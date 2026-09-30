Seoul: South Korea’s spy agency believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may have disclosed the transfer of two North Korean POWs to boost public support in South Korea for Seoul providing arms to Ukraine, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

According to the National Intelligence Service’s assessment, Zelensky “may have decided to disclose the transfer in the hope that sending the POWs to South Korea would generate public support in Seoul for providing Ukraine with weapons and other forms of assistance,” lawmaker Yoo Yeong-ha said.