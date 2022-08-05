You are here

  • Home
  • Geidea Founder Abdullah Othman talks growth journey, expansion, and more

Geidea Founder Abdullah Othman talks growth journey, expansion, and more

Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea
Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6kss

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Geidea Founder Abdullah Othman talks growth journey, expansion, and more

Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea, believes the distinction between “online” and “offline” will soon disappear when all transactions are conducted digitally in some capacity.

The founder of the leading payment service provider aims to create opportunities for all merchants around the world to connect with global consumers by leveraging all possible digital assets and technologies. 

Geidea offers digital banking technology, point-of-sale terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. 

Othman said the MENA region is growing rapidly and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing all the time, which is why Geidea will continue to expand its services across more markets — as it has done recently in Egypt and the UAE.

Othman talks about actively supporting the digital transformation drive across countries, achieving financial inclusion and much more.

1. As an entrepreneur involved in numerous ventures, what made you launch Geidea several years ago? 

As far back as 2008, it was clear to me that merchants needed access to affordable and intuitive payment solutions to grow their business. I could sense that the digital revolution would be all-encompassing and understood that fintech innovations held the capacity to transform the way we think about doing business and bring incredible opportunities for SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs. 
And, of course, there are huge benefits for the consumer through the shift to a cashless society. For me, solving problems required innovative ideas — and that’s where the name Geidea came from. We see ourselves as an enabler for the business environment — one that reduces time and costs to set up businesses for the small merchant — one that can make their customer experience significantly better, and leverage the digital, high-tech ecosystem through the emergence of the Internet, open-source software, cloud computing, and other trends.

2. Geidea has come a long way since its beginnings — could you tell us about that growth journey?

The Geidea journey is unique in Saudi Arabia. After launching our point-of-sale product in 2013, it took us just four years to become the country’s largest fintech provider by market share. This was a significant responsibility, as digital innovators, to ensure we develop and provide the right solutions to support the Kingdom’s vision toward becoming a cashless society. 

Additionally, Geidea was not only one of the first companies to obtain a fintech license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority in 2021, but also the only non-bank institution in the Kingdom to be granted an acquiring license from SAMA.

Throughout that journey — from startup to the country’s largest fintech company — we have worked incredibly hard to serve our society by bringing new digital payment solutions to the market. Geidea was the first fintech in the region to develop an app-based contactless “phone-POS” solution, empowering SMEs with a simple and intuitive way to process customer payments. This technology is vital because it allows merchants to accept payments quickly and securely on their Android mobile phones without the need for a separate payment terminal or connection. 

This solution includes the traditional POS terminal features, including acceptance of payments from contactless cards, mobile wallets, and wearable devices. We wanted to create a holistic ecosystem within one application, so all transactions are settled directly, and funds are automatically transferred into their existing bank account. 

Currently, we support more than 700,000 payment terminals and ATM networks with 150,000 merchants, including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players. That vast contribution has earned Geidea widespread recognition

3. Can you tell us about some of the notable partnerships and products that Geidea has rolled out over the last few years?

Collaboration and co-creation is important to our success. From Day 1, I recognized that Geidea had an opportunity to look at things differently and reshape the way customers, banks and merchants interact. The technologies we have invested in are game-changing, and that is why Geidea has always had very close alignment with not just the investor community but with regulators and the business ecosystem as a whole. 

Strategic partnerships have played — and will continue to play — a crucial role in our growth. A great example is our recent partnership deal with Magnati, formerly part of First Abu Dhabi Bank, which has provided us with an in-road to the UAE market, where we intend to roll out a full suite of value-added services and payment solutions to UAE-based companies. We have also partnered with institutions in Egypt, such as Banque Misr, which is provided with our SoftPoS payment solutions. Looking ahead, we hope to extend our partnerships even further to provide more services where Geidea is based — across the Kingdom, the UAE and Egypt. 

Some of our recent and exciting new partnerships include “channels by STC,” which is the exclusive sales and distribution arm of the stc Group and the National Computer Systems Company, a leading IT infrastructures and software businesses solution provider in the Kingdom. The stc partnership allows us to provide an integrated suite of solutions to the company and their network of retailers, which will enable them to seamlessly manage their stores, accept payments and resell top-ups and vouchers. Additionally, the partnership with Natcom expands the reach of our SoftPos solution, empowering the company to provide its customers with a payments experience that is transformational and innovative in the Kingdom.

