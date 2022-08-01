You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry
Palestinians mourn 16-year-old Amjad Abu Alia, who died shortly after he was hit by Israeli army fire in the village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, on July 30, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwvht

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry
  • The victim has been identified as Dhirar Riyad Al-Kafrini
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, A Palestinian was shot dead Monday by the Israeli army in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
He was declared dead on arrival at Jenin government hospital after being “shot by the Israeli occupation forces,” the ministry said in a statement.
Local sources named him as Dhirar Riyad Al-Kafrini.
Palestinian news agency Wafa reported he had been killed during clashes with the army and undercover forces in Jenin refuge camp.
Israeli police said they had been operating in Jenin, but did not provide details.
Jenin camp has been a focal point of Israeli army raids, in response to a wave of attacks in Israel in recent months.
At least 55 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank.
They have included suspected militants and also non-combatants, among them Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Over the same period, 19 people — the majority Israeli civilians inside Israel — have been killed, mainly in attacks by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed.

Related

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
Middle-East
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
Israel demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers
Middle-East
Israel demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers

Syria’s last traditional boat makers keep ancient craft afloat

Syria’s last traditional boat makers keep ancient craft afloat
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

Syria’s last traditional boat makers keep ancient craft afloat

Syria’s last traditional boat makers keep ancient craft afloat
  • The tradition of building and repairing wooden boats has been in the Bahlawan family for hundreds of years
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

ARWAD ISLAND, Syria: Khaled Bahlawan hammers nails into a traditional wooden boat he built by hand, toiling under the scorching sun on Syria’s Mediterranean coast to preserve a disappearing ancient skill.

“We are the last family that makes wooden ships and boats in Syria,” said the 39-year-old on the shores of Arwad Island, near the city of Tartus. “This is the legacy of our ancestors ... We are fighting to preserve it every day.”

Located about 3km off the coast, Arwad is Syria’s only inhabited island and a haven of peace in a country torn by 11 years of war.

Hundreds of workers, residents and visitors commute to and from there every day in wooden boats, mostly built by the Bahlawan family.

But demand for a craft that dates back to ancient Phoenician times has dropped to all but a trickle.

The eight members of the Bahlawan family now share the work, making boats for fishermen, resorts and passenger transport.

The tradition of building and repairing wooden boats has been in their family for hundreds of years.

Long power cuts due to years of conflict mean that Bahlawan cannot use his electrical equipment.

Instead he works with his grandfather’s manual tools, smoothing the wood by hand rather than with an electric plane.

“It’s a hard task,” he said, standing inside the hull of a boat and tapping each nail carefully.

He heads to his narrow, open-air workshop near the beach every day, despite the low demand and modest means.

“We are doing our best to overcome difficulties,” said Bahlawan, his face covered in sweat and sporadic wood shavings.

Boat building has been a village tradition since Phoenician times, said Noureddine Suleiman, who heads the Arwad municipality.

In the past, the majority of Arwad’s residents were boat makers, he said.

“Today, only the Bahlawan family remains,” he said.

Thousands of years ago the Phoenicians, renowned for their ship and boat making, laid the foundations of marine navigation.

The skilled sailors and traders roamed the seas, bringing their knowledge, craftsmanship and their alphabet to other parts of the Mediterranean.

But traditional boat making now risks disappearing altogether, Suleiman warned, as young people emigrate or search for easier, more profitable work.

Farouk Bahlawan, Khaled’s uncle, said his family had preserved the original shape and structure of ancient Phoenician boats, with a few modifications.

“We mainly make ships from eucalyptus and mulberry wood from the Tartus forests,” said the 54-year-old, a skilled carpenter.

Young children played hide-and-seek in the boats’ hulls at the workshop, while an elderly man smoked in the shade of a large ship.

Close by, more than 40 wooden boats were moored at the Arwad port.

“We used to manufacture four big ships and several boats every year that we would export to Cyprus, Turkey and Lebanon,” Farouk Bahlawan said.

“This year, we only worked on one ship, and it still needs a lot of work before it is done.”

He gazed at the beach, where the children ran in the sand.

“We must continue this journey,” he said, his voice welling up with emotion. “We bear a historic responsibility on our shoulders.”

