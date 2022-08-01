You are here

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI rose 0.4 percent in the previous session to exit the month at 12,199. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, logged a monthly gain of 5.9 percent in July following two straight months of losses, bolstered by rising oil prices.

TASI rose 0.4 percent in the previous session to exit the month at 12,199, and the parallel Nomu market added 2 percent to 21,391.

This came in line with gains in fellow Middle Eastern bourses on Sunday, led by Qatar’s QSI which surged 1.9 percent.

Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1 percent, followed by Oman with a 0.8 percent gain, while the Bahraini bourse edged 0.7 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $103.38 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. Saudi time on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $97.62 a barrel.

The Kingdom’s gross domestic product grew at the fastest rate since 2011 at 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, fueled by oil sector growth, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics.

Stock news

SABB Takaful received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval for the merger with rival insurer Walaa Insurance, following a binding agreement between both parties last February

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, posted a 134 percent increase in profit to SR193 million ($51 million) for the first half of 2022

Bahri announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30

Profits of United Wire Factories Co., or Aslak, were up 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR42 million

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a SR95 million contract to provide oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half of the year

Unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT are set to receive SR0.125 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. reported a 73 percent profit drop to SR9.9 million for the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 2, 2022

Close of International Human Resources Co.’s IPO book building

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Arabia’s M3 monetary aggregate rises 8.9% to $600bn

Saudi Arabia’s M3 monetary aggregate rises 8.9% to $600bn
The measure of money supply within Saudi Arabia revealed a 8.9 percent rise in June to SR2.44 trillion ($650 billion) compared to a year earlier, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, disclosed on Sunday.

This growth marks the highest rate of change since July 2021, data compiled by Arab News revealed.

The measure, known as M3, broadly estimates the entire money supply within an economy and is used by governments to supervise policy and control inflation over medium and long term periods.

The components of M3 include currency outside banks and demand deposits, which make up the M1 aggregate. Other components are time and saving deposits and other quasi-money deposits.

On a yearly basis, demand deposits, time and saving deposits, and quasi-money deposits increased by 4.3 percent, 22.0 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

Currency outside banks decreased by 1.1 percent.

M2, which makes up 87.8 percent of M3, rose 2.6 percent to SR2.14 trillion in June 2022 from SR2.09 trillion in May 2022.

On a yearly basis, it grew by 7.7 percent from SR1.99 trillion in June last year.

Looking closely at the aggregate M1, it makes up 74.6 percent of M2.

M1 increased 1.8 percent from SR1.57 trillion in May to reach SR1.60 trillion in June, the first growth in two months.

Similarly, it increased by 3.6 percent yearly from June 2021.

Najran Cement’s half-year profit down 61% on lower sales

Najran Cement’s half-year profit down 61% on lower sales
RIYADH: Saudi Najran Cement Co. has reported a 61 percent decline in profit to SR37 million ($10 million) for the first half of 2022, weighed down by lower sales, according to a bourse filing.

Aramco to acquire Valvoline’s Global Products Business in a $2.65bn deal

Aramco to acquire Valvoline’s Global Products Business in a $2.65bn deal
RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed a $2.65 billion equity purchase agreement to acquire US-based Valvoline’s Global Products Business, according to a statement. 

Valvoline Global Products is a producer and distributor of premium branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals.

The acquisition will complement Aramco’s line of premium branded lubricant products, optimize its global base oils production capabilities, and expand Aramco’s own research and development activities, said Senior Vice President of Downstream, Mohammed Y. Qahtani.

“Valvoline’s brand strength and global recognition will continue to be developed and extended under Aramco’s stewardship,” he added.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Saudi Arabia’s unused land program invests $10m in housing projects 

Saudi Arabia’s unused land program invests $10m in housing projects 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s unused land program has disbursed over SR37.8 million ($10 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure and water services at several housing projects across the Kingdom.

The revenues were spent on projects including Badr, Al-Ras, Taima, Umluj and Al-Ahsa housing, according to a statement. 

The housing projects are affiliated with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program. 

Since its inception, the program has enabled over 185,000 Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options.

Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls
RIYADH: Gold prices hovered near a more than three-week high on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields on bets over less aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,764.32 per ounce, as of 0301 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,779.90 per ounce.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.7 percent to $20.17 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3 percent at $893.99. 

Palladium slipped 1.4 percent to $2,099.68.

Soybeans down

Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the US Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses.

Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1 percent at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday’s four-week high of $14.89 a bushel.

Wheat lost 0.3 percent to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9 percent to $6.14-3/4 a bushel.

London copper falls as China factory activity contracts

Copper prices in London fell on Monday after disappointing factory data from top consumer China reaffirmed weak demand outlook that has been pressuring the metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent to $7,895 a ton by 0139 GMT, retreating from a three-week high hit in the previous session.

LME aluminum declined 1.8 percent to $2,444.50 a ton, zinc shed 1.2 percent to $3,270.50 a ton and lead eased 0.2 percent to $2,031 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

