You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index TASI ended flat at 12,291 last week. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85qx6

Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index TASI ended flat at 12,291 last week, amid a wave of earning reports and declining oil prices.

The UAE and Qatar indexes were down as a drop in oil prices dragged down shares, but other Gulf peers recorded slight gains.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar lost 0.3, 0.5, and 0.1 percent, respectively, while Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman advanced between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 gained as much as 5.3 percent.

Oil prices exited the previous week at their lowest level since February, with Brent crude settling at $94.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $89.01 a barrel.

Stock news

Elm Co. announced a 59 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022 to SR444 million ($118 million), in addition to a contract award worth SR57 million with the Ministry of Interior

Leejam Sports Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.37 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Red Sea International saw its first-half losses widen to SR67 million, following a revenue drop of 24 percent

Jazan Energy and Development Co. announced the resignation of its CEO Bedor Nasser Al-Rashoudi

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group said it will payout SR0.86 per share in quarterly dividends after posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR789 million for the first half of 2022

Unitholders of Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund will receive a cash dividend of SR0.26 per unit for the first half of the year

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Related

Saudi stocks end flat on US-China tensions: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks end flat on US-China tensions: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s coal imports surged 24 percent in July to near the highest levels so far this year. Zooming in, Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Co. to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in the African country. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt is expected to issue a request for qualifications for the initial phase of its long-term water desalination program, according to MEED.

The North African country aims to develop up to 3.8 million cubic meters a day of water desalination capacity over the next 18 to 24 months. 

China’s coal imports surged 24 percent in July to near the highest levels so far this year, according to Reuters. 

Through a micro lens:

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Co. to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in the African country, according to Trade Arabia. 

Through the joint venture, the two companies will initially target the development of renewable energy projects with a capacity of about 600 MW starting with solar photovoltaic and onshore wind.

Topics: energy China coal UAE Masdar

Related

NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Updated 13 min 50 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Updated 13 min 50 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Egypt’s pre-qualification requests to develop 57 schools under the second phase of the public-private partnership project have received interest from 23 companies. 

The pre-qualification process is expected to get over by the end of August, MEED reported, citing the director of the PPP Central Unit at Egypt’s Finance Ministry Atter Ezzat Hannoura.

 The PPP unit is responsible for procurement of non-energy-related projects in Egypt that involve private sector participation and investment, it added.

Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn in investments 

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to launch a new company — the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. — which is set to attract investments worth $10 billion, the Egyptian Cabinet said.

The deal will help Egyptian and Saudi private companies diversify their markets, and benefit from one another, reported Egyptian Streets.

 The fund will target several sectors such as financial services, agriculture, health, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, it added.

This comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the importance of investments in Egypt for the completion of the NEOM City Project.

Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt’s Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources has planned a major clean-up campaign along the Nile River on Sept. 17, in accordance with the World Cleanliness Day.

The purpose is to wash away all the pollution and waste that inevitably ends up in the world's longest Nile, Egypt Today reported.

The ministry is looking forward to the event, which will extend from Cairo all the way to the city of Aswan, it added.

“This major campaign to clean the Nile River will be recorded in the “Guinness Book of Records” as the longest campaign ever in the world,” stated Mohamed Abdel-Atti, minister of water resources and irrigation.

 

Topics: Egypt Saudi PIF Investment Nile

Related

Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market announced on its website that Tecom Group, the operator of business districts in Dubai, will be included in the general and real estate indices starting Monday.

After raising 1.7 billion dirhams ($462 million) in an initial public offering, which was oversubscribed by more than 21 times, the company began trading on the DFM on July 5.

As a result, the UAE retail IPO was oversubscribed almost 40 times in aggregate, exceeding all previous IPOs on the DFM.

A “continued buoyancy” in Dubai’s economy contributed to Tecom’s 54 percent annual rise in net profit in the second quarter.

Profit for the three months that ended in June rose to 237 million dirhams, compared with 153.9 million dirhams during the same period last year, Tecom said in a statement to the DFM.

Supporting Kenyan SMEs

Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development and the National Treasury and Planning Ministry in Kenya have signed an agreement to support the Kenyan Youth Enterprise Development Fund with 110 million dirhams, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

As part of the agreement, the Kenyan government will be provided with support in promoting economic development, innovation, and innovative projects, creating job opportunities for youth, developing their skills, and empowering them to contribute to the construction of a sustainable, stable economy, WAM added.

