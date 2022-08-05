You are here

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister

MONTREAL: Canada announced Friday it will ban the import of handguns beginning on August 19, as part of a wider proposed freeze in the wake of high-profile mass shootings in the United States.
Such guns “have one purpose and one purpose only and that is to kill people,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a press briefing announcing the move.
Global Affairs Canada added in a statement that the ban for businesses and individuals was a temporary measure, set to “last until the national freeze comes into force,” which is expected to happen by the fall.
The announcement was welcomed by arms control group PolySeSouvient, which called it an “important and innovative measure that will undoubtedly slow the expansion of the Canadian handgun market pending the passage” of the handgun freeze.
Experts remain skeptical about the effectiveness of gun control measures taken by Ottawa, pointing to the smuggling of guns from the neighboring United States as the real problem.
On Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced two major seizures in western Canada of “ghost guns,” which have no serial numbers and are difficult to trace.
From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022, CBSA Pacific Region seized 581 firearms at ports of entry and in international mailings.
Friday’s announcement comes months Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a proposed national handgun ownership freeze in May.
The freeze was announced after two particularly high-profile mass shootings in the United States — at a Texas elementary school where 21 people, mostly children, were killed; and at a New York state supermarket, where a gunman targeting African Americans killed 10 people.
Trudeau’s statement prompted Canadians to flock to gun stores and rapid sell-offs of inventory.
According to government estimates, there are more than one million handguns in Canada, which has a population of 38 million.
Some 2,500 stores sell handguns in the country.

Updated 05 August 2022

  • 2,000 people move from rural areas to Dhaka’s overcrowded slums every day
  • Coastal and river erosion in Bangladesh claim at least 10,000 hectares of land every year
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Abdul Alim moved to Dhaka five years ago, after floodwaters swept away his farmland in southern Bangladesh, he hoped to find a livelihood, like tens of thousands of others who arrive in the city every month, displaced by the impacts of climate change.

Alim, a 68-year-old farmer, arrived in Dhaka with his family from Bhola, an island in the estuary of the Meghna River, just a few kilometers from the Bay of Bengal. It was the seventh time he had to abandon his home due to river erosion, which this time destroyed everything he owned.

“We’ve lost all ancestral lands,” Alim told Arab News in the Karail slum area, where he now lives with his wife and youngest son, working as a rickshaw driver. “I don’t have any permanent address now.”

Alim’s two other sons have found work at garment factories outside Dhaka, and he only gets to meet them a few times a year.

“My family fell apart due to river erosion,” he said. “All our hopes and dreams have gone under the waters of the Meghna River.”

Mansurul Haider, who arrived in Dhaka four years ago from Satkhira, a southwestern coastal district, did not lose his land but is no longer able to cultivate it after tidal waters poisoned the soil.

Like farming, finding drinking water also became difficult in his village as the rising sea level has been compounded by heatwaves that have lately intensified across the whole Indian subcontinent.

“People sometimes used to walk several kilometers to refill their drinking water pots from the reserve ponds, a dedicated drinking water source. But things became worse during summer when these little ponds are dried up,” he said.

“I was compelled to migrate to the capital in search of livelihood.”

He now works at a garment factory in Dhaka, like many other climate migrants who find employment in the city’s sprawling industrial areas.

The Dhaka North City Corp., which governs about 80 percent of the Bangladeshi capital’s 22 million population, estimates that about 2,000 people move from rural areas to the city’s overcrowded slums every day.

“Seventy percent of them are climate migrants,” Peal Hasan, the administration’s information officer, told Arab News.

“Most inhabitants of the slums were displaced by the rise in sea level, water salinity, river erosion, floods and droughts in rural areas of Bangladesh.”

While the influx of migrants creates an opportunity for Dhaka’s future economic growth, it also poses challenges in responding to the population shift as the city is already considered to be one of the world’s most crowded and most polluted.

“Many industries have developed within the town. That has a very negative impact on biodiversity,” Hasan said.

“It also creates extra pressure on the land of the city, its green spaces and water bodies.”

Migration to the country’s urban centers has been on the rise since the early 2000s, as accelerated coastal and river erosion have been claiming about 10,000 hectares of land every year, according to data from the Disaster Management Bureau.

Syed Aminul Haque, director of COAST Foundation, an NGO working in the country’s coastal areas, estimates that now hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis are forcibly displaced every year from the country’s disappearing river lands. 

“There should be a budget allocation every year for the river protection of the country, which will reduce incidents of river erosion,” he said. “Only then we can bring down the number of the internally displaced.”

But it may be easier said than done.

According to Prof. Atiq Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s most renowned climate scientists, erosion, which has always been a natural phenomenon in riverine Bangladesh, has now been accelerated and made more visible by climate change.

One solution to address it, he told Arab News, would be adapting to the new circumstances by introducing, for example, varieties of crops that grow well on saline soil.

“For people in the coastal areas, where increased salinity has become a growing concern, we need to be prepared to adapt to the changes,” he said. 