Last year, following the launch of phone POS, we entered into strategic partnerships with global payment institutions including Mastercard and Visa, and major Saudi player SABB — these are important partnerships as we scale-up our technologies across the region.

4. Where do you hope to take the company in the next 5-10 years?

The digital economy is an incredible enabler of financial inclusion and economic activity and a way for governments to manage their economies. As a leader passionate about digital technologies, I understand that we have a unique role in accelerating the digital economy, particularly in widening access to business fintech tools critical to economic growth and social mobility. 

Commerce has continued to evolve at great pace since Geidea first began. Today, e-commerce is growing at such a proliferating rate that consumers are shopping through mobiles, laptops and more. Our aim is therefore to level the playing field and create opportunities for all merchants around the world to connect with consumers all around the world. It’s a bold vision that requires us to leverage all possible digital assets and technologies and become part of the merchant’s retailing strategy. This is vital, as I believe the distinction between “online” and “offline” will disappear as soon as all transactions will be conducted digitally in some capacity.

Additionally, I believe we will continue to expand our services across more markets — as we have done recently in Egypt and the UAE. The MENA region is growing rapidly and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing all the time. As an example, in 2021 we received a payments facilitator license from the Central Bank of Egypt. By partnering with Egypt’s leading entities — including the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr — we are actively supporting the country’s drive toward digital transformation and achieving financial inclusion.

5. Saudi Arabia is widely considered to be a flourishing fintech hub in the Middle East. What progress do you think the country has made toward becoming a leading digital economy?

I strongly believe that Saudi Arabia has made incredible progress — especially in the last few years — from both growth and regulatory perspectives. Saudi Arabia has continued to maintain its position as an attractive place for investment in financial technologies, and is actively supporting new ideas. New ground is being broken — empowering budding entrepreneurs. 

An example includes the Saudi Fintech Initiative, which supports fintechs as they enter the market and enhances the country’s digital payments infrastructure. Investors will also be interested in the sector’s sustainability, so issues like data security and analytics should also form part of the regulatory landscape to ensure that the business community and its customers are sufficiently protected.
The safety of the fintech space in Saudi Arabia is also buoyed by a regulatory framework that recognizes the power of unity and standardization across the sector. As far back as 2019, Saudi Payments set out to enable collaboration between 12 fintech companies and banks by signing a strategic MoU. It set out to provide consumers with new cashless payment opportunities and enabled the introduction of a QR-based national payment system that benefits retailers, payment service providers and individual customers. 
The regulatory framework for a new QR code payment system acted as an essential precursor to a whole new digital ecosystem of collaborative development. Outcomes include an open-loop payment environment that means retailers, payment service providers and digital wallet users will be able to make payment transactions regardless of the relations among the involved parties. 

This approach brings together the perspectives and ideas of many so that the entire ecosystem can evolve — and it is fantastic to see SAMA launch the Open Banking Exchange in Saudi Arabia in January 2022. The move means that Saudi Arabia can leverage the past achievements and knowhow of Open Banking Europe and the OBE communities in Southeast Asia and Latin America to accelerate the implementation of open banking in the country. Open banking exchanges have a proven track record of building collaborative environments — they are invaluable in helping their members develop effective open solutions based on jurisdiction-neutral technology frameworks. The hope is that this new framework will drive greater competition and collaboration — and those are the keys to innovation, financial inclusion and sustainable economic development.

6. The Kingdom has attracted a lot of fintech-related investment in recent years. How does Geidea see its role in this ecosystem? 

Our role is critical. Saudi Arabia has a cashless transaction target of 70 percent by 2030, and we look forward to building on our progress so far. We have worked to actively diversify across the transaction value chain through PoS license expansion, aiming for an electronic money institution license and a host of value-added SaaS- and LaaS-based solutions.

Through new partnerships, we are also working to transform how businesses access financing. In November 2021, we partnered with the financing company Alamthal to make accessing loans and processing repayments in a way that is easier, with less hassle and less stress. This partnership allows us to expand our role within the fintech ecosystem by providing a secure, trusted solution that empowers businesses with access, safety and flexibility. This is really important in helping growing companies to expand and scale. 