Topics: Syria boats

Related

French MPs slam ‘policy of war’ against Syrian Kurds
Middle-East
French MPs slam ‘policy of war’ against Syrian Kurds
Meet Myriam Sabet, the Syrian pastry chef conquering Paris
Lifestyle
Meet Myriam Sabet, the Syrian pastry chef conquering Paris

Palestinian engineers protest in challenge to Abbas’ authority in West Bank

Palestinian engineers protest in challenge to Abbas’ authority in West Bank
Updated 01 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian engineers protest in challenge to Abbas’ authority in West Bank

Palestinian engineers protest in challenge to Abbas’ authority in West Bank
  • Syndicate chair Nadia Habash told the sit-in: “We demand that the prime minister come down from his ivory tower to address the masses of engineers demanding their rights”
Updated 01 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Engineers Syndicate has announced the escalation of its protest action, with hundreds of people demonstrating on Monday in front of the Palestinian prime minister's headquarters in Ramallah as ministers met for their weekly Cabinet session.

Protesters are demanding the financial rights of public engineers and seeking a government commitment to implement a financial agreement signed between the two parties last year, syndicate sources told Arab News.

It has demanded the implementation of the Cabinet’s decision, which includes disbursing a bonus to engineers working in the public sector at a rate of 120 percent, similar to employees in the same segment.

It also wants rewards for military engineers and housing allowances for fourth-grade teacher engineers.

Syndicate chair Nadia Habash told the sit-in: “We demand that the prime minister come down from his ivory tower to address the masses of engineers demanding their rights.”

She urged the prime minister to look at “us and address the engineers, talk to them, listen, and respond to their demands.”

She stressed the pursuit of justice and fairness for the engineers and the implementation of the agreement signed with the government in 2014, saying the government was persistent in ignoring their pleas and denying them their rights.

She said the government had filed a court case against the engineers to stop their strikes and repudiate the agreement.

The syndicate embarked on a strike of general engineers throughout last week to pressure the government to respond to its demands.

On July 30, it announced the escalation of its protest action for this week.

As part of a series of strikes and work pauses, which engineers carried out on Sunday, they also stayed away from the workplace and remained at the union’s headquarters.

Permanent engineers were also urged to leave their offices and follow the strike.

The syndicate began escalating its campaign in June, announcing an eight-day strike this month for engineers in the public sector.

Osama Taha, head of the syndicate in Ramallah, told Arab News: “We waited for the government to approve its budget for 2022 and the president's endorsement, but we have a government that does not abide by or implements the agreements that it signs.”

The protest covers 30,000 engineers in the West Bank, 18,000 active members of the syndicate, and 2,000 employees in the public sector from ministries affiliated with the Palestinian Authority.

The escalation of the action coincides with the ongoing month-long protest by 10,500 Palestinian lawyers.

A senior leader in the Fatah Central Committee expressed concern about the widening circle of union protests, which could weaken the status of the Palestinian Authority and paralyze life in the West Bank, especially if other unions such as doctors, pharmacists, and teachers announced a strike and similar protest steps.

“This series of union protests and strikes to demand rights indicates a defect in the relationship between the government and civil society institutions and negatively affects and weakens the image of the Palestinian government,” Ahmed Rafiq Awad, head of the Al-Quds Center for Future Studies at Al-Quds University, told Arab News,

“The frequent and continuation of strikes for a long period leads to job insecurity that weakens the authority's prestige and may lead to paralysis in public life.

“If the government claimed that it does not have financial capabilities, we would have cooperated with it to consider what was agreed upon as a debt to its engineers, which it can fulfill and abide by whenever its financial conditions improve, but it did not respect the agreements with the union and ignored them.”

But he expressed his hope that there would eventually be an agreement between the two sides.

Amid concern about the protests, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyieh said at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet session on Monday in Ramallah that the Israeli government's decision to deduct $177 million from Palestinian tax funds was unjust, illegal, and piracy.

“It adds to our financial crisis in another dimension, but it will not deter us from our commitment toward the families of prisoners and martyrs,” he added.

Israel has deducted the value of the salaries that the authority pays to the families of prisoners and martyrs since the end of last December.

Israel’s move has negatively affected the financial conditions of the authority, as it is now paying 80 percent of the salary value of its 170,000 public employees.

 

Topics: Palestine Ramallah Palestinian Engineers Syndicate

Related

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement
Middle-East
Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

UAE’s Sheikha Shamma talks climate change in LSE visit

UAE’s Sheikha Shamma talks climate change in LSE visit
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Sheikha Shamma talks climate change in LSE visit

UAE’s Sheikha Shamma talks climate change in LSE visit
  • Royal founded several organizations to boost Middle East sustainability
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan met experts at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Monday to discuss climate change research, Emirates News Agency reported.

