
The 42-year-old also unveiled plans to revive the country’s ailing town centers.
“I want to slash the number of empty shops by 2025 and make sure that they are turned into thriving local assets,” he said.
“I will also crack down on anti-social behavior, graffiti and littering — through extended police powers and increased fines.”

The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson’s successor is announced on September 5.
Truss received a boost on Friday when Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, well regarded among party members for his handling of the Ukraine crisis, pledged his support, saying she was the “only candidate who has both the breadth and depth of experience needed.”
Her tax pledges also helped her secure the support of former leadership contender Tom Tugendhat, who holds sway among the party’s centrists.
Despite the high-level endorsements, Truss insisted it remained a “very, very close race.”
Sunak, whose resignation from Johnson’s scandal-hit government played a key role in bringing about the prime minister’s downfall, has admitted that he is the “underdog” in the contest.
The pair’s two televised head-to-head debates have both been combative, and the race has often turned personal.
Wealthy former financier Sunak hit back at caustic attacks from the Truss camp about his expensive tastes in fashion, which purportedly show that he is out of touch with the ordinary public in hard times.
“This is not about what shoes I wear or what suit I’m wearing.
“This is about what I’m going to do for the country,” Sunak told members, earning applause, although he was also accused by one questioner of “stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.”
Sunak’s campaign has also complained of dirty tricks, calling for “full and proper investigations” into the “continued and deliberate leaking of government documents” that have dogged his bis bid.
Truss meanwhile was reminded at the hustings of her opposition to Brexit in 2016, and her student leadership of the Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, when she called for the abolition of the monarchy.
“Almost as soon as I made the (monarchy) speech, I regretted it,” she said. “I was a bit of a teenage controversialist.”

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
  The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream
SOMERSET, Wisconsin: A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said.
The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him,” Knudson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody.”
A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died. Two of the other victims were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and two others were taken there by ambulance. The sheriff’s office said Sunday that the condition of all four surviving victims — a woman and three men in their 20s — ranged from serious to critical. They suffered stab wounds to their chests and torsos.
The sheriff’s office didn’t name the victims, but did provide a few details about them. The victims included a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin; a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota; and a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota;
The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released, but St. Croix County jail records show a 52-year-old man was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree homicide, four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of mayhem.

Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes

Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes
  The Guide Alpine Italiane said on its Facebook page that the "particularly delicate conditions" caused by the temperature spike made it necessary to "postpone the climbs"
GENEVA: Little snow cover and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe’s sweltering heatwaves have put some of the most classic Alpine hiking routes off-limits.
Usually at the height of summer, tourists flock to the Alps and seek out well-trodden paths up to some of Europe’s most iconic peaks.
But with warmer temperatures speeding up glacier melt and thawing permafrost — which scientists say are driven by climate change — routes that are usually safe this time of year now face hazards like falling rocks released from the ice.
“Currently in the Alps, there are warnings for around a dozen peaks, including emblematic ones like Matterhorn and Mount Blanc,” Pierre Mathey, head of the Swiss mountain guide association, told AFP.
This is happening far earlier in the season than normal, he said.
“Usually we see such closures in August, but now they have started at the end of June and are continuing in July.”

Hikers are seen walking next to the Fee Glacier (German: Feegletscher) melting above the Swiss alpine resort of Saas-Fee on July 30, 2022. (AFP)

Alpine guides who usually lead thousands of hikers up toward Europe’s highest peak announced earlier this week that they would suspend ascents on the most classic routes up Mont Blanc, which straddles France, Italy and Switzerland.
The Guide Alpine Italiane said on its Facebook page that the “particularly delicate conditions” caused by the temperature spike made it necessary to “postpone the climbs.”
Mountain guides have also refrained — reportedly for the first time in a century — from offering tours up the classic route to the Jungfrau peak in Switzerland.
And they have advised against tours along routes on both the Italian and Swiss sides of the towering pyramid-shaped Matterhorn peak.
Ezio Marlier, president of the Valle D’Aosta guides association, said having to steer clear of routes most coveted by tourists was a blow after the Covid slowdowns.
“It is not easy... after two almost empty seasons to decide to halt work,” he told AFP.
He stressed that the Italian Alpine region had shut only two and that there were many other breathtaking and safe routes to take.
But he lamented that many people simply canceled their trip when they heard their preferred route was off-limits.
“There are plenty of other things to do, but usually when people want Mont Blanc, they want Mont Blanc.”

