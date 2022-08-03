You are here

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt
Al Arabia has closed a one-year deal to install 174 billboards on Egypt’s north coast. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has closed a one-year deal to install 174 billboards on Egypt’s north coast through its arm Arabiya United for Advertising Service.

Listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, Arabiya United for Advertising Service signed the SR9 million ($2.4 million) contract for the rental of 17 sites where the billboards will be installed, according to a bourse filing.

Of the 17 sites, 11 will be billboards on roads and six sites will be for inaugurating digital billboards on bridges.

The move comes in a bid to boost the advertising sector in Egypt, with the north coast being one of the country’s most popular travel and tourism destinations.

Topics: billbord Saudi advertising

Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices slid 4 percent on Wednesday, with losses accelerating after US data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week after OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by just 100,000 barrels per day.

Brent crude futures settled down $3.76, or 3.7 percent, at $96.78 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.76, or 4 percent, to $90.66. Both contracts had seesawed earlier in the session.
The premium for front-month Brent futures over barrels loading in six months’ time is at a three-month low, indicating waning concern about tight supply. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.

Crude stocks rose 4.5 million barrels last week, compared with an analyst forecast for a draw of 600,000 barrels. Gasoline stocks gained 200,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop. 

“The crude oil number is well above expectations. Gasoline is a disappointment. You should never see a build in gasoline during summer. It is a very bearish report,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Also weighing on prices, top Iranian and U.S. officials said they were traveling to Vienna to resume indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear program, reviving the all but vanished hopes of a removal of sanctions hampering Iranian oil exports.

Prices were also hurt when San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly warned of a 75 basis point interest rate hike if inflation continued. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also said that the Federal Reserve was committed to getting inflation under control and returning it to the US central bank’s 2 percent target.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, also rose, pressuring demand by making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Topics: Oil US crude gasoline OPEC OPEC+

Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia is likely to nearly triple in 2023 with almost 50 percent of the projects currently on file are due for delivery in that year.

Around 80 hotel projects in the Kingdom are scheduled for completion next year, according to the TOPHOTEL Projects database.

The next year will see around 63,753 rooms in the database coming online, up from the 9,207 keys from this year’s projects. 

According to similar data recently released by global hospitality insight provider STR, Saudi Arabia led the hotel construction market in the Middle East with some 37,654 rooms being built at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Topics: Hotel industry Saudi Arabia

Updated 03 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

A Korean smart farm consortium has partnered with the Omani government on a smart farm project.

The consortium will handle operational matters for the first three months, Zawya reported. 

Iraq’s Khor Mor field on pause

The KM250 expansion project at the Khor Mor field in Iraq’s Kurdistan continues to be suspended following a series of rocket attacks, the last of which hit the site on July 25, reported MEED.

Although the project is currently on hold, Dana gas— one of the companies involved in the project— is working to have the first phase of the project completed by April or May 2023.

Saudi Aramco invites bids 

Saudi Aramco has started inviting bids to develop housing complexes at Haradh and Wudayhi in Eastern Province on the basis of public-private partnership.

The project was originally awarded to Saudi-based Al-Rajhi Development Co. and India’s Shapoorji Pallonji, but increased input prices and renegotiations between the two terminated the deal, reported MEED.  

The contract includes the construction of 11 residential buildings, two mosques, and a healthcare institute.

In addition, the project comprises the construction of a sewerage system and chiller plants.

WTE project

The Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power, Beeah, Besix and other companies have submitted expressions of interest to develop Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy project.

The scope of work includes the financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the WTE project, according to MEED.

Located near Al-Dhafra landfill, the project will supply electricity to 52,500 households.

Topics: Oman ACWA Power Khor Mor Iraq

Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: European identity proofing and digital identity provider IDnow has secured a new $61 million debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

According to a press release, IDnow will use this fund for geographical expansion and potential acquisitions.

“Securing this debt facility from BlackRock reflects their high confidence in the strength of our business. The funding comes at the perfect time for IDnow to continue driving our ambitious growth strategy and we look forward to working with BlackRock,” said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

Joe Lichtenberger, CFO of IDnow added: “This financing facility caps a string of commercial successes that continue to propel IDnow’s strong growth. The facility will allow us to continue investments in our growth areas. BlackRock is a great partner for IDnow going forward.”

Headquartered in Munich, IDnow was founded in 2014. The company now serves 900 enterprise customers in 195 countries. 

Topics: tech debt expansion credit

Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

  • DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircrafts available, from light jets to a 10-seat Falcon 2000
DUBAI: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has seen an influx of requests for private jets to Doha as football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Business Airport International reported.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircraft available, ranging from affordable light jets such as the four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang and the eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 to mid-size jets like the nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. 

DCAF will also provide a 10-seat Falcon 2000 along with a large-size cabin aircraft.

“We have seen a sharp increase in inquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals, which take place on Dec. 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of inquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” DCAF Managing Director Holger Ostheimer said. 

Football fans traveling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to aircraft, with customs, immigration and security checks all performed within the range of the fixed-base operator. 

Fans will be able to board their flight in minutes, giving them more time to savor every moment of this unforgettable experience.

Topics: Private jets 2022 FIFA World Cup