In January 2022, we developed our strategy for simplifying access to capital and loan financing for businesses by collaborating with the debt crowdfunding platform, Forus. The partnership enables SMEs to pay back their loan amounts directly through point-of-sale terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue toward their loan obligations. It is actually a really creative and exciting way for us to replace the need to make cash or physical payments by automating the entire process — and that is all part of our drive to democratizing access to capital — because financing has often been a barrier to growth for a lot of entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

 

How Sony is transforming the art & technology of listening

How Sony is transforming the art & technology of listening
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

How Sony is transforming the art & technology of listening

How Sony is transforming the art & technology of listening
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Hearing is one of the five human senses that ensures that information is gathered, processed and interpreted effectively. Without sound, we would be unable to experience the world around us the way we do. New sensory experiences are transforming the way we consume sound today. From noise canceling headphones to high-resolution technology that enhances the quality of sound, we are surrounded by a plethora of options. There is definitely a growing demand for audio products capable of delivering high-quality sound.

As people travel this summer, many will be turning to their favorite playlists to keep them company. The need for high-quality sound is truly appreciated on the road. Sony is developing multiple technologies that allow users to enjoy high-resolution sound through a range of experiences — be it while relaxing at home, traveling through crowded airports or in trains. Here’s a look at cutting-edge Sony technologies that take the auditory experience to the next level:

360 Reality Audio

If you fancy an immersive audio experience (similar to being at a music concert), Sony’s 360 Reality Audio transports you to a different zone. If you are listening to music on a stereo, sound sources — from vocals to instruments and effects — are each placed on a 360 degree sphere that surrounds the listener and creates an immersive experience. This means that you feel as if you are with the artist recording in a studio. With headphones, the experience is even more intense as sound materializes from all points around your head. Whether you are at home or out at your favorite café, you can relish superior sound quality. The new WH-1000XM5 headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalization.

Hi-Res Audio

Do you crave high-quality audio when you listen to your favorite tracks? Sony’s high-resolution audio products — from headphones to amplifiers, wireless speakers and home cinema systems — use a collection of digital processes and formats that allow the encoding and playback of music using higher sampling rates than the standards used in CDs. This means that you can enjoy the exciting world of high-resolution music no matter where you may be, and just as the music artist intended. Both new LinkBuds S and WH-1000XM5 headphones allow you to experience High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC.

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine

Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine is a technology developed by Sony to enhance the sound quality of compressed audio files by restoring high-range sound removed by the compression process. The DSEE (Sound Enhance) setting does not affect videos and FM programs. With the DSEE, you can hear a rich and natural sound, which is almost exactly like the original source. So, if you want to hear Adele’s latest album, you can get the same crystal-clear quality on your TV or music system.

Extra Bass

If you are someone who needs extra bass on your headphones while working out at the gym or want to feel like you are at a live music festival at home without actually going to one, Sony’s Extra Bass series captures that full-body musical experience that goes beyond audio. To do this, Sony infused the conventional speaker function by simply reproducing sound with lighting and portable durability for a multi-sensory wireless speaker. Sony’s Extra Bass series is a fusion of thumping bass and smart, dynamic lighting, which goes beyond the traditional audio system to enable people to share the joys of music in larger groups, regardless of the location. So, the next time you have a house party planned, Sony’s Extra Bass series will give you the feeling of being at a nightclub, without actually going to one.

Tadano Demag to supply 82 cranes to KSA’s Expertise Contracting

Tadano Demag to supply 82 cranes to KSA’s Expertise Contracting
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Tadano Demag to supply 82 cranes to KSA’s Expertise Contracting

Tadano Demag to supply 82 cranes to KSA’s Expertise Contracting
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi industrial services provider Expertise Contracting Company, which has more than two decades of presence in the industry, has awarded a contract for 82 cranes to global crane manufacturer Tadano Demag. It is one of the biggest crane contracts in Saudi Arabia and is the largest for Tadano Demag in the last 15 years, marking a significant addition to its growing list of fleet partnerships.

Expertise has a strong presence in the oil and gas industry, with a wide range of long-term contracts with industry giants such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Aramco JVs and more. The company is well respected in the sector with strong service and maintenance, as well as high residual values of its assets.

