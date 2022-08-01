Ministry of Communications announces online youth training programs

RIYADH: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology recently announced new training within the Future Skills Initiative, offering specialized courses for students to excel in the digital sector as a part of the Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.
The program aims to develop the digital capabilities of students and employees in the information technology industry through digital empowerment.
The training includes courses in various fields with certificates of accreditation provided to the students upon completion.
Some of the topics that the training covers include: Project management methodology, information security, Linux fundamentals, user experience design, business analysis, certified systems security practitioner, computer vision, and fundamentals of development and operations.
In order to enrol in the online training program, students must be 18 years or older and qualified in the field of communications and IT. The program is open to Saudi citizens, both women and men.
The ministry shared that these training programs will assist and benefit students working in information security, cyber security, professional services, digital transformation, blockchain technologies, data analysis, AI, and more.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha aims to inspire the creative capabilities of Saudi youth.
One of the missions of the ministry is to drive the growth of educational digital content in the Saudi market and create new and innovative ways for people to excel in their careers in technology.
The Human Capacity Development Program aims to provide modern training courses in emerging technologies and digital fields using supportive techniques in cooperation with training partners within the Future Skills Initiative.
US to extend visa validity for Saudis to 10 years starting Aug. 1
US Chargé d’Affaires Martina Strong: As of Aug. 1 Saudi citizens traveling to the United States for business or tourism will be eligible to receive 10-year visas
US Consul General in Jeddah Faris Asad: This increase in visa validity from five to 10 years is a product of decades of strong partnership between our countries
Updated 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The US will extend visa validity for Saudi citizens from five to 10 years starting Monday, Aug. 1.
“The people of the US and Saudi Arabia have a long and proud history of communication and exchange, both socially and commercially. Extending the term of the US visa for Saudi nationals is one of the most tangible ways to deepen people-to-people ties and increase mutual understanding between our two countries,” the US Embassy tweeted.
Top US diplomats in the Kingdom believe it will deepen ties between the two countries.
US Chargé d’Affaires Martina Strong, US Consul General in Jeddah Faris Asad and US Consul General in Dhahran David Edginton tweeted a joint video message on Sunday from the US Embassy in Riyadh’s Twitter account.
Strong said: “During the recent visit of President Biden, our two countries announced several important initiatives. One of these initiatives touches directly on one of our key priorities, the people-to-people ties. We had announced that as of Aug. 1 Saudi citizens traveling to the United States for business or tourism will be eligible to receive 10-year visas.
“We are so excited to share this good news with you and to be able to welcome many of you in the United States in the coming months and years,” added Strong.
The new visa information can be viewed on the US Mission’s Twitter account or website, she advised.
Asad said: “This increase in visa validity from five to 10 years is a product of decades of strong partnership between our countries, and it will further facilitate mutually beneficial business and tourist travel between our two nations.”
Edginton said: “This extended visa validity will strengthen person-to-person ties. US citizens will now also receive 10-year visas to visit the Kingdom. As a result, there will be more opportunities for our citizens to meet each other, to discover each other’s culture and to make enduring connections.”
Last month, the US announced it would be extending visit visas for Saudi nationals from five to 10 years. The announcement came a day after US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit as part of his first Middle East tour as president, during which he met King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.
In a statement, the US Mission stated that extending the validity of visit visas aims to facilitate tourism and business between both countries.
“Facilitating travel contributes to the prosperity of the economies of the Kingdom and the United States, boosts commercial partnerships and enhances mutual understanding between American and Saudi citizens,” the statement read.
Abdulhalim Radwi Prize awarded to 10 Saudi artists
Winners bagged gold medal along with SR 50,000 ($13,000) in prize money
Competition launched to promote arts within Saudi society
Updated 01 August 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts awarded 10 Saudi artists with the Abdulhalim Radwi Prize for Art under the theme of originality and modernity.
The artists were chosen out of 38 submissions and were awarded a gold medal along with SR 50,000 ($13,000) in prize money.
The competition was launched with the aim of promoting the arts within Saudi society and was organized by the daughter of the late Saudi artist and sculptor Abdulhalim Radwi, Dr. Maha Radwi, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts and the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.
The jury consisted of esteemed members of the art community, including Dr. Manal Al-Rwaished and artists Dr. Hanaa Al-Shebli and Huda Al-Shuhaib.
Submissions were varied, with artists employing mixed materials, sculpture and other mediums to create their works.
“An event of this magnitude, scale and standard revived the enthusiasm of artists,” Radwi said.
“The competition was presented in an innovative way that obliged participants to attend theoretical and practical workshops during the 10-day competition period.”
