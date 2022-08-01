TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell

You are here

The main index, TASI, started Monday 0.25 percent higher at 12,229. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index opened in positive territory in the first trading session of August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, spurred by higher crude oil prices.

The main index, TASI, started Monday 0.25 percent higher at 12,229, while the parallel market, Nomu, started 0.61 percent down at 21,260, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude traded at $103.48 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $97.68, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 1.29 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. added 0.13 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, dropped 0.59 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco started the day flat.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.34 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.72 percent following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

Saudi real estate prices inch up in Q2 due to rise in residential rates

Saudi real estate prices inch up in Q2 due to rise in residential rates
Updated 16 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s real estate prices increased 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in the residential sector prices, revealed the General Authority for Statistics on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s annual residential real estate prices rose by 1.9 percent in the second quarter of this year, reported GASTAT.

This increase was fueled by a 2 percent increase in residential land prices, which weighed heavily on the general price index.

Residential land has a price index weightage of 62.2, indicating a relatively significant impact on the general price index.

The weightage of commercial land on the Real Estate Price Index recorded 30.9, whereas the agricultural land clocked at 3.6.

“The spectacular house price growth in the Kingdom mirrors what we are seeing around the world,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank.

“However, in Saudi Arabia, the government’s programs to boost home ownership have turbo-charged demand, development activity and house prices,” Durrani continued.

The price indices of Saudi apartments, villas and houses fell by 1.1, 1.1 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Still, the general price index of buildings did not record a significant change this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Commercial properties, on the other hand, saw a 1.5 percent decrease in the annual price index in the second quarter of 2022, reported the authority.

The drop resulted from a decrease in the prices of commercial land plots by 1.5 percent and galleries by 1.1 percent, conveyed the compiled data.

On a year-on-year basis, price index levels of the commercial centers slightly rose by 0.1 percent, whereas its agricultural real estate prices fell by 0.6 percent due to the 0.6 percent drop in land prices.

Compared to the previous quarter, the country’s general REPI went up by 0.3 percent in the second quarter, driven by a 0.5 increase in residential real estate prices.

Price indices for apartments and villas rose by 3.1 and 1.2 percent, respectively, while the house price index fell by only 0.1 percent compared to the first quarter of this year, stated the report.

Furthermore, quarterly commercial land plot and gallery prices dropped 0.2 and 1.4 percent, leading to a fall in the commercial real estate price index by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

The agricultural land price index saw a slight 0.1 percent drop this quarter.

 

Topics: Saudi real estate Residential prices

RIYADH: Bank AlJazira recorded an 11 percent rise in profit to SR633 million ($167 million) for the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Co., known as solutions by stc, saw its profit surge 21 percent to SR556 million ($148 million) during the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

The measure of money supply within Saudi Arabia revealed a 8.9 percent rise in June to SR2.44 trillion ($650 billion) compared to a year earlier, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, disclosed on Sunday.

This growth marks the highest rate of change since July 2021, data compiled by Arab News revealed.

The measure, known as M3, broadly estimates the entire money supply within an economy and is used by governments to supervise policy and control inflation over medium and long term periods.

The components of M3 include currency outside banks and demand deposits, which make up the M1 aggregate. Other components are time and saving deposits and other quasi-money deposits.

On a yearly basis, demand deposits, time and saving deposits, and quasi-money deposits increased by 4.3 percent, 22.0 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

Currency outside banks decreased by 1.1 percent.

M2, which makes up 87.8 percent of M3, rose 2.6 percent to SR2.14 trillion in June 2022 from SR2.09 trillion in May 2022.

On a yearly basis, it grew by 7.7 percent from SR1.99 trillion in June last year.

Looking closely at the aggregate M1, it makes up 74.6 percent of M2.

M1 increased 1.8 percent from SR1.57 trillion in May to reach SR1.60 trillion in June, the first growth in two months.

Similarly, it increased by 3.6 percent yearly from June 2021.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Najran Cement Co. has reported a 61 percent decline in profit for the first half of 2022, weighed down by lower sales.

Profits of the homegrown cement producer went down to SR37 million ($10 million), from SR93 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The drop was primarily driven by lower cement sales, which fell by 22 percent on the year to SR248 million, as well as a rise in the cost of production inputs.

Topics: Tadawul

