Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump

RIYADH: Saudi-listed East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry’s board has proposed a capital raise of 50 percent, after reporting a higher second-quarter profit.
The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.
Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every one share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.
“The objective of the proposed bonus shares is to provide sustainable returns to shareholders, whilst supporting the company’s strategic investment plans,” the filing stated.
East Pipes had earlier reported a 190 percent year-on-year surge in profits to SR6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by a higher sales volume.