Climbing on some of the thousands of glaciers dotting Europe’s largest mountain range is also proving trickier.
“The glaciers are in a state that they are usually in at the end of the summer or even later,” said Andreas Linsbauer, a glaciologist at Zurich University.
“It is sure that we will break the record for negative melts,” he told AFP.
He said a combination of factors were contributing to a “really extreme” summer, starting with exceptionally little snowfall last winter, meaning there was less to protect the glaciers.
Sand also blew up from the Sahara early in the year, darkening the snow, which makes it melt faster.
And then the first heatwave hit Europe in May, with subsequent ones following in June and July, pushing up temperatures even at high altitudes.
The rapid melting can make glaciers more dangerous, as seen with the sudden collapse of Italy’s until then seemingly harmless Marmolada glacier earlier this month, which saw 11 people killed as ice and rock hurtled down the mountain.
While scientists have yet to draw clear conclusions on what caused the disaster, one theory is that meltwater may have reached the point where the glacier was frozen to the rock, loosening its grip.

Mylene Jacquemart, a glacier and mountain hazard researcher at Zurich’s ETH university, told AFP there were many unknowns about the catastrophe.
“But the general theme is definitely that more meltwater... makes things complicated and potentially more dangerous.”
Mathey, who said warmer temperatures had put mountain guides on high alert, also voiced concern that meltwater filtering under a glacier posed an “additional and invisible threat.”
But despite the challenges, he voiced confidence that guides would find solutions, seeking out alternative routes to keep showing off Alpine splendours.
“Resilience is really in the mountain guides’ DNA,” as is adaptability, he said.
“Humans have to adapt to nature and to the mountains, not the other way around.”

 

Eight security personnel killed in central Nigeria ambush

Police men sit on a truck as they patrol in Akwa, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria.
  Nigeria's traditional chiefs and emirs have no official political power but are very influential as guardians of local culture and religion
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen killed eight Nigerian security personnel, including three policemen and five vigilantes, in an ambush in a central state, a local government spokesman said Sunday.
In the attack on Saturday, gunmen “suspected to be bandits ambushed and killed eight security officers in Ajaokuta local government area,” Onogwu Muhammed, Kogi state governor’s spokesman, said in a statement.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack but Kogi has seen an uptick in attacks recently, including some claimed by Daesh terrorists operating outside their usual base in the northeast.
Security will be a major issue in next February’s election to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, who is under increasing pressure over the country’s worsening violence.
Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello suspended a traditional chief of the area and questioned the political administrator of the district over Saturday’s killings, the statement said without giving details.
“The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith,” Muhammed said.
Nigeria’s traditional chiefs and emirs have no official political power but are very influential as guardians of local culture and religion.
Bello vowed to “deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.”
Last month, gunmen bombed a police station in Kogi’s Okehi district, killing a policeman and razing the facility.
In April three policemen were killed when gunmen attacked a police station in the town of Adavi.
Both attacks were claimed by Daesh West Africa Province or ISWAP terrorist group, which split from Boko Haram in 2016 to become a dominant militancy in northeast Nigeria.
The group claimed responsibility for this month’s attack on a prison just outside the nation’s capital Abuja, freeing hundreds of inmates including dozens of high profile terrorists.

Awash in plastic, calls for action spring in Philippines to tackle growing crisis 

Awash in plastic, calls for action spring in Philippines to tackle growing crisis 
  Philippines was largest contributor of plastic waste in the ocean, according to a 2021 study
  Environmental groups are also calling for a change in consumption behavior 
MANILA: When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first speech as the newly elected leader of the Philippines at the end of June, he touched on the country’s massive plastic problem. 

