Heavy rains lash Najran Valley, missing child found drowned

RIYADH: Missing four-year-old Raed Al-Jara in Najran was found drowned by the civil defense personnel on Wednesday after heavy rains, reported Al-Ikhbariya.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense (GDCD) found Al-Jara, who went missing on Tuesday evening as a result of the torrential rains in Najran valley, 15 km away from the site of his tragic drowning.

Heavy rains lashed the city of Najran on Tuesday evening resulting in some valleys and reefs overflowing.







Rescue team searching for missing four-year-old Raed Al-Jara. (Screenshot from video clip)



This included the province of Khabash, Bir Askar, and various parts of the provinces and centers of the region.

Governor of Najran Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed on Wednesday morning ordered GDCD and all relevant agencies in the region to increase efforts in the search for Al-Jara.

He stressed that the concerned authorities needed to coordinate, follow-up, and to raise the results of the searches carried out by GDCD water rescue teams and voluntary search teams.







Saleh Al-Jara, the drowned child’s grandfather, speaking to reporters after the body of missing four year-old was found. (Screenshot)



Saleh Al-Jara, grandfather of the drowned child, told Al-Ikhabriya: “We appreciate the role of the competent authorities and the people of the tribes who made their efforts in the search for our child, who was found drowned due to torrential rains in Najran Valley.”

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather report on Wednesday forecasted the continuation of the thunderstorms in some regions, which will be accompanied by torrential flows, hail, fast-paced downward currents and raised dust limiting the range of horizontal visibility.

According to the NCM, the storms are expected to continue with moderate to heavy rain from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 in Najra, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Madinah regions.

The NCM warned of moderate to heavy rain in the Jazan region, accompanied by activity in the surface winds, low visibility, hail, and the flow of torrential rains in the governorates of Sabya, Abu Arish, Uhud Al-Masarha, Samtah, Damad, Al-Twal and other governorates and villages in the area.

The weather in Al-Baha region will see increased surface winds over Al-Baha City, and the governorates of Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Beni Hassan, and the adjacent parts, it added.

The NCM issued an advanced alert until Wednesday evening about the formation of moderate to heavy rain over the regions of Asir and Madinah with activity in surface winds, torrential flow and low visibility.