MADRID: Rayo Vallecano were handed a partial stadium closure for one match on Wednesday after objects thrown by fans caused their La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao last weekend to be abandoned.

The referee halted the match at Vallecas on Saturday after play was interrupted on three separate occasions by supporters throwing paper planes, rubber balls and other small objects onto the pitch.

Fans and players have protested vehemently against the way the club is being run by president Raul Martin Presa, as well as the state of the stadium and their training facilities. The game against Bilbao was the first time Rayo had played at their stadium this season.

Rayo played three previous home matches at Leganes’s Butarque stadium after their ground required urgent repairs for “serious deficiencies” regarding safety.

Vallecas has been poorly maintained during Rayo’s lease of the ground, with Madrid’s regional government in a process to terminate that deal.

Last season Rayo played one league match at Butarque because the Vallecas pitch was not in a state to play on.

The Madrid-based club were also fined 6,000 euros ($6,700) over Saturday’s incidents.