With experience in green and brown field projects, the company achieved more than SR1 billion ($275 million) in revenue last year. Headquartered in Jubail, one of the largest industrial cities of the world, Expertise’s state-of-the-art facility is spread across an area of more than 350,000 square meters.

A major player in the Kingdom, Expertise delivers reliable industrial solutions to a wide range of industries including petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, steel, cement, fertilizers, water treatment plants and other manufacturing segments. The company’s diversified solutions include plant maintenance and turnaround services, heavy equipment rental, project support division and 10 other business units.

Expertise contributes substantially to fueling the growth of the industrial sector by participating in major shutdowns and turnarounds through the provision of services such as formation and maintenance of plants, design and installation, heavy equipment rental, electrical, mechanical, electromechanical, engineering services and other specialized services to satisfy the ever-growing customer needs.

“This collaboration allows us to bring new equipment rental offerings to more customers, while expanding our efforts with an excellent partner. We are working hard to support our customers for lifting and rigging activities, and we are thrilled to bring them the high-quality products and outstanding service experience we know Tadano offers,” Mohammed Ashif, president and CEO of Expertise Contracting Company.

Tadano has already started the manufacturing of the 82 units, which include 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-ton cranes, bolstering Expertise’s crane offerings to accommodate diverse customer needs. The company is providing Expertise with an all-inclusive customer service experience, from customizable options to after-sales support.

Sharjah Taxi launches first-of-its-kind ‘smart taxi’ in the Middle East

Sharjah Taxi launches first-of-its-kind ‘smart taxi’ in the Middle East
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Sharjah Taxi launches first-of-its-kind ‘smart taxi’ in the Middle East

Sharjah Taxi launches first-of-its-kind ‘smart taxi’ in the Middle East
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the government of Sharjah, has launched a revolutionary “smart taxi,” a first in the Middle East, with the primary goal to harness artificial intelligence services for vehicle operations and safety. This action is in order to achieve the digital transformation plan of the emirate of Sharjah. The move also aims to raise the level of services provided to the public, in accordance with the highest global standards of security and safety.

Khalid Al-Kindi, executive director of Sharjah Taxi, said that the smart vehicles were equipped with sensors, cameras, a mobile data unit, and other devices connected to an integrated system, with the aim to continue developing work and control mechanisms. The pilot project benefits from best international practices in the field of intelligent transportation systems, which will undoubtedly contribute to increasing operational efficiency, and provide an integrated network of systems to report instant and accurate information related to transportation movement.

He said that intelligent transportation systems apply modern technologies in the areas of monitoring, information collection, control and means of communication, and utilize the full carrying capacity of road networks and other means of transportation. The system helps regulate flow of traffic, facilitate access to key places, monitor driver behavior, mitigate erroneous practices, and reduce meter manipulations. As a result, the number of trips and total wasted kilometers are reduced, ultimately reducing the rate of road accidents and environmental pollution, whilst raising operational efficiency. The company also benefits through a reduction in operational costs.

Al-Kindi explained that the launch of the smart vehicle will result in an important package of outputs, the most notable of which is monitoring driver behavior.

The system contributes to monitoring driver behavior through an intelligent system, with the ultimate aim of analyzing the causes and circumstances leading to erroneous practices, such as the use of mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, drowsiness and fatigue, or preoccupation with anything other than the road.

Technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of various data including vehicle temperature, electronic parts condition, and more. This allows remote monitoring of the vehicle, allowing real-time interventions and appropriate actions as soon as possible.

US festival spotlights Dubai’s heritage & vibrant history

US festival spotlights Dubai’s heritage & vibrant history
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

US festival spotlights Dubai’s heritage & vibrant history

US festival spotlights Dubai’s heritage & vibrant history
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority participated in the 2022 Smithsonian Folklife Festival that was held at the National Mall in Washington, under the theme “United Arab Emirates: Living Landscape, Living Memory.” The authority took visitors on an innovative journey to explore the emirate’s heritage, traditions and history.

This festival is one of the world’s most prominent artistic and cultural events and is organized annually in Washington. After suspending its activities for two years, this year’s festival, which ran from June 22 to July 4, hosted the UAE, with the full support of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in the US.