During the ceremony night held at UBT, attended by local and regional artists, Dr. Abdullah Dahlan, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, gave a speech in which he thanked the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for its efforts to enrich the national culture and affirmed his support for all those working to elevate the country.
He also praised Radwi’s efforts in organizing the competition and shared fond memories of her late father and legendary artist, on whose life and work a short film was shown at the ceremony. A group of prominent artists who were his contemporaries — Abdullah Nawawi, Hisham Punjabi, Abdullah Idris, Abdullah Hamas and Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi — were also honored for supporting the prize.
Shortly after announcing the 10 prize winners, an exhibition for the participating artists was inaugurated, which featured all their artworks.
Saudi, Pakistani officials discuss supporting growth of digital economy
Officials discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technology
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology met with Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Ameer Khurram Rathore discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, support the growth of the digital economy, and encourage entrepreneurship and investment.
The two officials also discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technology, including supporting the growth of the digital economy, digital transformation, e-governance, and digital infrastructure.
They also spoke about bilateral relations and the Kingdom’s aspirations for a digital economy.
Al-Swaha and Rathore discussed ways to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship by introducing companies to investment advantages and incentives in the communications and information technology markets in their countries.
Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
Abuse and ill-treatment of animals can invite SR50,000 fine for a first offense, which doubles for a second offense
As the law is only occasionally enforced, even documented cases of cruelty go unpunished, say NGOs
Updated 01 August 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Animal-welfare issues in Saudi Arabia have once again been brought to the fore after a video of a group of young men appearing to torture a dog by igniting a firecracker inside its rectum went viral on social media, prompting calls to punish the offenders.
A hashtag, which translates from the original Arabic as “punish the animal burner,” trended for several days on social media platforms, with users calling for rules prohibiting animal cruelty to be enforced more rigorously.
Saudi Arabia has robust animal protection laws, having signed the Gulf Cooperation Council-wide Law on the Humane Treatment of Animals in 2013.
However, according to animal-welfare advocates who spoke to Arab News, implementation of the laws has yet to catch up with the intention.
The Kingdom takes the abuse and ill-treatment of animals very seriously. Under Saudi law, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture can impose a SR50,000 ($13,300) fine for a first offense, which doubles for a second offense.
Third and fourth instances of abuse incur fines of SR200,000 and SR400,000 respectively. In more serious instances, offenders can lose business licenses or even face prison time.
The ministry “has provided, through its website, a way to report any abuse or torture, and these reports are dealt with seriously,” lawyer Waleed bin Nayef told Arab News in October 2021, adding that a robust animal welfare system was enshrined in the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
The law provides extensive protections to animals, including articles requiring pets and livestock to be given suitable facilities where they are handled by an adequate number of qualified staff who have the necessary capacity, knowledge and professional competence in matters of animal welfare.
It also obligates animal caregivers to feed them in sufficient quantities commensurate with their species and age, to keep them in good health.
Governments worldwide have recognized the importance of protecting animals, in part because animal abuse often occurs alongside other forms of interpersonal violence toward humans and property.
In the US, data collected by the FBI supports the view that tackling animal cruelty can help reduce other crimes such as aggravated assault and vandalism.
INNUMBERS
SR50,000 Penalty for first animal-welfare law violation.
SR100,000 Penalty for second offense within a year.
SR200,000 If there is a third incident.
Source:Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
“Some studies say that cruelty to animals is a precursor to larger crime,” Nelson Ferry, who works in the FBI’s Criminal Statistics Management Unit, said in a statement highlighting the bureau’s work in the area.
But neglect of, and cruelty toward, animals is believed to be common in the Kingdom, and while the law is occasionally enforced, most abuses — even documented ones — remain unpunished, according to Saudi animal-welfare advocates.
The 2021 Animal Rights Index, created by San Francisco-based data company The Swiftest, ranked Saudi Arabia 50th out of 67 nations. That year, just 29 violators of the Animal Welfare Act were fined.
“This is what you get when you have one government agency that acts as the legislative branch that writes the animal-welfare laws and, at the same time, acts as police and executes the law. Plus acts as the judge who determines the punishment and is the same agency that is the beneficiary from the payment of those violations,” Princess Moudhy bint Fahd Al-Saud, head of the Saudi Animal Welfare Society, told Arab News in the context of the reports of mistreatment of animals.
“Vision 2030 will include full implementation of animal rights if we get the direct attention of our blessed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, just as he did to reform other government agencies and make them geared towards delivery of social services in order to blend with the Vision. We have the needed laws. We just need to implement them.”
Animal abuse and neglect are alleged to be especially common in Souq Al-Hammam, south of Riyadh.
