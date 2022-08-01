Arab League makes food security priority amid global crisis

CAIRO: Arab countries must become self-sufficient in order to achieve food security, a leading Arab League official has claimed.
According to the UN World Food Program, the ripple effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had resulted in rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices, causing a global food crisis.
In a recent magazine article, the league’s assistant secretary-general and head of media and communication, ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, suggested the response of Arab states to the situation should be to step up production capacity, advance the agricultural sector, reform its structure, and increase profitability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In Monday’s issue of Bait Al Arab, he said that the Arab League’s General Secretariat had made food security a top priority, commissioning the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development to prepare an integrated study for presentation at the league council’s upcoming session.