Sheikha Shamma, founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, visited the LSE’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, founded in 2008 to bring together international experts on finance, geography, international development and political economy to address climate change.

The UAE royal is an accomplished business leader, philanthropist and published author. She founded several organizations that are accelerating the Middle East’s sustainability agenda, and was instrumental in developing the UAE’s circular climate economy approach as well as promoting gender-balanced boards.

Sheikha Shamma took part in high-level discussions with Grantham Research Institute Chairman Lord Nicholas Stern, Policy and Communications Director Bob Ward, Senior Policy Fellow Josh Burke and Grantham Research Institute Research Fellow Viktor Roezer.

The talks focused on how Sheikha Shamma’s extensive work in the field of sustainability and the environment could align with the institute’s work, and contribute to shaping global climate change policies.

All parties emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration in mobilizing funding for sustainability initiatives from the public and private sectors, as well as the critical role of upcoming UN Climate Change conferences (COP27 and COP28) in Egypt later this year and the UAE in 2023.

The parties agreed that COP28, in particular, would serve as a global opportunity for governments to assess progress in meeting net-zero targets.

A mutual commitment was agreed on by the attendees to create a framework to grow energy-saving climate projects in the UK and UAE.

“The climate crisis poses an irreversible threat to our planet and it is imperative that we seek new avenues to manage and mitigate the effects as much as possible through mutual collaboration,” Sheikha Shamma said.

“It was an honor to be invited to visit the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and witness, firsthand, the incredible work being done to identify and implement long-term solutions in tackling climate change. I look forward to continuing these discussions and welcoming the LSE team to the Middle East for the upcoming COP conferences,” she added

Ward said: “It was a great pleasure to meet Sheikha Shamma and to hear about her plans to promote more investment in sustainability. She is clearly very passionate about her work. We look forward to exploring potential areas of collaboration and support.”

In addition to her role as CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, Sheikha Shamma is co-founder of Aurora50 and founder of Circle of Hope foundation.

She also serves on the board of advisers of the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy.

The Emirates Green Building Council named her honorary president in 2020

Topics: climate change London School of Economics Sheikha Shamma

Related

Special Sheikha Shamma calls for balance between economic, environmental resilience
Middle-East
Sheikha Shamma calls for balance between economic, environmental resilience
UAE In-Focus: $50b investment pledged for climate change; MBank and ADX sign agreement to facilitate IPO subscriptions
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: $50b investment pledged for climate change; MBank and ADX sign agreement to facilitate IPO subscriptions

UAE Cabinet approves formation of govt digital transformation committee

UAE Cabinet approves formation of govt digital transformation committee
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

UAE Cabinet approves formation of govt digital transformation committee

UAE Cabinet approves formation of govt digital transformation committee
  • Committee will supervise, guide development of UAE government’s digital ecosystem
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

The UAE Cabinet has approved the formation of a higher committee to oversee the government’s digital transformation, the Emirates News Agency reported.

At a meeting chaired by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, members agreed that the new committee chairperson should be Emirati minister of state for government development and the future, Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi.

It was agreed that Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications, would serve as committee vice chairman.

The committee will supervise and guide the development of the UAE government’s digital ecosystem while aiming to improve federal government agencies’ readiness, competitiveness, flexibility, and digital alignment of projects and digital systems.

Among its primary objectives will be to improve the efficiency with which infrastructure and digital assets are used and step up the speed of integration between government agencies and institutions.

It will also be responsible for developing government digital-related policies, reviewing strategies, programs, and initiatives, and guiding through digitization projects linked to government services, business, and operations.

Topics: United Arab Emirates

Related

UAE cabinet approves Sheikh Zayed Housing Program budget at $3.26bn
Business & Economy
UAE cabinet approves Sheikh Zayed Housing Program budget at $3.26bn
UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy
Middle-East
UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

US envoy hopeful over Lebanon-Israel sea border talks

US envoy hopeful over Lebanon-Israel sea border talks
Updated 01 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US envoy hopeful over Lebanon-Israel sea border talks

US envoy hopeful over Lebanon-Israel sea border talks
  • Atmosphere positive, all attendees satisfied with meeting, deputy speaker says
  • President Aoun promises to provide right conditions to elect successor at Army Day celebrations
Updated 01 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Amos Hochstein, US special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs, on Monday expressed optimism that Lebanon and Israel could move toward a maritime border deal to settle competing claims over offshore gas fields.

