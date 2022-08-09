Shares of Saudi developer Retal Urban decline despite 10% profit growth 

RIYADH: Shares Retal Urban Development Co. declined 4.81 percent at the closing bell of Tuesday, despite posting a 10 percent profit growth for the first half of 2022, boosted by higher revenue.

Profits of the Saudi developer rose to SR93.5 million ($25 million) in the first half, from SR84.69 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit growth to a 9 percent increase in revenues, as well as higher investment returns.

The board of the developer, in a separate announcement, proposed a SR2 per share in cash dividends for the first half of 2022.