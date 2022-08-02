You are here

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF
Rakiza is co-managed by Oman Infrastructure Investment Management and Equitix (File)
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Private equity infrastructure fund Rakiza has announced the receival of a capital commitment fund worth $300 million from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. 

Rakiza is co-managed by Oman Infrastructure Investment Management and Equitix, and focuses on the renewables, power and water, social infrastructure, telecommunications, and transport and logistics sectors. 

“The Sultanate of Oman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share public policy support for privatization and (are) key to Rakiza’s investment strategy to foster capital market growth, foreign direct investment, and privatization,” said Muneer Al Muneeri, CEO of Oman Infrastructure Investment Management. 

Hugh Crossley, Equitix co-founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to have secured PIF’s commitment and to continue our partnership with large institutional investors, delivering on our broader commitments to the team and their vision, as we continue to invest and develop in essential infrastructure projects.” 

 

Topics: Rakiza Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

DENVER: Top US shale oil producers say they remain laser focused on shareholder returns, limiting production expenditures largely to offset higher costs for equipment, supplies and services.

The decision likely will hold down oil output increases while benefiting shareholders receiving higher payouts through dividends and share repurchases with US crude prices above $95 per barrel.

Devon Energy this week raised its capital spending budget about 6 percent to between $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion, in part due to inflationary pressures.

It has a $2 billion share buyback authorization in place, and said it could seek approval for additional purchases after raising its cash dividend by 22 percent from the prior quarter.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy reiterated its focus on returning free cash flow to shareholders, and said it had boosted its stock repurchase authorization to $4 billion, from $2 billion.

It expects to return 63 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders, topping a previous target of 50 percent.

The shale producer said well costs have climbed about 15 percent year-over-year, with hydraulic fracturing and drilling costs up about 10 percent. It said lease operating costs are up about 50 cents, to between $4.50 to $5 per barrel, due to higher power costs in Texas. It plans to run 12 rigs and three hydraulic fracturing crews in the second half of the year.

Both companies lifted their full-year production guidance, with Devon now forecasting output to average 600,000 to 610,000 barrels of oil and gas per day, versus 570,000 to 600,000 bpd previously.

Diamondback ramped its forecast to as much as 380,000 bpd, from up to 376,000 bpd previously.

Devon Chief Executive Rick Muncrief said he is “not as bullish” on overall US production growth for the second half of the year, and that he anticipates even the Permian — the largest US producing basin — could see growth moderate amid supply chain constraints.

Topics: US Shale Permian

First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast

First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey’s coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.

The first ship, the Razoni, carrying 26,527 tons of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea at around 1800 GMT, some 36 hours after departing from Ukraine’s Odesa port.

A delegation from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work, is expected to inspect the ship at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The sailing was made possible after Ankara and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertilizer export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month — a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has become a drawn-out war of attrition.

The exports from one of the world’s top grain producers are intended to help ease a global food crisis.

“The plan is for a ship to leave...every day,” the senior Turkish official told Reuters, referring to Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports covered by the deal. “If nothing goes wrong, exports will be made via one ship a day for a while.”

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the Razoni’s departure was delayed by a couple of days by “technical problems” that are now fixed, and Turkey expected the safe-passage corridor to function well.

As part of the agreement, the four parties are monitoring shipments and conducting inspections from the JCC in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus Strait that connects the Black Sea to world markets.

Topics: food security grain wheat Razoni

Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say

Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 660,000 tons of optional-origin milling wheat in an import tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

OAIC was thought to have paid about $384 a ton, cost and freight included, for the entire volume, in line with the price cited earlier by traders in initial assessments.

The tender was understood to be finished, but further assessments of prices and volume were still possible, traders said.

Algeria, one of the world’s largest wheat importers, does not release details of its tenders and reported results reflect trade estimates.

Tuesday’s tender requested shipment from main supply regions, including Europe, in the following periods: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

A rebound in Euronext wheat futures in late trading on Tuesday suggested that exporters had hedged initial sales in the tender and were planning to source the wheat from France or elsewhere in the European Union, traders added.

In its previous milling wheat tender at the end of June, OAIC was estimated to have booked about 740,000 tons at $445 a ton c&f.

Other wheat importers have issued tenders this week, encouraged by an easing in international prices partly linked to the resumption of grain exports from Odesa port under an agreement to allow sea trade from war-torn Ukraine.

Topics: wheat Algeria imports food security

Oil up 2% on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil up 2% on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil futures rose about 2 percent on Tuesday as traders worried that this week’s meeting of OPEC+ producers may not lead to a further boost in crude supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday. Two of eight sources said a modest output hike would be discussed. The rest said a boost was unlikely.

OPEC+ trimmed its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by 200,000 barrels per day to 800,000 bpd, three delegates told Reuters.

Brent futures rose $1.65, or 1.7 percent, to $101.68 a barrel by 12:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT).US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.60, or 1.7 percent, to $95.49.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February fed worries about global oil supply and sent prices soaring. In March, Brent jumped close to its all time high of $147.50 a barrel. But with central banks raising interest rates to fight inflation, worries about slowing growth have eclipsed tight supply.

Surveys showed factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China’s strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production.

“These readings did nothing to mitigate the fears of recession,” said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM.

Casting a cloud over the market are worries that US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will escalate tensions between the US and China. Stocks slipped and bond yields fell on worries about the visit.

Also supporting crude prices, analysts polled by Reuters forecast US crude inventories fell by 500,000 barrels last week.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ prices Russia

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of roads authority to achieve goals of national logistics strategy

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of roads authority to achieve goals of national logistics strategy
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the General Authority for Roads, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision is part of efforts to support the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and will help in its implementation, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said.

The new authority will “supervise the implementation of the strategy and will be responsible for strengthening the interconnection and cooperation between the sectors of the transport system,” he added.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is carrying out several strategic road projects in the Makkah region. One of the key development projects include the Hudn-Torbah two-way highway, which seeks to reduce traffic accidents.

Al-Jasser added that the connection between Al-Jumum-Hada Road and the Southern Ring Road in Jeddah constitutes a main artery for the movement of trucks heading from Jeddah to the center and east of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia logistics transport sector

