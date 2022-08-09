You are here

  Chemical giant SABIC's Q2 earnings beat estimates as profit soars to $2.1bn

Chemical giant SABIC’s Q2 earnings beat estimates as profit soars to $2.1bn

Profits jumped nearly 4 percent from SR7.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
  • Analysts had earlier forecasted a 23-percent profit decline along with a 25.7 percent surge in sales to SR53.3 billion.
  • The company’s board recommended a SR2.25 per share cash dividend for the first half of the year.
RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a surge in second-quarter profits to SR7.93 billion ($2.1 billion), beating analysts’ average estimate of SR5.9 billion.

Profits jumped nearly 4 percent from SR7.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, coupled with a revenue jump of 32 percent to SR56 billion, according to a bourse filing.

Analysts had earlier forecasted a 23-percent profit decline along with a 25.7 percent surge in sales to SR53.3 billion, Argaam data showed.

The Riyadh-based company attributed the results to higher average selling prices and sales volume, despite an increase in feedstock prices and selling expenses.

A higher share in the results of associates, including SABIC Agri-Nutrients which posted a 262 percent rise in quarterly profit, also beefed up the company’s performance.

“The second quarter’s strong financial results demonstrate SABIC’s robust operational performance across the different segments,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, CEO of SABIC.

“Our commitment to sustainability and innovation was evident through winning two silver and three bronze awards in the prestigious Edison Awards. These awards also reflect our commitment to helping achieve our long-term objective of carbon neutrality by 2050,” he added.

 Among the major developments this quarter, SABIC started pre-commissioning activities at its China plant in partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Sinopec. The plant has an annual production capacity of 260,000 tons.

The company’s board recommended a SR2.25 per share cash dividend for the first half of the year, representing a total payout of SR6.75 billion and a 29 percent increase from the same period in 2021.

SABIC also outperformed when it comes to half-year performance, reporting a 15 percent profit increase to SR14.4 billion as well as a 36 percent higher revenue of SR109 billion for the first half of 2022.

Lower sales drag down profits of City and Arabian Cement in H1

Lower sales drag down profits of City and Arabian Cement in H1
RIYADH: City Cement Co. and Arabian Cement Co. reported lower profits during the first half of 2022, continuing the trend of declining cement sector profits.

City Cement Co. has reported SR42 million ($11 million) in profit for the first half, down 64 percent from the same period in 2021. Its revenues fell by 32 percent to reach SR197 million during the period.

Arabian Cement Co. saw its profits drop by 14 percent to SR87 million during the first half of 2022, while revenues fell by 11.6 percent during the period to reach SR490.3 million.

Despite lower profit, Arabian Cement has recommended distributing SR1.1 per share in dividends for the first half of 2022.

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 10% profit growth boosted by higher revenue

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 10% profit growth boosted by higher revenue
Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 10% profit growth boosted by higher revenue

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 10% profit growth boosted by higher revenue
RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. has posted a 10 percent profit growth for the first half of 2022, boosted by higher revenue.

Profits of the Saudi developer rose to SR93.5 million ($25 million) in the first half, from SR84.69 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit growth to a 9 percent increase in revenues, as well as higher investment returns.

The board of the developer, in a separate announcement, proposed a SR2 per share in cash dividends for the first half of 2022.

 

Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi distributes $80m H1 dividends as profit soars 

Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi distributes $80m H1 dividends as profit soars 
Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi distributes $80m H1 dividends as profit soars 

Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi distributes $80m H1 dividends as profit soars 
RIYADH: Nahdi Medical Co., the operator of one of the largest pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia, has announced distributing SR300 million ($79.8 million) as dividends at SR 2.31 per share for the first half of 2022. 

The announcement comes after the company reported a 20 percent hike in net profit to SR506 million in the first half of 2022, compared to SR421.8 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said in a bourse filling that 130 million eligible shares will receive dividends on Aug. 25, 2022.