Witnessing the participation of 80 artists from the UAE, the festival celebrated Emirati heritage and identity, as well as cultural, artistic and creative achievements, highlighting the UAE’s hosting of many prestigious cultural events that bring the intellectual world together.

Dubai Culture’s participation included a presentation of traditional Emirati sailing boats from its collections, in addition to a group of heritage collectables that were loaned from Al-Shindagha Museum, as well as collections related to the culture of the sea, such as marine navigation and pearl diving tools. In addition to the collections on display, lectures were organized with experts who highlighted the rich culture of the sea within Emirati heritage. It also provided visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the creation of the Al-Durour map, which was a reference for forecasting weather conditions based on the locations of the stars, and highlighted the emirate’s efforts to preserve Emirati cultural heritage across generations.

Mariam Al-Tamimi, manager of Al-Shindagha Neighborhood and acting director of Heritage Sites Department at Dubai Culture, said the authority is keen to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage and spares no effort to spread Dubai’s cultural heritage around the world.

Al-Tamimi added: “Dubai is a vibrant city that provides its residents and visitors with unique opportunities to learn about its distinctive heritage and historical origins. Participation in this festival was an opportunity to promote Al-Shindagha Museum as a major cultural attraction in the emirate, contributing to revitalizing the museum’s cultural tourism.”

Al-Shindagha Museum is Dubai’s largest heritage museum, taking visitors on a journey to explore the rich cultural heritage of the UAE and the social and economic life in this region.

Dubai Culture is the government entity entrusted with preserving and disseminating the emirate’s rich heritage, nurturing creative talent, supporting cultural diversity in the emirate, and enhancing Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Masah Construction & Danube Home announce joint venture

Masah Construction & Danube Home announce joint venture
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Masah Construction & Danube Home announce joint venture

Masah Construction & Danube Home announce joint venture
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Masah Specialized Construction Company has signed a joint venture agreement with Danube Home to provide a complete suite of solutions for commercial and residential buildings in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Abdul Nayeem, general manager of Masah Construction, and Adel Sajan, group managing director, Danube Group, in the presence of Sayed Habib, director of business development at Danube Group, and other higher management officials from both sides.

“This is a successful step in expanding our presence across Saudi Arabia, keeping in mind the sudden surge of economic growth the region is experiencing. We are sure that our association with Masah Specialized Construction Co. will take Danube Home to greater heights,” said Sajan.

Describing the agreement between the two experts in their respective industries as “path-breaking,” Habib said: “With the market and economy in Saudi Arabia booming with opportunities, we believe that it is the right time to step into the market in collaboration with the Masah Specialized Construction Co., which is one of the leading construction companies with many major projects associated with their name.”

Ritu Yadav, second secretary (commerce and PIC) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, represented the embassy at the signing ceremony. She confirmed support from the embassy.

Owais Ahmad, president of India Business Forum and member of Saudi Indian Business Network, urged both Saudi and Indian businessmen to support the joint venture to further boost bilateral relations between the two countries. “I hope this joint venture achieves its goal and reaches the pinnacle of success,” he added.

Talha Owais of Modern ARMS Trading Dubai and Rafiuddin Khaja were instrumental in organizing the signing event.

Masah is a leading contracting company in the Saudi market that has carved a niche for itself in a short span of time. Since its inception in 2006, Masah has delivered and executed competitive projects with the highest level of quality without compromising on its commitment to safety or deadlines. The company has delivered specialized projects of various types and complexities with a high level of professionalism and sustainability.

Danube Home is one of the largest home furniture and furnishing brands in the Middle East and GCC region. The company operates in the lifestyle retail sector and is present in more than 20 countries across the globe including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and others. Danube Home specializes in 25,000 products sourced from 23 countries across the globe.

Latest updates

Lebanon’s banks confront politicians in protest against lawsuits and arrests
Lebanon’s banks confront politicians in protest against lawsuits and arrests
Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice
Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice
Geidea Founder Abdullah Othman talks growth journey, expansion, and more
Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea
PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Saudi exhibition on Hijrah highlights universal message of Prophet Muhammad’s journey 1,400 years ago
Saudi exhibition on Hijrah highlights universal message of Prophet Muhammad’s journey 1,400 years ago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.