“We can’t resist it. We need to adjust to the changed situation of the climate at this moment.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

  • Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces
  • Banners read "Down with USA", "Joe Biden, stop lying" and "America is a liar"
Reuters

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a US drone strike that Washington says killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri this month.
The protests were launched a day after the Taliban said their government had no information about Zawahiri “entering and living” in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.
Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces carrying banners reading “Down with USA,” “Joe Biden, stop lying” and “America is a liar.”
Zawahiri, the top leader of the hard-line militant group, was killed with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials stated, the biggest blow to the militants since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.
Zawahiri’s death in Kabul raised questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.
Taliban warned Washington that “if such incidents are repeated again and if the territory of Afghanistan is violated then responsibility for any consequences will be on United States.”
The Taliban gained complete control over Afghanistan on Aug. 15 last year after US led foreign forces withdrew and top Afghan leaders including the country’s president fled, marking an end to two decades of war.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Protests

Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

  • 8 arrested for trespass, criminal damage after Mahdi Servants Union members storm building
  • Group’s leader Yasser Al-Habib at center of ‘The Lady of Heaven’ controversy earlier this year
Arab News

LONDON: Protesters broke into the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on Thursday, leading to eight arrests after the country’s flag was taken down and Arabic slogans were daubed on the building’s walls.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told Metro newspaper that it had received “reports of protesters who had entered the premises” at around 4:30 p.m.

“Eight men were arrested on suspicion of trespass and criminal damage. They were taken into custody where they remain. No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The protest was led by members of the Mahdi Servants Union, a Shiite group that seeks “civilizational dominance” according to its website, and that has accused Azerbaijan of persecuting Shiite Muslims. The group said it was taking “urgent action” against the country’s government.

Azerbaijan is a majority Shiite country, but the state — bordering Iran, Georgia and Armenia — is secular.

In 2018 the Iranian Embassy in London also accused the Mahdi Servants Union of targeting its premises after four armed men broke in to protest the country’s arrest of Iraqi Shiite cleric Hussein Al-Shirazi.

The group is led by Yasser Al-Habib, who found himself at the center of a storm in the UK recently after his film “The Lady of Heaven” caused outrage and protests among British Sunni groups due to its controversial depiction of Lady Fatimah, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad.

The protests led to the film being pulled from a number of cinemas across the country after claims that it was “blasphemous.”

Topics: Azerbaijan

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Spate of hangings included the widely criticized execution of a man with limited cognitive function in April
  • Executions this year could surpass the 13 prisoners hanged in 2018
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore hanged two drug traffickers on Friday, rights campaigners said, bringing the number of prisoners executed in the last four months to 10, despite international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment.
The spate of hangings included the widely criticized execution of a man with limited cognitive function in April, and came after Singapore resumed executions in March after a hiatus of more than two years.
Rights campaigner Kirsten Han and other activists identified one of the executed prisoners as Abdul Rahim Shapiee, 45, a former driver for a ride-hailing service who was convicted of trafficking heroin.
His last-gasp appeal for a stay of the sentence was dismissed, according to local media and rights campaigners.
The other man is believed to be a co-accused of Shapiee, but whose family had maintained privacy, Han said. Both are Singaporean nationals.
“We believe that there was a double execution this morning,” Han said on Twitter.
She later said that “there is no reason to believe” the government would have halted the scheduled hanging of the other prisoner at the last minute.
The prisons department and Singapore’s drug enforcement agency did not reply to requests for official comment.
Friday’s hangings brought to 10 the number of prisoners executed since March 30, when a Singaporean man was sent to the gallows.
That hanging was followed by the execution in April of Malaysian citizen Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, which sparked international outrage due to concerns he had “borderline functioning intelligence and concurrent cognitive deficits,” according to rights group Amnesty International.
Two Singaporean convicts were executed on July 7, and two more were hanged within days of each other later that month. Two men — a Singaporean and a Malaysian — were hanged on Tuesday.
“I am worried that there might be more to come this year, perhaps after the National Day celebrations (on August 9),” Han said.
Executions this year could surpass the 13 prisoners hanged in 2018, she added.
Singapore has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists that the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking, despite pressure from international rights groups for use of the penalty to be limited or abolished.
The United Nations says that globally, the death penalty has not proven to be an effective deterrent and is incompatible with international human rights law, which only permits capital punishment for the most serious crimes.

Topics: Singapore

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Landlocked Sahel state is wrestling with a seven-year-old militant insurgency
  • Conflict has claimed thousands of lives and driven some two million people from their homes
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso have killed three soldiers and nine civilian auxiliaries, local and security sources said on Friday.
The twin attacks were carried out on Thursday in Bourzanga district, a security source and an official with the VDP auxiliary force said.
The landlocked Sahel state is wrestling with a seven-year-old militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven some two million people from their homes.
More than 40 percent of the country is no longer under government control, according to official figures.
Colonels staged a coup in January and have vowed to restore security.
But after a lull, attacks resumed and have escalated in recent months.
On June 11, 86 people were massacred at Seytenga in the northwest, in one of the bloodiest acts of the long-running insurgency.
Thirty-four villagers were killed on July 2 and 3 in the north and northwest.
The VDP — Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland — has borne the brunt of attacks on the security forces.
The force, set up in December 2019, comprises civilian volunteers who are given two weeks’ military training and then work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.
The VDP source said that in the latest attack, six militiamen were killed at the village of Alga and three at Boulounga, adding that “several attackers were also killed.”
The Seytenga attack prompted the authorities to set up two “zones of military interest” in the worst-hit regions of the north and east.
The idea is to have zones that are banned for civilians, giving the armed forces freer range to attack militants.
But on Wednesday, the army admitted that civilians had killed during an air strike in the east.
It gave no toll, but local inhabitants said that about 30 people, most of them women who had gone to attend ceremonies to inaugurate a mill, had died.

Topics: Burkina Faso

