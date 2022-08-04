You are here

  • Home
  • Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random incident as crime scene apartment put back on market

Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random incident as crime scene apartment put back on market

Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random incident as crime scene apartment put back on market
The Sydney apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters were found in June is back on the rental market with a real estate ad advising their deaths were “not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community.” (AP/Rick Rycroft)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yj59a

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random incident as crime scene apartment put back on market

Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random incident as crime scene apartment put back on market
  • Police believe the sisters died in early May
  • The bodies were so decomposed that it is difficult to determine a cause of death
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: The Sydney apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters were found in June is back on the rental market with a real estate ad advising their deaths were “not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community.”
Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her 23-year-old sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, were found dead June 7 in separate bedrooms of the apartment in the southwest suburb of Canterbury.
Police believe they died in early May. The decomposed state of their remains complicated the task of determining the causes of death.
The first-floor Canterbury Road apartment was open for inspection on Monday with rent set at 520 Australian dollars ($362) a week. That is AU$40 ($28) more than the sisters were charged.
An online ad said the apartment had been designated a crime scene and the mysterious deaths remained under police investigation.
“According to the police, this is not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community,” the ad said.
But police would not confirm or deny the realtor’s advice.




It is still not known how Saudi sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli died. (Supplied)

“As the investigation is ongoing, police continue to appeal for information in relation to the deaths of the two women,” a police statement said. “No further information is available at this stage.”
Police released the sisters’ names and photographs last week in an appeal for more public information about how they died, but investigators have remained tight-lipped about many details, including how the sisters came to Australia as teenagers in 2017, their visa status and how they earned money.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the case said the sisters had been seeking asylum in Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. They had worked for a time as traffic controllers, a common job for backpackers and new immigrants. They drove a luxury BMW 5 Series coupe, the newspaper reported.
Police Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft said their family in Saudi Arabia was cooperating with police and there was “nothing to suggest” that they were suspects.
She described the decomposition of the bodies as “problematic.” Police last week had yet to see the results of toxicology tests.
There was no evidence of forced entry to the apartment, where the sisters kept to themselves, Allcroft said.
“The deaths are suspicious in nature as we don’t know the cause of death,” Allcroft said.
“The girls were 23 and 24 years old and they have died together in their home. We don’t know the cause of death, it’s unusual because of their age and the nature of the matter,” Allcroft added.
The sisters seemed fearful and suspicious that food delivered to their apartment had been tampered with, unidentified associates told Sydney media.
An unidentified senior police source told Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph: “It really does appear to be a tragic suicide.”
The sisters were able to show “significant savings” in a bank account when they applied to lease their apartment, property manager Jay Hu told the newspaper, but they had stopped paying rent early this year.
“They had always paid on time before then. ... They were good tenants,” Hu told the newspaper.
The overseas-based landlord had begun legal action to recoup the unpaid rent before the sisters’ bodies were found, Hu said.
The real estate ad said the apartment’s bedrooms both had new flooring.

Topics: sydney crime Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi consulate in Sydney to investigate death of two Saudi women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi consulate in Sydney to investigate death of two Saudi women
Saudi sisters’ deaths in New York ruled suicide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sisters’ deaths in New York ruled suicide

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Al-Qaeda leader

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Al-Qaeda leader
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Al-Qaeda leader

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Al-Qaeda leader
  • Taliban leaders claim they were not aware of Ayman Al-Zawahiri presence in Afghanistan
  • Top Taliban leaders have been holding discussions on how to respond to US drone strike
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 : The Taliban are investigating a US “claim” that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group’s leadership were not aware of his presence there.
The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
“The government and the leadership wasn’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there,” Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists in a message.
“Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim,” he said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.
Taliban leaders have remained largely tight-lipped about the Sunday drone strike and have not confirmed the presence or death of Zawahiri in Kabul.
Top Taliban leaders have been holding lengthy discussions about how to respond to the US drone strike, three sources in the group said.
How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.
Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.
His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.
Shaheen said the Afghanistan was committed to the agreement, signed in the Qatari capital, Doha.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “grossly violated” the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Afghanisan Taliban Ayman Al-Zawahiri United States Al Qaeda

Related

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed
World
Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan
  • Roughly 500,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Niigata, Ishikawa and Yamagata prefectures
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: At least three people were missing and thousands in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate on Thursday after torrential rains pounded the area, flooding roads and causing rivers to burst their banks in some regions.
More than 500 mm (19 inches) of rain had fallen in one part of Niigata prefecture in the 24 hours to 1:00 p.m. (0400 GMT), NHK public television said, prompting authorities to issue the highest possible level of disaster warnings in some areas.
Bridges were cut and roads were flooded, television footage showed. Service along one portion of a Shinkansen superfast train line was suspended.
Roughly 500,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Niigata, Ishikawa and Yamagata prefectures, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
Though the affected areas are largely rural, they are also home to a number of factories.
Major chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. temporarily suspended operations at its factory in Yamagata, northern Japan, after local authorities issued a warning over heavy rains on Wednesday evening but said operations were mostly back to normal.
Technoflex Corporation said it was suspending production at a factory in Murakami due to a power outage and flooding until the situation stabilized.