The Southeast Asian nation was ranked third in the world for failing to deal with its plastic, according to a widely cited 2015 study by the University of Georgia. The Philippines generates about 2.7 million metric tons of plastic garbage annually, 20 percent of which ends up in the ocean. 

“We too have our part to play; we are the third biggest plastics polluter in the world,” Marcos had said. 

“But we won’t shirk from that responsibility; we will clean up.” 

The plastic problem has only grown more recently, with a 2021 study published in the Science Advances journal identifying the Philippines as the largest contributor of plastic waste that ends up in the world’s oceans, emitting more than 356,000 metric tons each year. 

Every day, almost 48 million shopping bags are used throughout the Philippines, adding up to about 17.5 billion pieces a year, according to a report by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives. 

In a world grappling with the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change, there has been a renewed urgency to address the plastic crisis in the Philippines. 

“The Philippines has a massive plastic pollution problem at the moment, and it’s been a long while coming,” Marian Ledesma, Greenpeace Philippines’ zero waste campaigner, told Arab News. 

“It is essential that we act on the plastic crisis right away,” she said. “We need government action as well as the action of large corporations to really shift the tide.” 

The Philippines could start by implementing existing laws, Ledesma said, such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which critics say has been poorly enforced over the last two decades. 

It is also important to reduce the production of single-use plastic and for the government to adopt complementary policies that would help businesses transition to reuse and refill systems, Ledesma added. 

Under a new law known as the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, large companies are required to adopt and implement policies for the proper management of plastic packaging wastes, paving a regulatory pathway for the Philippines to combat its plastic pollution problem seriously. 

Many environmental groups in the Philippines campaigned to raise more awareness across the country during Plastic Free July, a global movement aimed at real actions to end plastic waste. 

Thony Dizon, a chemical safety campaigner with BAN Toxics, told Arab News that finding a solution to the crisis is crucial. 

“We really need to address this, we have to find a solution,” Dizon said. “We need action.”

At the individual level, Filipinos should reduce the usage of single-use plastic and switch to alternative materials, such as canvas bags, and bring reusable containers when buying fillable products. 

“These are some of the ways to reduce the volume or use of single-use plastic,” Dizon said. “It reaches the main goal, which is to lessen the production and lessen the consumption and throwing away of plastic.”

Plastic waste also contributes to flooding in the Philippines as it clogs drains, he said. Not only does such waste end up in our oceans, but it could also affect our food sources. 

Some local governments have moved faster to combat plastic pollution. Quezon City, for example, has banned plastic bags and single-use plastic. 

“That’s because they have seen the effects of the problem,” Dizon said. “They have experienced the problem — flooding because of plastic.” 

The plastic problem spiraled further during the COVID-19 pandemic as people’s consumption patterns shifted to adapt to life under lockdown and reliance on online deliveries for food and groceries turned into a new normal. 

“The pandemic has reshaped people’s shopping behavior,” Dizon said. 

“We thought that during the pandemic there would be less volume of plastic waste, but that’s not what happened. Plastic wrappers and packaging from online deliveries added to the problem.”

Filipino lawmakers like Senator Loren Legarda are among those renewing calls to tackle the growing crisis. In July, she pushed for a bill to regulate single-use plastic. 

“The plastic crisis we face right now calls for a rethinking of our approaches to our governance and market systems and operations,” Legarda said in a statement. 

Though adopting more sustainable practices is important, Legarda said Filipinos also “need to continue demanding more effective policies and solutions” to help address plastic pollution.

Despite calls from environmental groups to highlight the plastic crisis, the issue did not make it to President Marcos’ first state of the nation address in July, which lays out the government’s agenda for the next year. 

But in a comprehensive policy speech that outlines plans for growth and development, the 64-year-old leader spoke of the Philippines’ vulnerability to climate change. 

“If we cannot mitigate climate change, all our plans for the economy, all our plans for our future, will be for naught,” he said.