“I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress, as we have over the last several weeks, and I look forward to coming back to the region and being able to make the final arrangements,” Hochstein said.

This came after his second visit to Beirut in less than two months, carrying an Israeli proposal in response to a demarcation offer made by Lebanon.

On Monday, he met with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri at the presidential palace.

I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress, as we have over the last several weeks, and I look forward to coming back to the region and being able to make the final arrangements.

Amos Hochstein, US special envoy

He also met separately with caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who called the progress made in talks “potentially exceptional.”

Leaked information suggested Hochstein informed the political leaders of the Israeli response to the Lebanese position that adheres to the demarcation of the border on the basis of Line 23, with Lebanon obtaining the entire Qana field, resulting in a zigzagged demarcation line, without including the Karish gas field.

Hochstein reportedly conveyed an Israeli proposal to include parts of an area north of Block No. 8, based on calculating the median line between Lebanon and Cyprus, which was rejected.

Lebanese optimism over progress was evident in President Aoun’s speech to a Lebanese military delegation he met later that day for the Army Day celebrations.

“There is no room for despair in light of the harsh conditions we live in, and God willing, something positive will come out of the maritime border demarcation issue,” he said.

Bou Habib said that Hochstein had pointed out that the Lebanese position was largely unified.

“There is tremendous and remarkable progress, and the negotiations have not ended yet, but they are progressing,” he said, stressing that without an agreement, no one could extract gas in the area.

Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Elias Bou Saab was also present at the meeting with Hochstein, as was the Director General of the Lebanese General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, considered close to Hezbollah.

However, Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun did not attend the meeting.

A technical team from the army adheres to the demarcation of the border according to Line 29, based on British documents, which, if approved, gives Lebanon part of the Karish field.

But Lebanon has not amended its border demarcation decree, submitted to the UN years ago, which relies on Line 23, as President Aoun believes that Line 29 “remains subject to negotiations.”

Bou Saab said after the meeting: “The atmosphere is positive and everyone is satisfied with the meeting. Hochstein did not suggest that we share the wealth, and Lebanon renewed its demand for its entire blocks.”

It was also leaked that the Lebanese side proposed that it could start the process of exploration of the Qana field provided Israel acknowledged Lebanon’s right to it, but Hochstein replied that he would discuss it with the Israelis and come back with an answer.

The Amal Movement, headed by Berri, said in a statement after the Hochstein meeting: “It is necessary for the government to ask exploration companies not to delay and carry out their operations.”

Prior to their meeting with Hochstein, President Aoun, Berri and Mikati took part in Monday’s 77th Lebanese Army Day celebration and the graduation ceremony of officers from the defense and security services.

A total of 95 officer cadets graduated from the Military College with the rank of lieutenant in the naval, air, and land forces, including a very remarkable number of female officers, eight officers from the Internal Security Forces with the rank of lieutenant, and six officers from State Security and others from General Security.

During his speech at the ceremony, his last before his term ends in October, Aoun said: “Despite the betting that the parliamentary elections will not happen, Lebanon has a new parliament.”

Aoun added: “Unfortunately, some are betting again on a presidential vacuum. Out of respect for my constitutional responsibilities, I reiterate that, as I was committed to holding the parliamentary elections, I will work with all my strength to provide the appropriate conditions to elect a new president who will continue the arduous reform process that we have begun.

“This can only be achieved if Parliament — speaker and MPs — assume their responsibilities in choosing the right man for the job.”

Aoun added: “The failure to form a government is caused by the lack of the necessary factors and criteria that make it an effective government, able to carry out its responsibilities, present, and future.

“Failure to form a government exposes the country to further turmoil and deepens economic and financial difficulties. The responsibility of those concerned is essential in preventing the country from being exposed to further deterioration.”

Topics: Lebanon Amos Hochstein

Related

US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute
Middle-East
US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute
Lebanon judge orders seizure of cargo ship with flour ‘stolen from Ukraine’
Middle-East
Lebanon judge orders seizure of cargo ship with flour ‘stolen from Ukraine’

Latest updates

NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo
NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo
US begins court battle against publishing giants’ merger
US begins court battle against publishing giants’ merger
Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say
Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say
Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail’s ancient cultural legacy
Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail’s ancient cultural legacy
Conjoined twins separated with help of virtual reality in Brazil
Conjoined twins separated with help of virtual reality in Brazil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.