Animal lovers regularly share horrific videos purportedly showing kittens, puppies and rabbits sold in the souq crammed inside small metal cages in the blistering heat without food and water.
The market has been operating for more than 20 years despite repeated calls to shut it down. The animal lovers say some shops even sell wild animals such as desert foxes, monkeys and other exotic species, in defiance of Saudi laws banning the practice.
“Despite not abiding by the law adopted by the Kingdom and breaking plenty of others in terms of general animal welfare, Souq Al-Hammam is still running and operating,” Abdullah Al-Senani, a member of the Saudi animal-welfare NGO Rahmah, told Arab News.
He said Saudi authorities usually spring into action when videos of alleged abuse at the souq trend on social media, yet “no steps have been taken to close the pet stores there.”
Fellow animal-welfare advocate Faisal Chalabi describes the situation in the market as “horrific for the animals and for any animal lover.” He told Arab News: “I dread going to this area but have had to on several occasions.”
Chalabi said he has sent several reports to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture concerning allegations of abuse, but claims he has never received a response.
“I recently sent the footage to a friend who has been gathering enough evidence to raise a case against all these inhumane violators and hopefully penalize and ban the sale of animals under such conditions and in the souq altogether,” he added.
Animal Paws, another Saudi NGO that has also been gathering footage and photographic evidence of alleged abuses taking place in the souq, recently published disturbing images of dying animals discarded by shop owners.
Despite signs of growing public consciousness, animal shelters are still rare in Saudi Arabia, compelling those who want to help to host large numbers of rescued animals in their own homes.
Chalabi said he currently keeps more than 50 cats and dogs in his house. “I believe a step was taken in the right direction, but there’s still a lot that needs to be done in terms of animal rights,” he added.
“After all, in Islam and through the teachings of the prophet, we’ve been commanded to show compassion, empathy and mercy.”
Social media has been both a blessing and a curse as far as animal welfare in Saudi Arabia is concerned.
Although these platforms have allowed Saudis to readily expose maltreatment, they have also been used by some individuals to share videos of animal exploitation for the purposes of entertainment.
“On TikTok especially, some Saudi users have been exploiting animals to use and abuse them to get likes,” one animal caregiver, who did not want to be named, told Arab News. “There’s a lack of education.”
Social media can also play a role in abetting illicit wildlife and exotic pet trafficking. “Some breeds are brought from abroad and we end up seeing them on the streets or eventually sold in the souq,” the Saudi animal caregiver said.
In the main, however, social media has become a useful weapon to help raise awareness about animal cruelty.
“Many people in the community are starting to become active for animal welfare,” the Saudi said. “I see more people adopting. Even my uncle, who wasn’t pet friendly, has been feeding stray animals around his neighborhood. The community has been chipping in to treat and house animals.”
For the sake of achieving its vision of a humane society, Saudi NGOs say, protection of animals ought to be higher on the government’s agenda.
“Saudi Arabia is heading toward being a modern, cultured society, and animal welfare should be top of the list,” the animal caregiver told Arab News, summing up his thoughts on the issue.
“If you’re not kind to the weakest creature, you’re just not kind.”
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Saudi tourism, AI among final proposals for Misk Leaders 2030 program
The Leaders 2030 program focuses on analyzing the Kingdom’s local experiences and development opportunities. It also organizes field visits to leading organizations to benefit from their experiences
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Twenty-seven Saudi leaders from government, business and non-profit sectors presented their final proposals for the Leaders 2030 program at a ceremony on Sunday.
The program will be overseen by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or MISK, which allows talented individuals to present innovative ideas to meet Vision 2030 objectives for economic development.
The ceremony was attended by Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, deputy minister of tourism; Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, deputy chairman of the board of directors of MISK; Dr. Majid Al-Tuwaijri, supervisor of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence; Mohammed Al-Shuaibi, director of special projects in the Strategic Management Office; and Dr. Badr Al-Badr, CEO of MISK.
Among the proposals presented were ideas to improve tourism to Saudi Arabia and use artificial intelligence to advance digitalization in the country.
The Leaders 2030 program focuses on analyzing the Kingdom’s local experiences and development opportunities. It also organizes field visits to leading organizations to benefit from their experiences.
Vision 2030 has motivated us as we aspire to be a lively community, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation.
Saleh Al-Mohaimeed, Board chairman of the Centre for Leadership Studies
Saleh Al-Mohaimeed, board chairman of the Centre for Leadership Studies, spoke to Arab News about the transformative potential of proper leadership as “a great gift for humanity.”
He said that a good leader “lights up the way for society by investing his abilities, experience and knowledge to inspire others.”
“Vision 2030 has motivated us as we aspire to be a lively community, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation,” he added.