Topics: Japan floods

Related

Special 16 killed in flash floods across Yemen
Middle-East
16 killed in flash floods across Yemen

New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed
  • Russia accuses Baku of violating the brittle cease-fire, EU urges an ‘immediate cessation of hostilities’
  • Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars, in 2020 and in the 1990s
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

BAKU: New tensions erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday as three soldiers were killed and Azerbaijan said it had taken control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.
The escalation drew immediate international rebuke, with Russia accusing Baku of violating the brittle cease-fire and the European Union urging an “immediate cessation of hostilities.”
Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In the aftermath of the latest war, Armenia was forced to cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee a fragile truce, but tensions persist despite a cease-fire agreement.
On Wednesday, new tensions flared as Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry said Karabakh troops targeted its army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.
The Azerbaijani army later said it conducted an operation dubbed “Revenge” in response and took control of several strategic heights in Karabakh.
The army of the breakaway statelet for its part accused Azerbaijan of violating a cease-fire and killing two soldiers and wounding another 14.
Karabakh declared a “partial mobilization,” the army said in a statement.
Armenia called on the international community to help stop Azerbaijan’s “aggressive actions” after the flare-up.
“Azerbaijan continues its policy of terror against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the foreign ministry said.
Armenia accused Azerbaijan of seeking to make unilateral changes over the Lachin corridor that links Armenia and Karabakh.
Russia accused Azerbaijan of breaking the cease-fire and vowed to stabilize the situation.
“The cease-fire regime was violated by the armed forces of Azerbaijan around the Saribaba height,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
“The command of the Russian peacekeeping force, with representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia, are taking measures to stabilize the situation.”
The escalation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday.
The European Union called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh.
“It is essential to de-escalate, fully respect the cease-fire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s spokesman said in a statement.
“The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its engagement toward sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” he added.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price, meanwhile, expressed concern at the renewed fighting and urged “immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.”
In his statement, he also called for “a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues” tied to the conflict.
Following Russia’s intervention in Ukraine on February 24, an increasingly isolated Moscow lost its status as the primary mediator in the Karabakh conflict.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.
In July, Azerbaijan began the process of returning its people to land recaptured from Armenian separatists in what Baku calls “The Great Return.”
The oil-rich country has vowed to repopulate the recaptured lands.
President Ilham Aliyev had for years promised to recapture lands lost in the 1990s and the first returns marked a symbolic moment for Azerbaijan.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire violations

Related

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
Update Azeri service members take part in a procession marking the anniversary of the end of the 2020 military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating cease-fire deal in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Taiwan: China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills

Taiwan: China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Taiwan: China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills

Taiwan: China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills
  • State broadcaster CCTV said the drills had begun and would end at 0400 GMT on Sunday
  • China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as Chinese territory.
Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said the drills had begun and would end at 0400 GMT on Sunday. They would include live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding Taiwan, it said.
Taiwan officials have said the drills violate United Nations rules, invade Taiwan’s territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation.
China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is “irresponsible, illegitimate behavior,” Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said.
Taiwan’s cabinet spokesman, expressing serious condemnation of the drills, said also that websites of the defense ministry, the foreign ministry and the presidential office were attacked by hackers.
On Wednesday night, just hours after Pelosi left for South Korea, unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew above the area of Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen islands near the mainland coast, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.
Major General Chang Zone-sung of the army’s Kinmen Defense Command said that the drones came in a pair and flew into the Kinmen area twice on Wednesday night, at around 9 p.m. (1300 GMT). and 10 p.m.
“We immediately fired flares to issue warnings and to drive them away. After that, they turned around. They came into our restricted area and that’s why we dispersed them,” he said.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and reserves the right to take it by force, said on Thursday its differences with the self-ruled island were an internal affair.
“Our punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards, external forces is reasonable, lawful,” China’s Beijing-based Taiwan Affairs Office said.
Unusually, the drills in six areas around Taiwan were announced with a locator map circulated by the official Xinhua news agency — a factor that for some analysts and scholars shows the need to play to both domestic and foreign audiences.
“I think this (Pelosi’s visit) is a good thing,” said a man surnamed Zhao in the capital’s central business district. “It gives us an opportunity to surround Taiwan, then to use this opportunity to take Taiwan by force. I think we should thank Comrade Pelosi.”
Pelosi, the highest-level US visitor to Taiwan in 25 years, praised its democracy and pledged American solidarity during her brief stopover, adding that Chinese anger could not stop world leaders from traveling there.
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing in protest against her visit and halted several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

Update China says military drills around Taiwan Strait ‘necessary and just’
World
China says military drills around Taiwan Strait ‘necessary and just’
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
World
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

US says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths

US says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

US says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths

US says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
  • US intelligence officials determined that Russia would plant false evidence to make it appear that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack
  • Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used US-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: US officials believe Russia is working to fabricate evidence concerning last week’s deadly strike on prison housing prisoners of war in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine.
US intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to plant false evidence to make it appear that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the July 29 attack on Olenivka Prison that left 53 dead and wounded dozens more, a US official familiar with the intelligence finding told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Russia has claimed that Ukraine’s military used US-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.
The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry claimed in a statement Wednesday to have evidence that local Kremlin-backed separatists colluded with the Russian FSB, the KGB’s main successor agency, and mercenary group Wagner to mine the barrack before “using a flammable substance, which led to the rapid spread of fire in the room.”
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the classified intelligence — which was recently downgraded — shows that Russian officials might even plant ammunition from medium-ranged High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as evidence that the systems provided by the US to Ukraine were used in the attack.
Russia is expected to take the action as it anticipates independent investigators and journalists eventually getting access to Olenivka, the official added.
Ukraine has effectively used HIMARS launchers, which fire medium-range rockets and can be quickly moved before Russia can target them with return fire, and have been seeking more launchers from the United States.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #russia #ukraine

Latest updates

Lebanese photographer focuses on remnants of Beirut blast in new series
Lebanese photographer focuses on remnants of Beirut blast in new series
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon
Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon
Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final
Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.