Saudi commercial banks’ June consumer loans rise 13% to $118.9bn

Saudi commercial banks’ June consumer loans rise 13% to $118.9bn
Saudi commercial banks’ June consumer loans rise 13% to $118.9bn

Saudi commercial banks’ June consumer loans rise 13% to $118.9bn
  • Share of consumer loans in total bank credit falls to 19.9 percent, data shows
CAIRO: Consumer loans of Saudi commercial banks increased 13 percent to SR445.8 billion ($118.9 billion) on June 30, 2022, compared to SR394.2 billion on the same day last year, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed.

This growth, however, pales in comparison to the 17.4 percent growth between June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, the data pointed out.

Moreover, the share of consumer loans in total bank credit has fallen to 19.9 percent on June 30, 2022, the lowest share percentage on record, data compiled by Arab News revealed. 

It is worth mentioning that consumer loans do not include real estate financing, finance leasing and margin lending, according to SAMA. 

From June 2017-2022, consumer loans have had a positive trend: The value grew 0.5, 0.6, 5.3, 17.4, and 13.1 percent year on year, respectively. The consumer loans stood at SR315.1 billion on June 30, 2017.

According to SAMA, 90 percent of consumer loans fall under the “other” products category.

The balance of consumer loans to finance “other” products increased 19 percent to SR402.3 billion on June 30 this year from SR338.2 billion the same day last year.

The remaining 10 percent is distributed among renovation and home improvement, vehicles and private transport, furniture and durable goods, education, healthcare, tourism and travel.

• Renovation and home improvement, which makes up 3.4 percent of the 10 percent, saw a 31.4 percent decline to SR15.2 billion on June 30, 2022, from SR22.2 billion a year ago.

• Car loans experienced a 20.6 percent year-on-year decrease from SR15.5 billion to SR12.3 billion during the period under study.

Renovation and home improvement, which makes up 3.4 percent of the 10 percent, saw a 31.4 percent decline to SR15.2 billion on June 30, 2022, from SR22.2 billion a year ago.

Moreover, car loans experienced a 20.6 percent year-on-year decrease from SR15.5 billion to SR12.3 billion during the period under study.

Furniture and durable goods underwent a 31.1 percent decrease from SR12.6 billion to SR8.7 billion over the same period. In contrast, education loans grew by 33 percent to SR5.9 billion.  

Looking at consumer spending during the first half of 2022, the total value of point of sale transactions grew 12.9 percent year on year, reaching SR271.2 billion in June year-to-date compared to SR240.3 billion over the same period in 2021, SAMA data stated.

The most significant change in POS value between the first half of 2021 and 2022 was in “miscellaneous goods and services,” which grew 42.6 percent from SR19.7 billion to SR28.2 billion during this period.

“Others,” which makes up 21.2 percent of the total value of POS transactions in the first half of 2022, the highest share for a category, surged 33.6 percent from SR42.7 billion in the first half of 2021 to SR57.1 billion in the first half of 2022.

Food and beverages, another component that exhibits a prominent share of 14.7 percent in POS sales, showed an increase of 14.8 percent from SR35.8 in June year-to-date last year to SR41.0 billion in June this year.

On the other hand, restaurants and cafes increased 31.4 percent from SR28.3 billion in the first half of 2021 to SR37.2 billion in the first half of 2022.

Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions

Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions
Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions

Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions
  • Market saw 376 sales transactions worth 897.38m dirhams
DUBAI: According to data released by Dubai’s Land Department, the Dubai real estate market recorded transactions worth over 1.6 billion dirhams ($435.6 million), Emirates News Agency reported.

The market saw 376 sales transactions worth 897.38 million dirhams, 122 mortgage transactions worth 704.22 million dirhams, and 13 gift deals worth 23.3 million dirhams.

Villas and apartments worth 602.04 million dirhams and 78 land plots worth 295.34 million dirhams were sold.

On the other hand, mortgages were obtained for 92 villas and apartments worth 226.63 million dirhams and 30 land plots worth 477.59 million dirhams.

 