CEO of KFED Alia Al-Mazrouei said: “We aim to support the Kenyan government’s efforts to achieve economic development through enhancing the SMEs sector, and spreading the culture of entrepreneurship among youth and women’s empowerment.”

It is expected that nearly 13,000 job opportunities will be created for Kenyan youth through the financing of more than 3,000 projects.

CEO and president of Dubai Chambers steps down

Dubai Chambers announced that Hamad Buamim has stepped down after 16 years in the role, according to Emirates News Agency WAM. 

He will, however, continue to support Dubai Chambers for the next three months.

In an acting capacity, Hassan Al-Hashemi has been appointed president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, WAM said.

Under Buamim’s leadership, Dubai Chambers has grown its membership four times from 80,000 to over 320,000, making it one of the world’s top 10 chambers and the largest membership-based organization in the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to launching 12 international offices, he strengthened Dubai Chambers’ focus on emerging markets, such as Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, WAM added.

 

Topics: Dubai Financial Market TECOM Khalid Fund

Related

UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m
Business & Economy
UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.08 percent to $22,975.50 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,681.23, falling by 3.07 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270 million

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. was approved to return $270 million in customer funds to its creditors, according to Reuters.

Judge Michael Wiles, who oversees Voyager’s bankruptcy, said the company presented a “sufficient basis” to support its claim that Metropolitan Commercial Bank customers should be allowed access to their custodial accounts.

Several crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of recent market turmoil, including Voyager.

Voyager estimated it had more than 100,000 creditors, assets worth $1 billion to $10 billion, and liabilities worth the same amount.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ordered the company to stop making misleading claims about how its customers’ funds were protected.

In addition, Metropolitan Commercial Bank provided the company with a deposit account, but its customers were not backed by the FDIC.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, crypto lenders like Voyager grew rapidly, drawing depositors with high-interest rates. Crypto markets, however, have been negatively affected by the recent collapse of two major tokens in May.

India freeze Binance assets

As part of an investigation into suspected compliance issues related to foreign exchange regulations, India’s financial crime-fighting agency froze the assets of WazirX, an exchange linked to Binance, Reuters reported.

A total of 646.70 million rupees ($8.1 million) worth of assets have been frozen by the federal Enforcement Directorate.

A spokesperson for WazirX, which is among the largest virtual currency exchanges in India, said: “We have been fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently.”

“We do not agree with the allegations in the ED press release. We are evaluating our further plan of action.”

Crypto exchanges are suspected to be involved in helping instant loan apps launder proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies through their platforms, according to the ED.

As a result of violating central bank norms and engaging in predatory lending practices, the ED is investigating several shadow banks and their fintech companies for money laundering.

For suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations, the ED began investigating WazirX last year.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, it does not own Zanmai Labs shares. 

He tweeted: “On 21 Nov 2019, Binance published a blog post that it had ‘acquired’ WazirX. This transaction was never completed. Binance has never — at any point — owned any shares of Zanmai Labs.” 

He said Binance only provides wallet services for WazirX as a tech solution.

Chinese-owned illegal online betting applications were investigated by the ED in 2021.

According to the ED, the laundered proceeds of crime worth about 570 million rupees were converted into cryptocurrencies using the Binance platform during the investigation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Mining licenses issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources showed a steady pattern during the first half of 2022, according to data compiled by Arab News. 

With a total of 466 mining licenses issued during the first six months, February saw the highest number with 100, up from 67 licenses in the previous month. 

In March, 49 mining licenses were issued. During June, the ministry issued 84 new mining licenses, consisting of 51 exploration licenses, 26 building materials quarries, three surplus mineral ores, two exploitation licenses and two reconnaissance licenses.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the ministry seeks to protect the mining sector and maximize its value, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom that values around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion). 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining minerals licenses foreign investments

Related

Saudi Arabia identifies 50 mining sites to offer to investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia identifies 50 mining sites to offer to investors

Latest updates

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Zelensky calls for tougher international response after shelling of nuclear plant
Zelensky calls for tougher international response after shelling of nuclear plant
Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties
Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties
Actress Vanessa Hudgens, model Alessandra Ambrosio turn to Arab labels for summer style 
Actress Vanessa Hudgens, model Alessandra Ambrosio turn to Arab labels for summer style 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.